Read full article on original website
Related
valdostatoday.com
Historic Apprenticeship Investment awarded $1M
ATLANTA – An inaugural Registered Apprenticeships program was awarded $1 million to create 120 new apprenticeships in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp and the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) announced $1 million in awards for the inaugural Registered Apprenticeships program as part of the High Demand Career Initiative (HDCI). These investments will create 120 new apprenticeships throughout the state across multiple industries in need of workers following generational investment and job creation in the Peach State, including healthcare, manufacturing, and construction.
valdostatoday.com
Georgians outsourcing home tasks at a record pace
ATLANTA – New data shows that Georgians are using independent contractors for personal and home related tasks at a record pace. New data from Taskrabbit that shows Georgia residents are outsourcing personal and home related tasks with independent contractors at a record pace. According to the TaskRabbit Independent Contractor...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia Lottery celebrates record $389.9M first quarter
ATLANTA – The Georgia Lottery Corporation has the most profitable first quarter raising $389.9M for HOPE and Pre-K. Release:. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the Georgia Lottery Corporation’s most profitable first quarter since its inception in 1993. Profits transferred to the State Treasury’s Lottery for Education Account will amount to $389.9 million, surpassing last year’s first quarter transfer by $25.1 million.
valdostatoday.com
VFD Shop With A Firefighter donations needed
VALDOSTA – The VFD is seeking monetary donations for local children to participate in the holiday experience of shopping with a firefighter. The Valdosta Fire Department is asking the local community to support a local child in need with a donation to the Shop With A Firefighter program. A local child will get the opportunity to participate in a holiday gift-purchasing experience.
valdostatoday.com
Mayor’s Motorcade accepting donations for Parkwood residents
VALDOSTA – The annual Mayor’s Motorcade will be accepting donations for over 100 residents at the Parkwood Developmental Center. The City of Valdosta is making the holiday season memorable for persons with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs who reside at the Parkwood Developmental Center. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 10:00 a.m., Mayor Scott James Matheson, VFD Fire Chief Brian Boutwell, and members of the Valdosta Fire Department will deliver gifts to more than 100 residents, ages 7 to 80—who reside at the facility, as part of the annual Mayor’s Motorcade.
Comments / 0