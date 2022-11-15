Read full article on original website
physiciansweekly.com
Association of quality and technology with patient mobility for colorectal cancer surgery
1. Around 30% of colorectal patients travel beyond their closest hospital site to undergo a primary bowel resection. 2. For rectal cancer patients, travelling to a more distant hospital site was associated with hospital factors, including presence of specialist colorectal cancer expertise and availability of robotic surgery, but not associated with patient mortality outcomes.
physiciansweekly.com
Intraoperative Nerve Root Monitoring for Adult Spinal Deformity Surgery
The primary aim of this research was to define the range of application and limitations of transcranial motor-evoked potentials (Tc-MEPs) for nerve root monitoring during adult spinal deformity (ASD) operations. Concerns exist about Tc-MEPs’ ability to identify nerve root injuries (NRIs) during ASD operations. This study is the first...
physiciansweekly.com
Obese Population Had Less Spinal Surgeries and Spinal Symptoms After Bariatric Surgery
This is a New York State Inpatient Database, 2004-2013, retrospective study. The study’s primary goal was to compare the prevalence of spinal diagnoses and operations before and after bariatric surgery (BS). Reducing the frequent comorbidities associated with morbid obesity and increasing patient quality of life is an important goal...
physiciansweekly.com
Improvement in Facial Acne Through Antioxidant Serum with Silymarin
According to research, there may be a link between cutaneous lipid peroxidation and acne vulgaris. There was a chance for topical antioxidant therapy to assist in intervening in this pathophysiology since there was evidence that certain antioxidants can help minimize lipid peroxidation. For a study, researchers tested a serum with 0.5% silymarin, 15% vitamin C, 0.5% ferulic acid, and 0.5% salicylic acid for its potential to minimize sebum peroxidation and treat face acne over time.
physiciansweekly.com
Dulaglutide Improves Glycemic Control for Youth With T2D
Young people with T2D are known to have more severe insulin resistance and beta cell dysfunction than their adult counterparts. As a result, the number of pharmacological interventions is limited for young people based on their disease severity and higher side effect profile. For a paper published in the New...
physiciansweekly.com
Urine bicarbonate excretion associated with cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator function
1. In this prospective cohort study, carbonate excretion levels in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients were correlated with various disease severity markers. 2. At six months after treatment with elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor, improvements were seen in bicarbonate excretion, predicted forced expiratory volume in one second (ppFEV1), and sweat chloride concentrations. Evidence Rating Level:...
physiciansweekly.com
Heavy smoking and alcohol use may be associated with insomnia and sleep dissatisfaction
1. In this cross-sectional database study, there was a greater prevalence of insomnia and dissatisfaction with sleep in individuals that engaged in daily smoking and binge drinking. 2. Furthermore, the association of smoking/alcohol and insomnia and sleep duration were similar between males and females. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Poor...
physiciansweekly.com
Subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators reduce the risk of perioperative complications
1. In this randomized controlled trial, subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICD) resulted in a lower risk of perioperative complications as compared to transvenous ICDs (TV-ICD). 2. There was no significant difference in inappropriate or failed ICD shocks between groups, though the trial was not statistically powered to detect meaningful differences.
physiciansweekly.com
Low neighborhood opportunities lead to increased disease severity and hospitalizations
1. In a retrospective study, patients with lower neighborhood advantage are hospitalized more frequently, have greater disease severity, and have increased mortality compared to those with higher neighborhood advantage. 2. Diagnoses disproportionally affecting lower neighborhood advantage patients include type 2 diabetes with complications, asthma, and sleep apnea. Evidence Rating Level:...
physiciansweekly.com
Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is safe in children six months to five years of age
1. Two doses of the Moderna coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine were not associated with a significant increase in serious adverse events in children six months to five years old. 2. Two doses of the Moderna vaccine were associated with immune responses in children that were noninferior to those in...
physiciansweekly.com
Patients With Comorbid Gout Hospitalized With COVID-19 Have Greater LOS
Gout flares occurred in 18% of patients with comorbid gout who were hospitalized for COVID-19, adding up to 3 days to hospital length of stay (LOS), according to Kanon Jatuworapruk, MD, PhD. In the past 2 years, Dr. Jatuworapruk explained, COVID-19 has been a key reason for hospitalizations, and gout...
physiciansweekly.com
Complications of Single or Multiple-level CDR for Cervical Radiculopathy in Outpatients and Inpatients Group
A retrospective cohort analysis was used for this investigation. The goal of this study was to compare surgical results and medical problems after 90 days for patients who had outpatient versus inpatient single-level and multiple-level cervical disk replacement (CDR). Cervical disc replacement is a popular choice for individuals undergoing cervical spine surgeries.
physiciansweekly.com
Burst Wave Lithotripsy and Ultrasonic Propulsion for Urinary Stones Treatment
The purpose of this study was to evaluate the efficacy of transcutaneous focused ultrasound for repositioning ureteral stones and facilitating transit in conscious patients. The participants were adults who had been clinically diagnosed with a stone in either the proximal or distal ureter. Awake, non-sedated patients had ultrasonic propulsion alone...
physiciansweekly.com
Associating Alcohol Intoxication With Bladder Injury & Surgical Repairs in Sustaining Motor Vehicle Collisions Patients
As several studies have shown, drunk driving is significantly more likely to occur when alcohol consumption is high. Researchers hypothesized that, particularly at higher blood alcohol content levels, ethanol intoxication raises the likelihood of bladder damage and surgical repair. From 2017-2019, they combed the National Trauma Data Bank for all patients who had been in car accidents.
physiciansweekly.com
Cross-Sectional Analysis of Low Back Pain in Amputees
This is a cross-sectional study based on an online survey. The purpose of this study was to examine the incidence and severity of low back pain (LBP) among lower limb amputation (LLA) patients and to identify risk variables associated with this condition. The prevalence of LBP in the amputated population compared to the non-amputated population remains unknown.
physiciansweekly.com
Incidence of Primary Liver Cancer Worldwide in 2020 and Predictions to 2040
The impact of liver cancer differs globally. For a study, researchers sought to report updated estimates of the incidence and mortality of liver cancer worldwide as well as projections of the disease’s incidence and mortality through 2040. We took information on primary liver cancer cases and fatalities from the...
physiciansweekly.com
Analgosedation Pathways and Extubation Readiness for Reduction of Mechanical Ventilation
Children undergoing mechanical ventilation has been shown to do better when their care is guided by an analgosedation strategy and standardized extubation readiness testing, according to recent research. Patients less than or equal to 18 years old who required invasive mechanical breathing by an oral or nasal endotracheal tube were included in this quality improvement initiative conducted in a 24-bed pediatric ICU at a single center.
physiciansweekly.com
Deliveries Complicated by Cystic Fibrosis: Trends & Outcomes
For a study, researchers sought to describe the most recent patterns and outcomes in deliveries caused by cystic fibrosis (CF)-complicated pregnancies. In the repeated cross-sectional analysis, individuals with CF who gave birth in hospitals between 2000 and 2019 were identified using the U.S. National Inpatient Sample. Joinpoint regression was used to analyze trends in CF patient delivery hospitalizations and calculate the average annual percent change (AAPC). Patients with and without CF were compared for the risk of unfavorable maternal and obstetric outcomes using adjusted logistic regression models that took into account demographic, clinical, and hospital characteristics. Adjusted odds ratios (aORs) with 95% CI were used as measures of association. Over time, the percentage of individuals with CF and other chronic diseases, including pregestational diabetes, was examined.
physiciansweekly.com
The Value of Ultrasound-based Scoring System in Differentiating Adenomatous Polyps From Cholesterol Polyps
Although ultrasound has improved gallbladder polyp identification, it is still limited in its ability to evaluate the polyps’ nature, particularly beyond a size of about 1.5 centimeters. Therefore, to differentiate between adenomatous polyps and cholesterol polyps, researchers tested the efficacy of an ultrasonic scoring system based on independent predictive indicators with a cutoff size of 1.0 to 1.5 cm.
physiciansweekly.com
Evolution of Adult Radiographic and Cervical Deformity Surgery Clinical Outcomes
The methodology utilized in this study is known as a retrospective cohort study. The aim was to analyze how surgical techniques and outcomes for treating adult cervical deformities have evolved. Surgery to repair cervical deformity has gained acceptance as a therapeutic option in recent years due to the aging of the population and the rise in the incidence of the condition.
