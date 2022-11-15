Read full article on original website
Lady Maroons Improve to 2-0
(Robinson) – The Robinson Lady Maroons improved to 2-0 with last night’s 42-27 win over Newton. Marisa Zane led the Lady Maroons with twenty points on the night. They will be back in action next week for the Thanksgiving Tournament. The RHS Boys begin their season Monday.
Christmas Magic Festival is This Weekend
(Robinson) – Christmas officially begins in Robinson tomorrow. The Community Revitalization and Beautification Committee will once again be hosting its “Christmas Magic Festival.” According to “CRAB” representative, Mel McKinney, it is wonderful to see families come together and also to highlight the downtown businesses. As...
Robinson Announces Electric Aggregation Agreement
(Robinson) – The City of Robinson has announced a new partnership for electricity. According to city officials, the city has renewed their municipal electricity aggregation program for participating residents and small businesses with a new supplier, Constellation NewEnergy. They say they have secured a fixed rate of just under twelve cents per kilowatt hour for a twenty-two month term beginning in February. They say residents and small business concerned about a decrease in Ameren rates can opt-out of the aggregation program. Find the full press release with additional information below.
100 Women Who Care Meet Tonight
(Undated) – Crawford County 100 Women Who Care will meet for the final time in 2022 tonight. The nominated organizations for tonight’s meeting are Think Pink, CAISA, and the Clothing Center workshop. Since its inception, this one-hundred-seventeen-member group has given nearly one-hundred-thirty-seven-thousand dollars to non-profit organizations in Crawford County. Tonight’s meeting will be held at the Robinson Community Center beginning promptly at 6 pm. Find Crawford County 100 Women Who Care on Facebook for more information or to participate virtually.
County Announces Delinquent Tax Sale
(Undated) – Crawford County has announced the deadline for the delinquent tax sale. The sale will include properties that were delinquent for 2018 and mobile homes that were delinquent for 2019 and prior real estate taxes. They will offer approximately 17 real estate items and 45 mobile home items through a sealed bid auction sale. If you are interested in bidding on these properties, sealed bids must be in the Crawford County Treasurer’s Offices no later than the close of business on December 9th. There is a required minimum bid of $824 on real estate and $905 on Mobile Homes. Complete bidder packets and sale catalogs are available at the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office or online at iltaxsale.com.
