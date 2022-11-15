(Undated) – Crawford County has announced the deadline for the delinquent tax sale. The sale will include properties that were delinquent for 2018 and mobile homes that were delinquent for 2019 and prior real estate taxes. They will offer approximately 17 real estate items and 45 mobile home items through a sealed bid auction sale. If you are interested in bidding on these properties, sealed bids must be in the Crawford County Treasurer’s Offices no later than the close of business on December 9th. There is a required minimum bid of $824 on real estate and $905 on Mobile Homes. Complete bidder packets and sale catalogs are available at the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office or online at iltaxsale.com.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO