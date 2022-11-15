Read full article on original website
State Officials Remind Drivers to be Ready for Winter Driving
(Undated) – Officials statewide are reminding drivers to be prepared for winter weather conditions. They say planning and preparation are needed now more than ever due to a nationwide shortage of commercial vehicle drivers, which is impacting staffing levels on winter operations teams throughout Illinois and the Midwest. In the coming months, Illinois drivers should practice basic winter driving skills and build extra time into their schedules, even when roads appear to be clear. Now is also the perfect time to gather your “winter driving safety kit.” Learn more at the link below.
Weekend Weather Could Help Deer Hunters
(Undated) – The weekend weather forecast looks cold and that could help deer hunters. Firearm season is about to open for deer hunters in Illinois and IDNR’s, Dan Skinner, says the cold weather could help. Skinner says safety is critical out in the woods. He reminds hunters to...
