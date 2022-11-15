According to the National Health Service (NHS), moles are small, light, or dark spots on the skin. At times, they may have hairs growing from them. Moles may either be flat or shaped like a nodule, and they also vary in shape — moles may be circular, irregular, or oval. They are usually harmless, but if they change in size or color over time, they might signify something serious, warns the NHS. Changes in moles put you at risk of skin cancer, one of the most common types of cancer. About 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with it daily, according to statistics from the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD).

