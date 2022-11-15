Read full article on original website
Essence
Hair Straightening Chemicals Could Increase Risk of Uterine Cancer For Black Women
Researchers examined 33,497 participants and found those who use hair chemicals frequently have the highest risk of developing uterine cancer. A new study by researchers at the National Institutes of Health found women who have used chemical straighteners or relaxers could be at a higher risk of uterine cancer. The data is from the Sister Study, a robust research project led by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.
labroots.com
Uterine Cancer Linked to Hair Straightening Products
While uterine cancer represents only 3% of all cancer diagnoses in the United States, it remains the most common female reproductive cancer. Also, experts have noted rising rates of uterine cancer mortality in recent years. These statistics promote the need to identify risk factors that could reduce the uterine cancer burden.
MedicalXpress
Understanding lung cancer
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Each year, more people die from lung cancer than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined, according to the American Cancer Society. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the U.S., and the...
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
Healthline
Bladder Cancer Mortality: Causes and Risks
Age, smoking, and exposure to toxins are just some of the factors that increase your risk of dying from bladder cancer. But many of the known risks are preventable. type of cancer in the United States, but it ranks eighth in terms of types of cancer that lead to death.
cohaitungchi.com
Three Things People with Diabetes Should Know about Pancreatic Cancer Risk
Pancreatic cancer and diabetes both involve the pancreas, which produces insulin. Your body needs insulin to use the sugar and fat from food. But what is the relationship between these two serious diseases? Should people with diabetes take their risk of pancreatic cancer into consideration when making complex decisions about their health and changes to their lifestyle?
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify a subset of patients with early melanoma who face a very low risk of dying from the disease
Although melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, most patients have high chances of surviving the disease. There is evidence that more cases of melanoma are being overdiagnosed in patients who would never experience symptoms. Using cancer registry data, investigators have identified a subset of patients with early-stage melanoma with almost no melanoma-related deaths, potentially representing cases contributing to overdiagnosis. The research, which is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, may help clinicians determine which patients have a very low risk of death from melanoma after removal of the growth.
How Is Stomach Cancer Treated?
There are a variety of treatment options for stomach cancer, depending on the location in the stomach and the stage of cancer. Here's what you need to know.
Paid Menstrual Leave Coming to New Jersey
Women may no longer need to suffer in silence.(@S-S-S/iStock) Paid menstrual leave in New Jersey has turned a lot of heads over the past few months. Officially recognized in Australia, parts of Asia, and Europe, New Jersey is officially introducing legislation to make that time of the month a little more bearable for women who suffer.
Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Myths about lung cancer everyone needs to stop believing
November marks Lung Cancer Awareness Month – a disease many of us think we know the key causes and symptoms of.However, there are still some misconceptions around lung cancer – it’s not necessarily just a case of being a ‘smoker’s disease’.We speak to lung cancer experts to debunk the myths, so you have all the information you need…Lung cancer only affects older peopleAccording to John Costello, pulmonologist at the Mayo Clinic (mayoclinichealthcare.co.uk), “Lung cancer is certainly more common in older people – the average age of diagnosis is 70 years. This may, however, just reflect more prolonged exposure to tobacco...
curetoday.com
Screening for Pancreatic Cancer Improves Outcomes
Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is the most common type of pancreatic cancer. About 17 in 1,000 people with average risk will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in their lifetime. However, people with inherited mutations have a much higher risk. How much higher depends on the mutation a person inherits. For example, 1 in 10 people with a BRCA1 mutation are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in their lifetime. Among those with an inherited STK11 mutation, up to 35 in 100 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
How To Know If A Mole Is Cancerous
According to the National Health Service (NHS), moles are small, light, or dark spots on the skin. At times, they may have hairs growing from them. Moles may either be flat or shaped like a nodule, and they also vary in shape — moles may be circular, irregular, or oval. They are usually harmless, but if they change in size or color over time, they might signify something serious, warns the NHS. Changes in moles put you at risk of skin cancer, one of the most common types of cancer. About 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with it daily, according to statistics from the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD).
physiciansweekly.com
Pressure support ventilation does not improve ventilation status as compared to T-piece ventilation
1. In patients with a high risk of extubation failure, using pressure-support ventilation (PSV) for spontaneous breathing trials did not result in more ventilator-free days than breathing trials conducted with T-piece ventilation. 2. Rates of reintubation did not differ significantly in the PSV or T-piece ventilation groups. Evidence Rating Level:...
Libtayo Immunotherapy OK’d for More Lung Cancer Patients
On November 8, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended its approval of the checkpoint inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab) to include a broader group of people with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The new indication covers NSCLC patients who do not have mutations that would make them eligible for targeted therapies, regardless of tumor PD-L1 expression.
physiciansweekly.com
Obese Population Had Less Spinal Surgeries and Spinal Symptoms After Bariatric Surgery
This is a New York State Inpatient Database, 2004-2013, retrospective study. The study’s primary goal was to compare the prevalence of spinal diagnoses and operations before and after bariatric surgery (BS). Reducing the frequent comorbidities associated with morbid obesity and increasing patient quality of life is an important goal...
physiciansweekly.com
Improvement in Facial Acne Through Antioxidant Serum with Silymarin
According to research, there may be a link between cutaneous lipid peroxidation and acne vulgaris. There was a chance for topical antioxidant therapy to assist in intervening in this pathophysiology since there was evidence that certain antioxidants can help minimize lipid peroxidation. For a study, researchers tested a serum with 0.5% silymarin, 15% vitamin C, 0.5% ferulic acid, and 0.5% salicylic acid for its potential to minimize sebum peroxidation and treat face acne over time.
cohaitungchi.com
What to Eat for Low Blood Pressure: Foods for Hypotension
Low blood strain, often known as hypotension, could be attributable to many elements, together with underlying medical situations, critical diseases, and medicines. Whereas having low blood strain sometimes could be regular, when blood strain readings are constantly low otherwise you expertise regarding signs equivalent to fainting, blurred imaginative and prescient, and lightheadedness, it's best to attain out to a healthcare supplier instantly.
physiciansweekly.com
Realignment of Anterior Column With Partial Anterior Longitudinal Ligament Release
This is a radiologist’s look back at things from the past. The purpose of this study was to show the radiological results of oblique lateral interbody fusion (OLIF) following a modified anterior column realignment (mACR) with partial relaxation of the anterior longitudinal ligament (ALL). For increased lordosis, minimally invasive...
Healthline
Bladder Cancer Screening Guidelines
People who have had bladder cancer or are at high risk of bladder cancer should have regular screening tests. These include urine analysis, urine cytology, and urine tests for tumor markers. Bladder cancer is the 10th most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide. According to the. , more than 80,000 Americans will...
physiciansweekly.com
Heavy smoking and alcohol use may be associated with insomnia and sleep dissatisfaction
1. In this cross-sectional database study, there was a greater prevalence of insomnia and dissatisfaction with sleep in individuals that engaged in daily smoking and binge drinking. 2. Furthermore, the association of smoking/alcohol and insomnia and sleep duration were similar between males and females. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Poor...
