PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Record low temperatures could be tied or broken for this Sunday morning but we are still a few degrees off! Wind chills are in the single digits and teens all day with wind gusts around 20-30 mph. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThere will be more sunshine again today but highs are only around 30 which is even below where our average low temperatures should be. Monday we are finally recovering from the cold once we get through the morning lows in the 20s, and it'll feel more like fall with highs back in the 40s. We are dry through the holiday week with highs flirting with the 50s through Thanksgiving. The chance for rain returns on Friday and then could last through Saturday and even switch to some snow showers.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 MINUTES AGO