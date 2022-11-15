ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

WSMV

Duplex damaged by fire in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a small house fire in North Nashville early Friday morning. According to personnel at the scene, they arrived and found flames coming from the front of the house on Rowan Drive and quickly worked to put out the fire. Most of the heavy damage was relegated to the front of the home.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna

If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

1 dead after East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Nashville. At about 1:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a fight in progress call at 345 Dellway Villa Road. When police arrived, they found Arthur Henderson, 38, deceased in the parking lot of the Dellway Villa Apartments. Henderson and the suspect reportedly had an ongoing dispute and were involved in a heated argument prior to the shooting, police said.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

19-year-old killed in fatal shooting, police investigating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 19-year-old man has been shot and killed in Nashville early this morning, according to police. A shooting was reported at 370 Wallace Road early Saturday morning. Police said the fatal shooting took place in the parking lot of Southern Hills Condos. Investigations show that the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nolensville PD offers extra home security for vacationers

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Anyone worried about porch pirates or house intruders while out of town can put their minds at ease thanks to a new program offered by the Nolensville Police Department (NPD). NPD announced they will be offering extra patrol for homes that will be empty while occupants...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man charged with criminal homcide in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro police have charged a man involved in a fatal shooting in East Nashville. According to police, 38-year-old Tommie Lee Brown was arrested and charged with criminal homicide for the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Arthur Henderson. At about 1:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Lebanon PD search for liquor store theft suspects

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for several individuals who stole from a local liquor store. According to police, two men and a woman arrived at Liquor World located at 621 South Cumberland Street in a Dodge Durango. The suspects then entered the liquor store and stole several items.
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

Ghost mall's future

Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Tito’s Vodka helps revitalize Community Farm at Mill …. New life is coming to a community farm in Antioch, in part thanks to a popular brand of vodka. Volunteers...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Victim in Clarksville shooting dies, suspects in custody

The victim of a Clarksville shooting has died and two suspects have been arrested. Clarksville police responded to a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Road just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and learned the victim, 19-year old Emmanuel Allen, Jr. of Nashville, was arriving at Tennova Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police search for owner of two horses found in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two horses were found in Robertson County Wednesday, and police are trying to find their owner. Robertson County Sherriff's Office reported that they were roaming around the corner of Ed Ross Road and Turnersville Road. If you know the owner or if the horses...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Metro Police searching for armed Bellevue robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for an alleged robbery suspect. The man is accused of robbing Tennessee Credit Union’s Bellevue branch on Highway 70 South at about 9:15 a.m. Police said he jumped over the credit union’s counter and threatened two tellers at gunpoint. Anyone...
NASHVILLE, TN

