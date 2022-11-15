Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Related
WSMV
Duplex damaged by fire in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a small house fire in North Nashville early Friday morning. According to personnel at the scene, they arrived and found flames coming from the front of the house on Rowan Drive and quickly worked to put out the fire. Most of the heavy damage was relegated to the front of the home.
WKRN
Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna
If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
WSMV
1 dead after East Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Nashville. At about 1:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a fight in progress call at 345 Dellway Villa Road. When police arrived, they found Arthur Henderson, 38, deceased in the parking lot of the Dellway Villa Apartments. Henderson and the suspect reportedly had an ongoing dispute and were involved in a heated argument prior to the shooting, police said.
WSMV
19-year-old killed in fatal shooting, police investigating
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 19-year-old man has been shot and killed in Nashville early this morning, according to police. A shooting was reported at 370 Wallace Road early Saturday morning. Police said the fatal shooting took place in the parking lot of Southern Hills Condos. Investigations show that the...
WSMV
Nolensville PD offers extra home security for vacationers
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Anyone worried about porch pirates or house intruders while out of town can put their minds at ease thanks to a new program offered by the Nolensville Police Department (NPD). NPD announced they will be offering extra patrol for homes that will be empty while occupants...
WSMV
Man charged with criminal homcide in East Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro police have charged a man involved in a fatal shooting in East Nashville. According to police, 38-year-old Tommie Lee Brown was arrested and charged with criminal homicide for the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Arthur Henderson. At about 1:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a...
Watches stolen from Opry Mills Mall jewelry store
Metro police are investigating after items were stolen from a Nashville jewelry store Friday evening.
Man charged after accused of shooting, killing man at apartment complex in Nashville
Metro police have charged a 38-year-old man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred Friday afternoon at an apartment complex.
wgnsradio.com
DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
'An MRI for traffic:' Open road testing now live on I-24
It’s the only one like it in the country. TDOT expects the open road testbed to bring researchers and car-makers to Nashville to test the future of transportation in a real-world environment.
WSMV
Drunk man threatens to ‘blow up’ Nashville hotel over potato chips: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A drunk man was arrested in Nashville Wednesday after police say he threatened to “blow up” a downtown hotel and assaulted a security guard after having a confrontation about potato chips. Ryan Abdelqadar, 35, was charged with assault, burglary, public intoxication, among other...
fox17.com
Police: Gunman jumps counter, threatens tellers during Bellevue bank robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are looking for a gunman they say jumped the teller counter at a bank in Bellevue during a robbery. It happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at TB Credit Union on Highway 70 South. Police say the suspect threatened two tellers at gunpoint then...
WSMV
Lebanon PD search for liquor store theft suspects
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for several individuals who stole from a local liquor store. According to police, two men and a woman arrived at Liquor World located at 621 South Cumberland Street in a Dodge Durango. The suspects then entered the liquor store and stole several items.
Titans Offensive Coordinator charged with DUI
The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over 42-year-old Todd Downing for speeding in Williamson County.
1 flown to Nashville hospital following shooting in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive.
WKRN
Ghost mall's future
Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Tito’s Vodka helps revitalize Community Farm at Mill …. New life is coming to a community farm in Antioch, in part thanks to a popular brand of vodka. Volunteers...
Woman hit with wrench before car stolen in Nashville
A knock on the door in the night led to one woman being hit in the head with a wrench and her car stolen.
whopam.com
Victim in Clarksville shooting dies, suspects in custody
The victim of a Clarksville shooting has died and two suspects have been arrested. Clarksville police responded to a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Road just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and learned the victim, 19-year old Emmanuel Allen, Jr. of Nashville, was arriving at Tennova Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.
fox17.com
Police search for owner of two horses found in Robertson County
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two horses were found in Robertson County Wednesday, and police are trying to find their owner. Robertson County Sherriff's Office reported that they were roaming around the corner of Ed Ross Road and Turnersville Road. If you know the owner or if the horses...
WSMV
Metro Police searching for armed Bellevue robbery suspect
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for an alleged robbery suspect. The man is accused of robbing Tennessee Credit Union’s Bellevue branch on Highway 70 South at about 9:15 a.m. Police said he jumped over the credit union’s counter and threatened two tellers at gunpoint. Anyone...
Comments / 1