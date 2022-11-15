Read full article on original website
Safe and Effective Use of Continuous Albuterol Therapy for Exacerbations of Pediatric Asthma
Reduced hospital length of stay (LOS) and reduced duration of continuous albuterol medication are just 2 of the benefits of standardized acute asthma management using score-based, respiratory therapist (RT)-driven pathways and procedures. Outside of the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), evidence on the safety of continuous albuterol administration is scant. At the facility, the asthma route is based on a modified version of the pediatric asthma score (PAS). The feasibility and efficacy of employing PAS to initiate/stop continuous albuterol were assessed as part of a score-based, RT-driven asthma pathway.
Obese Population Had Less Spinal Surgeries and Spinal Symptoms After Bariatric Surgery
This is a New York State Inpatient Database, 2004-2013, retrospective study. The study’s primary goal was to compare the prevalence of spinal diagnoses and operations before and after bariatric surgery (BS). Reducing the frequent comorbidities associated with morbid obesity and increasing patient quality of life is an important goal...
Single dose of psilocybin decreases depression scores in patients with treatment-resistant depression
1. In adults with treatment-resistant depression, a 25mg dose of psilocybin significantly improved Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score at three-week follow-up. 2. A 25mg psilocybin dose was superior to a 1mg or 10mg dose in reducing MADRS scores. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Psilocybins have demonstrated antidepressant...
Improvement in Facial Acne Through Antioxidant Serum with Silymarin
According to research, there may be a link between cutaneous lipid peroxidation and acne vulgaris. There was a chance for topical antioxidant therapy to assist in intervening in this pathophysiology since there was evidence that certain antioxidants can help minimize lipid peroxidation. For a study, researchers tested a serum with 0.5% silymarin, 15% vitamin C, 0.5% ferulic acid, and 0.5% salicylic acid for its potential to minimize sebum peroxidation and treat face acne over time.
Intraoperative Nerve Root Monitoring for Adult Spinal Deformity Surgery
The primary aim of this research was to define the range of application and limitations of transcranial motor-evoked potentials (Tc-MEPs) for nerve root monitoring during adult spinal deformity (ASD) operations. Concerns exist about Tc-MEPs’ ability to identify nerve root injuries (NRIs) during ASD operations. This study is the first...
Low neighborhood opportunities lead to increased disease severity and hospitalizations
1. In a retrospective study, patients with lower neighborhood advantage are hospitalized more frequently, have greater disease severity, and have increased mortality compared to those with higher neighborhood advantage. 2. Diagnoses disproportionally affecting lower neighborhood advantage patients include type 2 diabetes with complications, asthma, and sleep apnea. Evidence Rating Level:...
Association of quality and technology with patient mobility for colorectal cancer surgery
1. Around 30% of colorectal patients travel beyond their closest hospital site to undergo a primary bowel resection. 2. For rectal cancer patients, travelling to a more distant hospital site was associated with hospital factors, including presence of specialist colorectal cancer expertise and availability of robotic surgery, but not associated with patient mortality outcomes.
Heliobacter pylori eradication significantly reduces the risk of short-term hospitalization in patients taking low dose aspirin
1. In the first 2.5 years after H. pylori eradication, there was a 65% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths due to peptic ulcer bleeding. 2. This reduction was not sustained at subsequent follow-up longer than 2.5 years. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Aspirin is a commonly prescribed anti-platelet...
18 Months into the COVID-19 Pandemic of Family Doctors
Family doctors in Kansas were studied for their levels of burnout and other forms of mental distress during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. This study’s authors compared their findings to those of another similar study done 3 months into the pandemic. From September 15th to October 18th,...
Heavy smoking and alcohol use may be associated with insomnia and sleep dissatisfaction
1. In this cross-sectional database study, there was a greater prevalence of insomnia and dissatisfaction with sleep in individuals that engaged in daily smoking and binge drinking. 2. Furthermore, the association of smoking/alcohol and insomnia and sleep duration were similar between males and females. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Poor...
Triple mRNA vaccination and previous COVID-19 exposure provide protection against the omicron variant
1. In this retrospective cohort study among prison residents and staff, mRNA vaccination and previous exposure provided more protection against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) omicron variant compared to either alone. 2. Three vaccination doses were more effective than two doses for omicron protection. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study...
Patients With Comorbid Gout Hospitalized With COVID-19 Have Greater LOS
Gout flares occurred in 18% of patients with comorbid gout who were hospitalized for COVID-19, adding up to 3 days to hospital length of stay (LOS), according to Kanon Jatuworapruk, MD, PhD. In the past 2 years, Dr. Jatuworapruk explained, COVID-19 has been a key reason for hospitalizations, and gout...
Urine bicarbonate excretion associated with cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator function
1. In this prospective cohort study, carbonate excretion levels in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients were correlated with various disease severity markers. 2. At six months after treatment with elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor, improvements were seen in bicarbonate excretion, predicted forced expiratory volume in one second (ppFEV1), and sweat chloride concentrations. Evidence Rating Level:...
Homologous Recombination and Hereditary Cancer Variants in Biliary Tract Cancer
It was unclear if molecular therapy for biliary tract cancer (BTC) was heritable and practicable. Homologous recombination deficit had not been researched in BTCs, despite the description of links between BTC and BRCA germline mutations. In 1,292 instances of biliary tract cancer and 37,583 healthy controls without a personal or...
Burst Wave Lithotripsy and Ultrasonic Propulsion for Urinary Stones Treatment
The purpose of this study was to evaluate the efficacy of transcutaneous focused ultrasound for repositioning ureteral stones and facilitating transit in conscious patients. The participants were adults who had been clinically diagnosed with a stone in either the proximal or distal ureter. Awake, non-sedated patients had ultrasonic propulsion alone...
Analgosedation Pathways and Extubation Readiness for Reduction of Mechanical Ventilation
Children undergoing mechanical ventilation has been shown to do better when their care is guided by an analgosedation strategy and standardized extubation readiness testing, according to recent research. Patients less than or equal to 18 years old who required invasive mechanical breathing by an oral or nasal endotracheal tube were included in this quality improvement initiative conducted in a 24-bed pediatric ICU at a single center.
Associating Alcohol Intoxication With Bladder Injury & Surgical Repairs in Sustaining Motor Vehicle Collisions Patients
As several studies have shown, drunk driving is significantly more likely to occur when alcohol consumption is high. Researchers hypothesized that, particularly at higher blood alcohol content levels, ethanol intoxication raises the likelihood of bladder damage and surgical repair. From 2017-2019, they combed the National Trauma Data Bank for all patients who had been in car accidents.
Cross-Sectional Analysis of Low Back Pain in Amputees
This is a cross-sectional study based on an online survey. The purpose of this study was to examine the incidence and severity of low back pain (LBP) among lower limb amputation (LLA) patients and to identify risk variables associated with this condition. The prevalence of LBP in the amputated population compared to the non-amputated population remains unknown.
Thoracic Segmental Arteries Anatomical Variations and Characteristics with 3-Dimensional CT Analysis
This is a retrospective observational research utilizing computed tomography (CT) scans that were contrast-enhanced at a later time. The purpose of this research was to learn more about the segmental arteries in the thoracic region, including their anatomy and any potential changes. Few cadaver studies have reported on the segmental...
Downregulation of YAP Activity Through LCK Inhibition in Cholangiocarcinoma
The development of new, efficient medicinal treatments for cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) was an unmet need. YAP, an effector in the Hippo pathway that causes cancer in CCA, had previously been challenging to target therapeutically. YAP is activated by tyrosine phosphorylation by the Src-family kinase LCK, as researchers recently described. It resulted from the idea that LCK is a workable therapeutic target in CCA through control of YAP activity.
