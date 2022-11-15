Reduced hospital length of stay (LOS) and reduced duration of continuous albuterol medication are just 2 of the benefits of standardized acute asthma management using score-based, respiratory therapist (RT)-driven pathways and procedures. Outside of the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), evidence on the safety of continuous albuterol administration is scant. At the facility, the asthma route is based on a modified version of the pediatric asthma score (PAS). The feasibility and efficacy of employing PAS to initiate/stop continuous albuterol were assessed as part of a score-based, RT-driven asthma pathway.

