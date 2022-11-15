ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Vicki D.
5d ago

She should be held accountable for her actions she knew what she was doing. Lock her up for a few weeks maybe that will teach her a lesson.

ClickOnDetroit.com

Police say woman shoots, kills man after domestic dispute in Bruce Township

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police say a woman shot and killed a man during a domestic dispute in Bruce Township. The incident occurred Friday (Nov. 18) at 9:50 a.m. in the Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Romeo, Michigan. The Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area...
ROMEO, MI
Detroit News

Man charged in carjacking of senior in Sterling Heights

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a recent carjacking in Sterling Heights that targeted a senior citizen, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Authorities allege Jason Graves threw a woman out of her Jeep in the Walmart parking lot on Mound last Saturday. Police found...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit suspect arrested after two women shot, standoff

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police responded to a second standoff involving a gun on Thursday, this time where a suspect is accused of shooting two women on the city's west side. Police were able to talk down one standoff suspect after they said he shot and killed his neighbor...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Police find man shot to death in car at gas station

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was found murdered inside of a car near 8 Mile and Greenfield. Police were called a little after 8 p.m. to the Citgo on 8 Mile, just south of Greenfield Road in the city of Detroit to a reported shooting.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield woman facing 43 felonies, accused of tax-related fraud

The case against a Southfield woman accused of multiple fraud-related crimes was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Lori Deonne Bradford, 55, is charged with 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of using a computer to...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County prosecutor wants to go after parents whose children make school threats

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Another day and another round of school threats. It has become all too common - and the Macomb County prosecutor says he has a plan to stop them. On Wednesday alone, Metro Detroit has registered threats in Taylor, Redford, South Lyon East High School and St. Clair Shores South Lake High School. In Taylor a student posted a gun and says he was going to shoot the head of the principal closing three schools, while in South Lyon a threat was discovered in the bathroom.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Gernadine Santana was last seen at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 15) 1400 block of S. Liebold Street in Detroit. Santana left home without permission and did not return home. Police said she was last...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Teenage boy in critical condition following Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A teenage boy is in critical condition following a shooting in Flint early Tuesday morning. Flint police officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive shortly after midnight. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and was transported...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
FLINT, MI

