Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
Patient specific instrumentation associated with less operating time for total knee arthroplasties
1. Total knee arthroplasties (TKAs) done with patient specific instrumentation (PSI) were associated with less OR time and fewer instrument trays used, compared to TKAs done with conventional instrumentation. 2. There were no differences in patient-reported pain and function, or differences in radiologic alignment, when comparing TKAs done with PSI...
physiciansweekly.com
Urine bicarbonate excretion associated with cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator function
1. In this prospective cohort study, carbonate excretion levels in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients were correlated with various disease severity markers. 2. At six months after treatment with elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor, improvements were seen in bicarbonate excretion, predicted forced expiratory volume in one second (ppFEV1), and sweat chloride concentrations. Evidence Rating Level:...
physiciansweekly.com
Intraoperative Nerve Root Monitoring for Adult Spinal Deformity Surgery
The primary aim of this research was to define the range of application and limitations of transcranial motor-evoked potentials (Tc-MEPs) for nerve root monitoring during adult spinal deformity (ASD) operations. Concerns exist about Tc-MEPs’ ability to identify nerve root injuries (NRIs) during ASD operations. This study is the first...
physiciansweekly.com
Development and validation of a prediction model to estimate ascending aorta diameter in asymptomatic individuals
1. A clinical score used to estimate the diameter of the ascending aorta was developed and validated using retrospective data from asymptomatic patients in the United Kingdom. 2. Validation of this initial model demonstrated low sensitivity but high specificity. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Aneurysms of the...
physiciansweekly.com
Patients & Physicians Have Discordant Views of AD Symptoms
Patient and physician perspectives on the symptoms driving negative sentiment in atopic dermatitis (AD) are not aligned, according to Claire Feeney, PhD. She and her colleagues conducted a novel study comparing AD symptom terminology most frequently used in social media with that most frequently appearing in the scientific literature. The study was publisl1ed in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.
physiciansweekly.com
Dulaglutide Improves Glycemic Control for Youth With T2D
Young people with T2D are known to have more severe insulin resistance and beta cell dysfunction than their adult counterparts. As a result, the number of pharmacological interventions is limited for young people based on their disease severity and higher side effect profile. For a paper published in the New...
physiciansweekly.com
Improvement in Facial Acne Through Antioxidant Serum with Silymarin
According to research, there may be a link between cutaneous lipid peroxidation and acne vulgaris. There was a chance for topical antioxidant therapy to assist in intervening in this pathophysiology since there was evidence that certain antioxidants can help minimize lipid peroxidation. For a study, researchers tested a serum with 0.5% silymarin, 15% vitamin C, 0.5% ferulic acid, and 0.5% salicylic acid for its potential to minimize sebum peroxidation and treat face acne over time.
physiciansweekly.com
Heavy smoking and alcohol use may be associated with insomnia and sleep dissatisfaction
1. In this cross-sectional database study, there was a greater prevalence of insomnia and dissatisfaction with sleep in individuals that engaged in daily smoking and binge drinking. 2. Furthermore, the association of smoking/alcohol and insomnia and sleep duration were similar between males and females. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Poor...
physiciansweekly.com
Single dose of psilocybin decreases depression scores in patients with treatment-resistant depression
1. In adults with treatment-resistant depression, a 25mg dose of psilocybin significantly improved Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score at three-week follow-up. 2. A 25mg psilocybin dose was superior to a 1mg or 10mg dose in reducing MADRS scores. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Psilocybins have demonstrated antidepressant...
Dr. Fauci reflects on more than five decades at NIH ahead of retirement from government
WASHINGTON D.C. — Dr. Anthony Fauci became a household name during the pandemic, with many turning to him for lifesaving guidance and others criticizing him for his role in our handling of COVID-19. But the last two years are just a snapshot of a career that has spanned more than five decades at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
physiciansweekly.com
The use of liquefied petroleum gas versus biomass cookstoves during pregnancy does not influence infant birth weight
1. In comparison to biomass cookstoves, there was no difference in infant birth weight born to participants who used liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cookstoves during pregnancy. 2. In comparison to biomass cookstoves, there was also no difference in the incidence of premature birth, premature labor, or stillbirth born to participants who used LPG cookstoves during pregnancy.
physiciansweekly.com
Triple mRNA vaccination and previous COVID-19 exposure provide protection against the omicron variant
1. In this retrospective cohort study among prison residents and staff, mRNA vaccination and previous exposure provided more protection against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) omicron variant compared to either alone. 2. Three vaccination doses were more effective than two doses for omicron protection. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study...
physiciansweekly.com
Downregulation of YAP Activity Through LCK Inhibition in Cholangiocarcinoma
The development of new, efficient medicinal treatments for cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) was an unmet need. YAP, an effector in the Hippo pathway that causes cancer in CCA, had previously been challenging to target therapeutically. YAP is activated by tyrosine phosphorylation by the Src-family kinase LCK, as researchers recently described. It resulted from the idea that LCK is a workable therapeutic target in CCA through control of YAP activity.
physiciansweekly.com
18 Months into the COVID-19 Pandemic of Family Doctors
Family doctors in Kansas were studied for their levels of burnout and other forms of mental distress during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. This study’s authors compared their findings to those of another similar study done 3 months into the pandemic. From September 15th to October 18th,...
physiciansweekly.com
Patients With Comorbid Gout Hospitalized With COVID-19 Have Greater LOS
Gout flares occurred in 18% of patients with comorbid gout who were hospitalized for COVID-19, adding up to 3 days to hospital length of stay (LOS), according to Kanon Jatuworapruk, MD, PhD. In the past 2 years, Dr. Jatuworapruk explained, COVID-19 has been a key reason for hospitalizations, and gout...
physiciansweekly.com
Realignment of Anterior Column With Partial Anterior Longitudinal Ligament Release
This is a radiologist’s look back at things from the past. The purpose of this study was to show the radiological results of oblique lateral interbody fusion (OLIF) following a modified anterior column realignment (mACR) with partial relaxation of the anterior longitudinal ligament (ALL). For increased lordosis, minimally invasive...
physiciansweekly.com
Burst Wave Lithotripsy and Ultrasonic Propulsion for Urinary Stones Treatment
The purpose of this study was to evaluate the efficacy of transcutaneous focused ultrasound for repositioning ureteral stones and facilitating transit in conscious patients. The participants were adults who had been clinically diagnosed with a stone in either the proximal or distal ureter. Awake, non-sedated patients had ultrasonic propulsion alone...
physiciansweekly.com
Deliveries Complicated by Cystic Fibrosis: Trends & Outcomes
For a study, researchers sought to describe the most recent patterns and outcomes in deliveries caused by cystic fibrosis (CF)-complicated pregnancies. In the repeated cross-sectional analysis, individuals with CF who gave birth in hospitals between 2000 and 2019 were identified using the U.S. National Inpatient Sample. Joinpoint regression was used to analyze trends in CF patient delivery hospitalizations and calculate the average annual percent change (AAPC). Patients with and without CF were compared for the risk of unfavorable maternal and obstetric outcomes using adjusted logistic regression models that took into account demographic, clinical, and hospital characteristics. Adjusted odds ratios (aORs) with 95% CI were used as measures of association. Over time, the percentage of individuals with CF and other chronic diseases, including pregestational diabetes, was examined.
physiciansweekly.com
Homologous Recombination and Hereditary Cancer Variants in Biliary Tract Cancer
It was unclear if molecular therapy for biliary tract cancer (BTC) was heritable and practicable. Homologous recombination deficit had not been researched in BTCs, despite the description of links between BTC and BRCA germline mutations. In 1,292 instances of biliary tract cancer and 37,583 healthy controls without a personal or...
physiciansweekly.com
Cross-Sectional Analysis of Low Back Pain in Amputees
This is a cross-sectional study based on an online survey. The purpose of this study was to examine the incidence and severity of low back pain (LBP) among lower limb amputation (LLA) patients and to identify risk variables associated with this condition. The prevalence of LBP in the amputated population compared to the non-amputated population remains unknown.
Comments / 0