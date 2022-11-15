ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Eight Des Moines metro holiday markets launch the festive season

By Philip Joens, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06EukP_0jBMOeLh00

As a warm fall finally gives way to seasonal temperatures, it's time to bundle up and venture out to holiday markets.

Here are seven opportunities for finding local gifts and decor.

Jingle in the Junction

Valley Junction’s holiday jubilee in West Des Moines returns from mid-November through mid-December. The free event will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Thursdays from Nov. 17 to Dec. 15.

Many businesses in Valley Junction's historic business district will extend their hours. Visitors can walk along Fifth Street or Railroad Avenue and find all manner of holiday happenings, from horse-drawn trolley rides to Christmas carolers under 125,000 holiday lights.

Bars and restaurants also will be open to cater to the crowd.

Holiday Promenade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Ergi_0jBMOeLh00

Ring in the holidays with the annual Holiday Promenade in the East Village , held 5-9 p.m. each Friday from Nov. 18 to Dec. 16.

Carriage rides, scavenger hunts and other events are staples of this holiday market, and people can traipse from store to store. Each will extend its hours for the evening and offering treats and bargains. There are also plenty of restaurants and bars to visit for a snack or drink.

More: 11 Christmas light displays to visit in central Iowa this holiday season

Starting on the market's first Friday, Brenton Skating Plaza at Grand Avenue and Robert D. Ray Drive will be open for ice skating, with sessions from 5-6:45 p.m., 7:15-9 p.m. and 9:15-11:00 p.m. For information on admission, skate rentals and registration, visit dsm.city/departments/parks_and_recreation-division and click on "places."

North Pole Craft and Vendor Show

Adventureland's annual North Pole Craft and Vendor show will be held at the Adventureland Inn, 3200 Adventureland Drive in Altoona, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19. The event will benefit the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul. A donation of one non-perishable food item per person or $1 per person is required for admission.

Fall Makers Market

Polk County Conservation’s Fall Makers Market is a free event that provides an opportunity to browse goods offered by more than 40 local makers, artists and handcrafters.

Educational holiday displays are geared to provide additional, and affordable, family fun. The event runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 20 at Jester Nature Park, 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger. A full list of vendors can be found at jesterparknaturecenter.com/calendar-events .

Festival of Trees & Lights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wx6LK_0jBMOeLh00

Every year, the Festival of Trees & Lights at the Iowa Events center benefits Blank Children’s Hospital, with dozens of decorated trees, entertainment and stories of children cared for at the hospital.

Tickets cost $5 per person (free for children 2 or younger) and may be purchased at unitypoint.org/blankchildrens/about-festival-of-trees or at the door.

The event, offering a post-Thanksgiving weekend diversion, will be held from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26 and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 27.

Holiday Hullabaloo

The Holiday Hullabaloo benefitting Dorothy's House will take place each Friday to Sunday from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31 at the Horizon Events Center, 2100 N.W. 100th St in Clive.

From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. each day, families can decorate cookies, create craft items in Santa Claus' Workshop, play mini-golf and shop in the Marketplace. There also will be an indoor arena for snowball fights and a Toyland.

More: Dogtown Lights get twice as bright for year two in the Drake neighborhood

From 7-11 p.m. each night, the event will be limited to adults 21 and older, with an ice bar offering cocktails. Admission during the day will be $20 (free for children 2 or younger). Evening admission will be $25. Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com.

Dorothy's House provides programs and resources to victims of human trafficking, exploitation and persecution.

Christkindlmarket Des Moines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Agok6_0jBMOeLh00

Christkindlmarkets are German-inspired holiday markets held in cities around the world. Merchants set up in decorated wooden huts, and musical performers and food vendors add to the festive atmosphere. Also, don't forget the glühwein.

This year’s Christkindlmarket Des Moines will be held at Principal Park at 1 Line Drive in Des Moines from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 and 11 a.m. -5 p.m. Dec. 4.

The Peppermint Trail

The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand and the Roosevelt Cultural District on 42nd Street will host a new holiday event Dec. 10: a Peppermint Trail, with shops, restaurants and other businesses featuring peppermint or holiday-themed specials and décor.

The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand is a nonprofit that promotes economic development in the along Ingersoll Avenue. Lists of businesses participating in the Roosevelt Cultural District and The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand can be found The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand website. Businesses in the districts can sign up to participate here.

Philip Joens covers retailing and real estate for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Eight Des Moines metro holiday markets launch the festive season

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOEL 950 AM

Major Iowa Music Festival Will Not Return In 2023

Music festivals and concert lineups have been coming out over the past few weeks, just in time for the holidays. One major Iowa music festival won't be announcing a lineup anytime soon. This time of year is usually when you'll see artists announce massive tours or festival lineups. It's the...
IOWA STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Fareway's newest Iowa grocery store now open

Boone, Iowa-based Fareway Stores Inc. is growing in its home state. The grocery retailer held a ribbon cutting ceremony and opened its doors on Wednesday for its new store located at 302 West Walnut Street in Ogden, Iowa. “We are excited to open this new downtown Ogden store and want...
OGDEN, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Possible Record Price Paid For Farmland in Iowa

There might be a new record price paid for Iowa agland. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realth and Auction of Rock Valley handled the sale last Friday. He says they had several bidders for the land, all of whom were local farmers. He says the farm sold for $30,000 per acre, believing that might be a new record for the state of Iowa. Last month, 53 acres of Plymouth County land sold for over 26-thousand dollars an acre between Marcus and Remsen.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Man Robs Downtown Des Moines Bank

(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are looking for a bank robbery suspect. Police say a man entered a U.S. Bank downtown saying he had a gun yesterday evening. They say he told employees he had a gun and asked for money. They say the man then fled on foot. No arrests have been made, but officers have a description of the suspect.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records

The Iowa Board of Nursing recently sanctioned several Iowa nurses for offenses that include the theft of patients’ painkillers, medication errors and the falsification of patient records. One such case involves Joanna May of Oskaloosa, who was the focus of a complaint filed with the board in October 2020. The complaint alleged May misappropriated hydrocodone […] The post Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Urbandale police searching for missing teen

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance with locating a missing teenager. Police say 15-year-old Conner Burbank voluntarily walked away from his residence and has not returned home. Efforts to locate the boy have been unsuccessful. Connor is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches...
URBANDALE, IA
KOLR10 News

Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
MISSOURI STATE
kniakrls.com

Hit and Run Arrest Has Been Made

An arrest has been made in the hit and run accident involving the bicyclist struck in the 1500 block of highway T-15 on October 22. Marion County Deputies have arrested Susan C. Visser of rural Knoxville, Iowa. Visser has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, a class D felony.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months

A central Iowa care facility that was cited for contributing to the death of a resident last year was cited this week for a second death. Northridge Village of Ames was cited this week for a death in September that stemmed from a resident’s untreated urinary tract infection. Last year, the home was cited for […] The post Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AMES, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
Q985

Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam Illinois Is Falling For

There have been scams around as long as humans have been around, which means that there are thousands of different ways for the unscrupulous among us to trick people out of their money. According to a report from the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the number...
ROCKFORD, IL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy