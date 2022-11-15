Eight Des Moines metro holiday markets launch the festive season

As a warm fall finally gives way to seasonal temperatures, it's time to bundle up and venture out to holiday markets.

Here are seven opportunities for finding local gifts and decor.

Jingle in the Junction

Valley Junction’s holiday jubilee in West Des Moines returns from mid-November through mid-December. The free event will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Thursdays from Nov. 17 to Dec. 15.

Many businesses in Valley Junction's historic business district will extend their hours. Visitors can walk along Fifth Street or Railroad Avenue and find all manner of holiday happenings, from horse-drawn trolley rides to Christmas carolers under 125,000 holiday lights.

Bars and restaurants also will be open to cater to the crowd.

Holiday Promenade

Ring in the holidays with the annual Holiday Promenade in the East Village , held 5-9 p.m. each Friday from Nov. 18 to Dec. 16.

Carriage rides, scavenger hunts and other events are staples of this holiday market, and people can traipse from store to store. Each will extend its hours for the evening and offering treats and bargains. There are also plenty of restaurants and bars to visit for a snack or drink.

More: 11 Christmas light displays to visit in central Iowa this holiday season

Starting on the market's first Friday, Brenton Skating Plaza at Grand Avenue and Robert D. Ray Drive will be open for ice skating, with sessions from 5-6:45 p.m., 7:15-9 p.m. and 9:15-11:00 p.m. For information on admission, skate rentals and registration, visit dsm.city/departments/parks_and_recreation-division and click on "places."

North Pole Craft and Vendor Show

Adventureland's annual North Pole Craft and Vendor show will be held at the Adventureland Inn, 3200 Adventureland Drive in Altoona, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19. The event will benefit the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul. A donation of one non-perishable food item per person or $1 per person is required for admission.

Fall Makers Market

Polk County Conservation’s Fall Makers Market is a free event that provides an opportunity to browse goods offered by more than 40 local makers, artists and handcrafters.

Educational holiday displays are geared to provide additional, and affordable, family fun. The event runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 20 at Jester Nature Park, 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger. A full list of vendors can be found at jesterparknaturecenter.com/calendar-events .

Festival of Trees & Lights

Every year, the Festival of Trees & Lights at the Iowa Events center benefits Blank Children’s Hospital, with dozens of decorated trees, entertainment and stories of children cared for at the hospital.

Tickets cost $5 per person (free for children 2 or younger) and may be purchased at unitypoint.org/blankchildrens/about-festival-of-trees or at the door.

The event, offering a post-Thanksgiving weekend diversion, will be held from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26 and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 27.

Holiday Hullabaloo

The Holiday Hullabaloo benefitting Dorothy's House will take place each Friday to Sunday from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31 at the Horizon Events Center, 2100 N.W. 100th St in Clive.

From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. each day, families can decorate cookies, create craft items in Santa Claus' Workshop, play mini-golf and shop in the Marketplace. There also will be an indoor arena for snowball fights and a Toyland.

More: Dogtown Lights get twice as bright for year two in the Drake neighborhood

From 7-11 p.m. each night, the event will be limited to adults 21 and older, with an ice bar offering cocktails. Admission during the day will be $20 (free for children 2 or younger). Evening admission will be $25. Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com.

Dorothy's House provides programs and resources to victims of human trafficking, exploitation and persecution.

Christkindlmarket Des Moines

Christkindlmarkets are German-inspired holiday markets held in cities around the world. Merchants set up in decorated wooden huts, and musical performers and food vendors add to the festive atmosphere. Also, don't forget the glühwein.

This year’s Christkindlmarket Des Moines will be held at Principal Park at 1 Line Drive in Des Moines from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 and 11 a.m. -5 p.m. Dec. 4.

The Peppermint Trail

The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand and the Roosevelt Cultural District on 42nd Street will host a new holiday event Dec. 10: a Peppermint Trail, with shops, restaurants and other businesses featuring peppermint or holiday-themed specials and décor.

The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand is a nonprofit that promotes economic development in the along Ingersoll Avenue. Lists of businesses participating in the Roosevelt Cultural District and The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand can be found The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand website. Businesses in the districts can sign up to participate here.

Philip Joens covers retailing and real estate for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Eight Des Moines metro holiday markets launch the festive season