Jimmy Fallon Imagines Donald Trump's Wedding Speech For Tiffany And… Wow

By Lee Moran
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

Donald Trump made his father-of-the-bride speech for daughter Tiffany Trump all about himself in a spoof bit by Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Fallon riffed on the weekend’s nuptials at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in his monologue, also throwing shade at the former president’s other children, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

There was also a dig at Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who may well end up as Trump’s main rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Watch Fallon’s monologue here:

Crawfish Gumbo
4d ago

He doesn't look like a happy or proud dad, its a weird glare.

HuffPost

HuffPost

