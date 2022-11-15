ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
amherstwire.com

Northampton’s Stayin’ Alive

By 11 p.m., the club was booming. Almost everyone who had entered now danced under a disco ball, shaking and moving with plastic cups in their hands on a Saturday night while the DJ played Afrobeats and Reggaeton. The music reverberated through the floor, making it difficult to hear. People’s...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WSBS

Historic Theater in the Berkshires Receives $10 Million Grant to Rebuild

The rich history of the Berkshires in western Massachusetts certainly includes the performing arts. An important hub for this in the Berkshires and throughout all of Massachusetts, and New England for that matter, is at Jacob's Pillow. A couple years ago, a fire happened at a prestigious theater at Jacob's Pillow. But now, a recent grant has been awarded that will help to rebuild this historic theater and the community and surrounding region is thrilled!
BECKET, MA
WNYT

Thieves target dozens of cars in Berkshire County

Police in the Berkshires are investigating after 40 cars across three towns were either stolen or broken into. Eight cars were affected in Dalton, 15 in Lee, and 17 in Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Five cars in total were stolen, three of...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
thereminder.com

New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening

CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
CHICOPEE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Lisa Bouchard Hoe of TKG Real Estate offers you the opportunity to enjoy an historic house on a beautiful property with gorgeous views. Transformations – Christopher Riggleman and Jonathon...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

This Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Just Got Their Liquor License Approved

This Mexican restaurant in the Berkshires just cleared a big hurdle in its reopening stages. We know there is a change in management coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up with a newly approved liquor license.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

One of the Great Lighting Displays in the Berkshires is Now Open

The Berkshires has plenty of great spots to go to enjoy this festive time of the year during the holiday season. But perhaps one of the more underrated spots that you will find throughout the region has recently opened up and look no further for a great spot to take the family or a date, for that matter, than this historic spot.
LENOX, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Own a piece of history!

Welcome to the Donnelly House, circa 1760. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this charming period home is situated among 24 lush acres and a stunning vista of The Berkshires.Wideboard floors, beamed ceilings and fireplace mantles illustrate details of an earlier age. The home is placed side by side to a running creek. Woodburning fireplaces and charm make this cozy home a very special place to live your life. The first floor features a dining room, kitchen, full bath/laundry, living room and study. Upstairs includes 2 full bedrooms, full bath and a sitting room which can easily be converted to a third bedroom.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Are you covered for oil spills at home? Mass. bill would make sure

Springfield resident Tina Lanzillo had difficult decisions to make after her basement flooded with 100 gallons of oil last month. She had to choose between spending money at a hotel for her family — which required three rooms for her nine family members — or returning back to the house after the oil was pumped out and living with the lingering fumes.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WUPE

Odor Prompts Early Dismissal Of Both Pittsfield High Schools

Superintendent Joe Curtis made a decision to release students early on Friday from both Pittsfield High School and Taconic due to fumes that came from work being done on the gymnasium floors. Apparently, there was some miscommunication on when work on the floors was supposed to start. Curtis apologized and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy