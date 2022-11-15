Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
Small Berkshire Town Gets Singled Out As One Of Top 15 Nationally For Best Fall Foliage
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
Florence Pie Bar in Northampton named one of New England’s top pie shops
The Florence Pie Bar, a favorite of Northampton locals, has earned distinction as one of the region’s best places for a slice of pie. Yankee Magazine, the New Hampshire-based publication covering all things New England travel and culture, named the pie shop one of the region’s best. The...
Retired Officer Glenn Blanchard of Chicopee passed away
Retired Officer Glenn Blanchard of the Chicopee Police Department has passed away.
amherstwire.com
Northampton’s Stayin’ Alive
By 11 p.m., the club was booming. Almost everyone who had entered now danced under a disco ball, shaking and moving with plastic cups in their hands on a Saturday night while the DJ played Afrobeats and Reggaeton. The music reverberated through the floor, making it difficult to hear. People’s...
Historic Theater in the Berkshires Receives $10 Million Grant to Rebuild
The rich history of the Berkshires in western Massachusetts certainly includes the performing arts. An important hub for this in the Berkshires and throughout all of Massachusetts, and New England for that matter, is at Jacob's Pillow. A couple years ago, a fire happened at a prestigious theater at Jacob's Pillow. But now, a recent grant has been awarded that will help to rebuild this historic theater and the community and surrounding region is thrilled!
WNYT
Thieves target dozens of cars in Berkshire County
Police in the Berkshires are investigating after 40 cars across three towns were either stolen or broken into. Eight cars were affected in Dalton, 15 in Lee, and 17 in Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Five cars in total were stolen, three of...
thereminder.com
New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening
CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
This Wonderful Berkshire Restaurant Makes Top 10 “Best” List (Photos)
Some more great news for those of us who love the wide and varied dining options that we have right here in Berkshire County. A local establishment makes another Top 10 list of great places to eat in Western Massachusetts!. Open Table, the online restaurant reservation service company, recently put...
Connie Francis Rogers of Shelburne Falls killed in crash caused by black ice, police say
A 48-year-old Shelburne Falls woman was killed in a Thursday morning Greenfield crash on Route 2 near a Home Depot store, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. Connie Francis Rogers, 48-year-old Shelburne Falls woman, was identified as the victim in the Greenfield crash, officials said. On Thursday at...
theberkshireedge.com
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Lisa Bouchard Hoe of TKG Real Estate offers you the opportunity to enjoy an historic house on a beautiful property with gorgeous views. Transformations – Christopher Riggleman and Jonathon...
Route 66 in Northampton closed due to crash
A portion of Route 66 in Northampton is closed due to a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning.
This Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Just Got Their Liquor License Approved
This Mexican restaurant in the Berkshires just cleared a big hurdle in its reopening stages. We know there is a change in management coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up with a newly approved liquor license.
One of the Great Lighting Displays in the Berkshires is Now Open
The Berkshires has plenty of great spots to go to enjoy this festive time of the year during the holiday season. But perhaps one of the more underrated spots that you will find throughout the region has recently opened up and look no further for a great spot to take the family or a date, for that matter, than this historic spot.
theberkshireedge.com
Own a piece of history!
Welcome to the Donnelly House, circa 1760. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this charming period home is situated among 24 lush acres and a stunning vista of The Berkshires.Wideboard floors, beamed ceilings and fireplace mantles illustrate details of an earlier age. The home is placed side by side to a running creek. Woodburning fireplaces and charm make this cozy home a very special place to live your life. The first floor features a dining room, kitchen, full bath/laundry, living room and study. Upstairs includes 2 full bedrooms, full bath and a sitting room which can easily be converted to a third bedroom.
Are you covered for oil spills at home? Mass. bill would make sure
Springfield resident Tina Lanzillo had difficult decisions to make after her basement flooded with 100 gallons of oil last month. She had to choose between spending money at a hotel for her family — which required three rooms for her nine family members — or returning back to the house after the oil was pumped out and living with the lingering fumes.
New England has 2 of the most spectacular light displays in the U.S., according to Frommer’s
Two New England destinations are among the nation’s best when it comes to creating holiday magic with lights, according to Frommer’s. The travel publication recently released a list of the USA’s most spectacular winter light displays and included Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, Mass., and Holidays at the Newport Mansions in Newport, R.I.
Odor Prompts Early Dismissal Of Both Pittsfield High Schools
Superintendent Joe Curtis made a decision to release students early on Friday from both Pittsfield High School and Taconic due to fumes that came from work being done on the gymnasium floors. Apparently, there was some miscommunication on when work on the floors was supposed to start. Curtis apologized and...
Sale closed in Northampton: $1.2 million for a four-bedroom home
Luke Brown and Danielle Baker acquired the property at 10 Ward Avenue, Northampton, from David F Guild and Tara A Guild on Oct. 27, 2022, for $1,215,650 which works out to $482 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage sits on a 160,736 square-foot lot.
Body found in river off Water Street in Indian Orchard
Springfield Police were called to Water Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city after receiving a call about a body in the water.
WSBS
Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wsbs.com
Comments / 0