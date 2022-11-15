Read full article on original website
Westfield Police still searching for Robert Tesini
Information about where Tesini was last seen has been updated by Westfield Police who are still looking for him.
Hearing held for West Springfield murder suspect
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A murder suspect faced a judge again on Friday after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in her West Springfield apartment. Jose Hernandez appeared in court virtually from jail. He is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Amber Carpenter, in her West Springfield apartment, stabbing her to death and leaving her body for days.
Massachusetts Man Busted Flying Helicopters Out of His Backyard With No License
Ooooh, neighborhood helicopter rides? That sounds fuuuuunnnnn. Also very, very illegal. A Massachusetts man is going to jail for flying helicopters out of his backyard and there’s more to the story – let’s break it down:
Massachusetts man charged with OUI after parking in spaces reserved for state police
A Framingham man is being charged with operating under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two parking spots designated for state police.
Expired Registration Leads to Arrest, Firearm and ‘Ghost Gun’ Seizure in Western Massachusetts
A vehicle's expired registration lead to an arrest and a seizure of two firearms, one of which investigators say is a 'Ghost Gun'. On Wednesday, November 9, Trooper Corey Boileau and his field training officer Trooper John Ollari were on Pine Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts conducting traffic enforcement. Shortly after 3:30 am, Trooper Boileau randomly ran the license plate of a Mercedes-Benz sedan and found that the vehicle’s registration had expired in April.
Springfield police warn residents of suspect impersonating utility worker
The Springfield Police Department is alerting residents of a scheme involving a person pretending to be a utility worker that may be targeting elderly people.
East Brookfield Man Sentenced for Illegally Flying Helicopter
WORCESTER - A 62-year-old East Brookfield man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Worcester to eight months in prison for illegally operating a helicopter, making false statements to federal investigators and witness tampering. Antonio Santonastaso was also sentenced to one year of supervised release. On April 5, 2022,...
34-Year-Old Auburn Man Indicted for Murder
WORCESTER - The office of Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. announced on Friday that a grand jury has indicted a man for the murder of a Millbury man. A Worcester grand jury indicted Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, in the death of Ryan C. Anderson, who police located inside his home on Millbury Avenue on Oct. 1 with significant knife wounds. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.
New Massachusetts wrong-way detection system alerts driver getting on interstate
BERNARDSTON, Mass. — A new wrong-way detection system installed by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation at the entrance ramp to an interstate highway recently alerted a potential wrong-way driver, video shows. Video obtained from MassDOT shows the vehicle attempting to get onto the northbound side of Interstate 91 using...
Vermont State Police looking for alleged trespassers
The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man and a woman thought to be trespassing on private property in Searsburg Wednesday afternoon.
Identity of deadly Greenfield crash victim released
The identity of a 48-year-old woman who died in a crash on Route 2 in Greenfield Thursday was released.
Manchester man sentenced after conviction on gun, drug charges
MANCHESTER, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announce that Vincent Chaney, 50, formerly of Manchester, New Hampshire, was sentenced on November 16, 2022, by the Hillsborough County Superior Court-Northern District to 17 to 50 years in the New Hampshire State Prison. Mr. Chaney was sentenced after having been found guilty by a jury of one count of possessing crack cocaine with intent to sell or dispense and seven counts of possessing firearms after being a convicted felon.
Investigation continues into Springfield officer-involved shooting
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect who was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield on Wednesday was expected to be in court on Thursday, but he wasn’t since he is still in the hospital. On Thursday morning, Teresa Williams and her family headed down to the Springfield courthouse,...
Springfield Police issue scam alert over utility worker impersonator
SPRINGFIELD — The Police Department says an individual is preying on the city’s older adults by posing as a utility worker and asking to photograph their debit cards. Police said a resident made a report to the Police Department Wednesday describing a person impersonating a public utility worker who was in the High Street area and allegedly used the using the debit card information to make withdrawals or online transactions.
Car impaled on pole in Walmart parking lot in Leicester
LEICESTER, Mass. — Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in a Walmart parking lot on Friday night where officers found the car stuck on a pole. Leicester Police Department posted a photo on Facebook showing a car that appears to be stuck on a pole with just two passenger-side tires touching the ground.
I-Team: Data shows number of arrests inside Massachusetts schools
BOSTON – Mass shootings have made school security a top priority, but now the WBZ I-Team is joining forces with CBS News Investigations to uncover an unintended side effect. Children as young as elementary age are being arrested in the hallways of their schools. Experts say arresting juveniles can have traumatic long-term effects. In Massachusetts, an incident at Brockton High School made headlines last year when cellphone cameras caught a Brockton officer kneeling on a teenager's neck and handcuffing him. "I ask that this doesn't happen to anyone else's kid," the 16-year-old's father said. The I-Team agreed not to use...
Springfield Police looking for ‘habitual’ shoplifter
Springfield Police looking for 'habitual' shoplifter
Getting Answers: state begins issuing refunds to taxpayers
Getting Answers: state begins issuing refunds to taxpayers
Thieves target dozens of cars in Berkshire County
Police in the Berkshires are investigating after 40 cars across three towns were either stolen or broken into. Eight cars were affected in Dalton, 15 in Lee, and 17 in Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Five cars in total were stolen, three of...
One hospitalized in Springfield officer-involved shooting
The Springfield Police Department is investigating an officer involved in a shooting on Wednesday.
