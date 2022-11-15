ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernardston, MA

westernmassnews.com

Hearing held for West Springfield murder suspect

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A murder suspect faced a judge again on Friday after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in her West Springfield apartment. Jose Hernandez appeared in court virtually from jail. He is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Amber Carpenter, in her West Springfield apartment, stabbing her to death and leaving her body for days.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Expired Registration Leads to Arrest, Firearm and ‘Ghost Gun’ Seizure in Western Massachusetts

A vehicle's expired registration lead to an arrest and a seizure of two firearms, one of which investigators say is a 'Ghost Gun'. On Wednesday, November 9, Trooper Corey Boileau and his field training officer Trooper John Ollari were on Pine Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts conducting traffic enforcement. Shortly after 3:30 am, Trooper Boileau randomly ran the license plate of a Mercedes-Benz sedan and found that the vehicle’s registration had expired in April.
HOLYOKE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

East Brookfield Man Sentenced for Illegally Flying Helicopter

WORCESTER - A 62-year-old East Brookfield man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Worcester to eight months in prison for illegally operating a helicopter, making false statements to federal investigators and witness tampering. Antonio Santonastaso was also sentenced to one year of supervised release. On April 5, 2022,...
EAST BROOKFIELD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

34-Year-Old Auburn Man Indicted for Murder

WORCESTER - The office of Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. announced on Friday that a grand jury has indicted a man for the murder of a Millbury man. A Worcester grand jury indicted Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, in the death of Ryan C. Anderson, who police located inside his home on Millbury Avenue on Oct. 1 with significant knife wounds. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.
AUBURN, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester man sentenced after conviction on gun, drug charges

MANCHESTER, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announce that Vincent Chaney, 50, formerly of Manchester, New Hampshire, was sentenced on November 16, 2022, by the Hillsborough County Superior Court-Northern District to 17 to 50 years in the New Hampshire State Prison. Mr. Chaney was sentenced after having been found guilty by a jury of one count of possessing crack cocaine with intent to sell or dispense and seven counts of possessing firearms after being a convicted felon.
MANCHESTER, NH
westernmassnews.com

Investigation continues into Springfield officer-involved shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect who was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield on Wednesday was expected to be in court on Thursday, but he wasn’t since he is still in the hospital. On Thursday morning, Teresa Williams and her family headed down to the Springfield courthouse,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Police issue scam alert over utility worker impersonator

SPRINGFIELD — The Police Department says an individual is preying on the city’s older adults by posing as a utility worker and asking to photograph their debit cards. Police said a resident made a report to the Police Department Wednesday describing a person impersonating a public utility worker who was in the High Street area and allegedly used the using the debit card information to make withdrawals or online transactions.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Data shows number of arrests inside Massachusetts schools

BOSTON – Mass shootings have made school security a top priority, but now the WBZ I-Team is joining forces with CBS News Investigations to uncover an unintended side effect. Children as young as elementary age are being arrested in the hallways of their schools. Experts say arresting juveniles can have traumatic long-term effects. In Massachusetts, an incident at Brockton High School made headlines last year when cellphone cameras caught a Brockton officer kneeling on a teenager's neck and handcuffing him. "I ask that this doesn't happen to anyone else's kid," the 16-year-old's father said. The I-Team agreed not to use...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police looking for ‘habitual’ shoplifter

SPRINGFIELD, MA
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: state begins issuing refunds to taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD, MA
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNYT

Thieves target dozens of cars in Berkshire County

Police in the Berkshires are investigating after 40 cars across three towns were either stolen or broken into. Eight cars were affected in Dalton, 15 in Lee, and 17 in Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Five cars in total were stolen, three of...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
