Multi-County cybersecurity conversation
INDIANA – The Indiana Office of Technology will be hosting meetings around the State about cybersecurity. Local units are encouraged to attend. The topics will include HEA 1169 cybersecurity reporting requirements, the IN.gov program, and prevention methods for a cyber threat and attack. It’s imperative in today’s tech-reliant world...
Indiana Chamber Celebrates 100 Years at Annual Awards Dinner business leaders honored; Jeffersonville’s Paul Perkins new board chair
INDIANA — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce held its 33rd Annual Awards Dinner Wednesday, which featured a look back at a century of achievements and honored the best in Hoosier business, government, and community as the organization celebrated its 100th anniversary. Presented by Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield,...
IHCDA and Indiana Bar Foundation installing 120 free-to-use Kiosks for those facing eviction
INDIANA – Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority teamed up with the Indiana Bar Foundation to install 120 free-to-use kiosks across the state’s 92 counties. The kiosks are free to use and allow people to...
Indiana Pork donates ham to feed hungry Hoosiers
INDIANA – Indiana Pork proudly joins the National Pork Producers Council’s “Give-a-Ham” challenge. This is a national social media campaign encouraging pig farmers and those involved in the pork industry to donate pork to organizations serving the food insecure, and challenging others to follow suit with a donation of pork.
Smart use of antibiotics leads to the best care
INDIANA – Antibiotics save lives and are critical tools for treating many common and more serious bacterial infections, but improper use of these medications can lead to drug resistance that can be life-threatening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) calls resistance to antibiotics one of the most urgent threats to public health.
Join Family and Social Services to learn about changes to long-term care for those who received aged and disabled waivers
INDIANA – Join the Family and Social Services Administration virtually or through a phone call, on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. EST, to learn about changes to long-term care for individuals who receive waiver services through the Aged and Disabled Waiver as well as individuals who receive both Medicaid and Medicare supports.
Register today for 2022 Education Value Convening
INDIANA – Register today to join Indiana K-12 and postsecondary educators, employers, community- and faith-based organizations, government representatives, philanthropic partners, and other higher education advocates to hear from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education about research, policies, and initiatives impacting Indiana’s college-going rate, adult postsecondary credential attainment and graduate retention.
Local law enforcement awarded grants to curb dangerous driving
INDIANA — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded $5.7 million in grant funding to more than 200 police departments for enhanced traffic enforcement. Departments will use the funding to conduct overtime patrols and carry out strategies aimed at curbing dangerous and reckless driving. Receiving grants locally:. Lawrence County...
