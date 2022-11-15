ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Multi-County cybersecurity conversation

INDIANA – The Indiana Office of Technology will be hosting meetings around the State about cybersecurity. Local units are encouraged to attend. The topics will include HEA 1169 cybersecurity reporting requirements, the IN.gov program, and prevention methods for a cyber threat and attack. It’s imperative in today’s tech-reliant world...
Indiana Pork donates ham to feed hungry Hoosiers

INDIANA – Indiana Pork proudly joins the National Pork Producers Council’s “Give-a-Ham” challenge. This is a national social media campaign encouraging pig farmers and those involved in the pork industry to donate pork to organizations serving the food insecure, and challenging others to follow suit with a donation of pork.
Smart use of antibiotics leads to the best care

INDIANA – Antibiotics save lives and are critical tools for treating many common and more serious bacterial infections, but improper use of these medications can lead to drug resistance that can be life-threatening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) calls resistance to antibiotics one of the most urgent threats to public health.
Register today for 2022 Education Value Convening

INDIANA – Register today to join Indiana K-12 and postsecondary educators, employers, community- and faith-based organizations, government representatives, philanthropic partners, and other higher education advocates to hear from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education about research, policies, and initiatives impacting Indiana’s college-going rate, adult postsecondary credential attainment and graduate retention.
Local law enforcement awarded grants to curb dangerous driving

INDIANA — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded $5.7 million in grant funding to more than 200 police departments for enhanced traffic enforcement. Departments will use the funding to conduct overtime patrols and carry out strategies aimed at curbing dangerous and reckless driving. Receiving grants locally:. Lawrence County...
