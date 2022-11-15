ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemmons, NC

NC mom finds lost charm with son’s ashes inside

By Dolan Reynolds, Madison Forsey
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjIl1_0jBMMzi800

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Clemmons mother found a lost charm that contains her son’s ashes on Monday.

Morgan Clodfelter told FOX8 she retraced her steps, checked every nook and cranny and eventually found the charm tucked away in a car seat after almost a week of searching.

Clemmons mom searches for charm with son’s ashes

Clodfelter left the hospital with two things on July 30, 2021: a stamp of her baby boy Zachary James’ feet and his ashes.

“We don’t know what happened or why we lost him,” Clodfelter said.

On the morning of July 30, Clodfelter and her husband went to the doctor after noticing she was passing blood clots.

Ultrasounds and other tests came back normal. Later that day, she started having contractions.

“I delivered him at home at 11:30 on July 30. He was still alive, but he obviously didn’t make it very long after he was born,” Clodfleter said. “My husband had to rush me to the hospital, and I was rushed to emergency surgery.”

When the couple left the hospital, they took Zachary to be cremated.

Pharmacy in Oak Ridge robbed over weekend

As Clodfelter healed, her husband bought her a small charm bracelet with the inscription “Your wings were ready, but my heart was not.”

“That saying has just stuck with me,” Clodfelter said. “That’s my baby.”

Inside the small charm, are some of Zachary’s ashes. It’s a way for her to stay close to her son at all times.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

18-year-old missing in Greensboro found

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said the Silver Alert issued for an 18-year-old Friday is canceled. A silver alert was issued for Bradley Dyles-Waters, who was last seen on North Elm Street in Greensboro Thursday. Officers said he is suffering from cognitive impairment. Dyles-Waters was last seen wearing jean...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

King Police looking for missing teenager

KING, N.C. — King Police are investigating a report of a missing teenager. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. Police are looking for information about Sara Beth Nicole Carter, 16. She was last seen on Pulliam Street in King on Nov. 6, police report.
KING, NC
WSET

Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
FOREST, VA
WXII 12

18-year-old charged in Greensboro man's murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 18-year-old is charged with the murder in the death of a Greensboro man. The Greensboro Police Department said Kelvin Jaquan Leonard Lerek Harper Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Lamont Martin, 44 of Greensboro. Police said Martin was shot...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Homicide investigation: three people shot and killed, police said

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Saturday's headlines. Police are on the scene investigating the death of three people after a shooting Saturday morning in Winston-Salem. Officers said they received a call at 5:21 a.m. about a shooting in the 1600 block of Attucks Street. When they arrived, they found three...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Asheboro men plead guilty to Greensboro robbery in 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Asheboro men, Deante Cheek, 26, and Amir Marshall, 21, have pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges after a 2020 robbery in Greensboro, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Attorneys say Cheek entered...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

High Point police issue car-swinging warning

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police will be on high alert for a car-swinging event that they believe will be happening in High Point Friday. Car-swinging is an activity where a group of cars meet in an intersection or parking lot to perform stunts such as burnouts or donuts. They also draw large crowds.
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Two fatalities after plane crashes in Winston-Salem neighborhood

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Saturday morning headlines. Winston-Salem Police confirm there have been two fatalities after a plane crashed. Agents are investigating a plane crash in Winston-Salem, which happened around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. This happened on New Walkertown Road and Tracy Street.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

50K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy