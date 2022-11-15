Evan Fournier’s recent demotion seems like the icing on the cake to a disappointing tenure for the guard in the Big Apple. Leon Rose inking the journeyman shooting guard Evan Fournier to a four-year, $78 million deal last August was met with a lot of pushback and was viewed by some as a desperate, late summer overpay that wouldn’t move the needle in terms of bringing the Knicks closer to their playoff ambitions.

