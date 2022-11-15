Read full article on original website
Mavs' Christian Wood Forming Intriguing Duo With Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic and Christian Wood have shown no shortage of intriguing flashes as the Dallas Mavericks' latest duo.
John Wall Makes History During Clippers vs Spurs
John Wall had a historically good passing game.
The Evan Fournier Experiment Hasn’t Worked
Evan Fournier’s recent demotion seems like the icing on the cake to a disappointing tenure for the guard in the Big Apple. Leon Rose inking the journeyman shooting guard Evan Fournier to a four-year, $78 million deal last August was met with a lot of pushback and was viewed by some as a desperate, late summer overpay that wouldn’t move the needle in terms of bringing the Knicks closer to their playoff ambitions.
Mavs vs. Nuggets GAMEDAY: Will Dallas Take Down Shorthanded Team Again?
The Dallas Mavericks take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night in what will be the second game of a weekend mini-series between the two teams. The Nuggets will be without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith slips on wet floor in post-game celebration snafu
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith scored 19 points off the bench but had a little trouble with the celebration of his big game against the Orlando Magic.
