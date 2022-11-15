Read full article on original website
Flags to fly at half-staff on Waukesha Christmas Parade attack anniversary
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Flags will fly at half-staff Nov. 21 to mark the anniversary of the deadly attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to be lowered in recognition and remembrance of victims Tamara Durand, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Jackson Sparks, 8.
Man rescued after breaking through ice on the Fond du Lac River
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Communications Center report they received a call from a man claiming he capsized his kayak in the Fond du Lac River located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area around 7:39am on Saturday. Officials say he was able to...
In Waukesha’s wake, Green Bay police beef up Holiday Parade security
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 38th Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade marches through the city’s downtown Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 10 a.m. It comes almost exactly one year after the deadly parade rampage in Waukesha. This is Green Bay’s first holiday parade since that tragedy in southern...
DNR asks hunters to fight invasive species
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to be aware of invasive species when traveling. The DNR asks anyone out in the woods to avoid the spread of plants or seeds that aren’t native to certain areas. To do that, you should wash...
INTERVIEW: DNR deer specialist on the 2022 hunt
The criminal complaint says Anderson found the victim through a dating app. It's the city's first parade since the Waukesha Christmas parade rampage almost exactly one year ago. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start for hunters. Updated: 5 hours ago. The cold temperatures will continue into the gun opening season for...
CUTE: Red panda sees snow for first time
MILWAUKEE (Gray News/TMX) - A red panda is seeing its first snow while at a zoo in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Zoo shared a video of a red panda named Cinder discovering snow for the first time. Officials with the zoo said red pandas have a thick double layer of...
Kimberly football wins WIAA D1 state championship
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Kimberly football claimed the WIAA Division 1 state championship 34-30 Friday night in an epic back and forth tussle against Mukwonago. The game featured 2 ties early and 5 lead changes in the final 16 minutes. Papermakers RB Blake Barry scored 4 touchdowns in the triumph, including the game winner with 26 seconds left.
West De Pere football falls to Kettle Moraine in WIAA D2 championship
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - West De Pere fell to Kettle Moraine 27-10 in the WIAA Division 2 championship game at Camp Randall on Friday. The Phantoms were making their 5th-ever appearance at state, first trip in 4 years, and seeking a 3rd state title. West De Pere fell behind 7-0,...
