Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecord-online.com
Clinton County commissioners ok receipt of $8.1 million grant to upgrade 911 service
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners at their Thursday meeting were more than happy to approve a contract for better than $8.1 million in state Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act funding for improvements to the county’s emergency communication system. The board unanimously approved the contract with...
therecord-online.com
County’s revolving loan fund has money to lend
LOCK HAVEN, PA – In this period of rising interest rates, Clinton County through its Revolving Loan Fund, can offer a 3 percent interest rate for new or expanding businesses. Mike Flanagan, secretary for the county’s revolving loan fund board, said at Thursday’s county commissioners meeting the fund has...
therecord-online.com
Down River
They’re still counting November 2022 US House votes in California and still complaining about the November 2020 election results in Mar-a-Lago, but November 8 is now behind us and the next election cycle, spring of 2023 is not that far off. And if you’re into local politics, the tug-and-pull...
State grant prompts Community Arts Center to replace outdated equipment
Williamsport, Pa. — The Community Arts Center is a historic piece of architecture, but historical technology doesn't always stand up to modern standards. Thanks to a grant from the Pennsylvania state government, the Center is installing new lighting and a new film projector. The upgrades are being made thanks to a $150,000 Keystone Communities Grant from the State Department of Community and Economic Development. The grant was made possible in part by support from State Senator Gene Yaw, who is the chair of the Board...
bahsredandwhite.com
Faulty gas lines force high school closure
The Bellefonte Area High School was closed to in-person learning November 1 and 2 after reports of gaseous odors led to the discovery of faulty gas lines within the building. The reports were made late in the school day October 31 and prompted the arrival of the Logan and Undine Fire Companies, respectively. Firemen found no signs of gas leaks or dangerous toxins, and later determined that the odors originated from clogged sewer lines beneath the high school, a problem district officials say has happened before. Still, officials decided to shut off the school’s gas supply and conduct a building-wide inspection of utility lines with assistance from gas supplier Columbia Gas.
Lycoming commissioners continue talks on location of coroner's office
Williamsport, Pa. — The search for a new home for the Lycoming County coroner continues—but now a new option is on the table. During the Nov. 10 County Commissioner meeting, Commissioner Scott Metzger recounted a meeting with the Williamsport Airport Authority about possibly locating the new facility out by the Williamsport Regional Airport. Metzger said the discussion was “very good” and that these discussions will continue. He said that the...
WJAC TV
Officials: Detour extended as PennDOT continues to assess collapsed wall in Bellefonte
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — An update now on last weekend's partial wall collapse near a Bellefonte-area roadway that has led to a downtown traffic detour. Officials say it is now likely that the detour will be in place for more than just a few weeks. Part of the...
pahomepage.com
Lycoming County teacher nominated for Grammy
Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Luzerne County 911 Goes Digital. SOBER...
Susquehanna River fish passage will be added to Fabridam at Sunbury
A fish passage will be added to the Fabridam on the Susquehanna River at Sunbury, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. An ongoing $3.3 million reconstruction project on the inflatable dam – officially known as the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam at Shikellamy State Park – is expected to be completed in fall 2023, after a 2023 boating season from May to October.
Goats2Go mobile barn launches in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — You now have a chance to snuggle with goats on the go throughout Central PA. Nittany Meadow Farm’s Goats2Go barn on wheels officially launched on Friday, Nov. 18. The Boalsburg-based farm is now able to take six goats on the road to any event for everyone to spend time with. […]
therecord-online.com
City, Downtown Lock Haven gearing up for annual tree lighting
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Under cloudy skies City Public Works employees uprighted the 2022 Lock Haven Christmas Tree in Triangle Park this week. The tree, donated by the Gundy family, stands around 28 feet tall and will be adorned with lights this week. The annual Lock Haven Christmas Tree...
Holiday tradition — Union County Christmas tree auction
MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — More than 65,000 Christmas trees went to the highest bidder this week at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction near Mifflinburg. "I bought 200 trees so far," Richard Buontempo of Pittston said. The sale started with a wreath auction, but the main attraction was the Christmas trees....
pct.edu
Campus community learns of former board chairman’s death
Word has been received of the Aug. 13 death of Robert A. Secor, who chaired the Penn College Board of Directors from 2012-13. Penn State’s former vice provost for academic affairs, Secor joined the Penn College Board in 1998 and served until December 2016. He was granted “director emeritus” status the following February.
iheart.com
Bear Hunting Check Stations Change Location In Lycoming County
>Bear Hunting Check Stations Change Location In Lycoming County. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Game Commission says bear hunters in and around Lycoming County need to be aware of some check station changes. They say that's needed especially because the season started last week. The check station at Trout Run Fire Hall, north of Williamsport will be up and running on both Saturday and Sunday. There also will be a check station at the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Region Office in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania.
Scenes from ‘world’s largest Christmas tree auction’ in central Pa.
Every November before Thanksgiving, buyers from Maine to Florida trek to Buffalo Valley Produce Auction in Mifflinburg for the world’s largest Christmas tree auction. Over two days they come to purchase 60,000 live trees grown in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, New York and Nova Scotia and other holiday greenery including pine ropes and wreaths.
therecord-online.com
DA’s office seeks bail increase for Renovo shooter
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse’s office has filed a bail modification motion with the Court of Common Pleas for Shaun Jason Wadsworth, 42, of Renovo. Wadsworth was arrested by state police at Lamar on one count of aggravated assault, a felony of the...
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Clearfield County
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Clearfield County coroner was called to a multi-vehicle crash that caused a hours-long traffic disruption Friday, according to state police. The coroner was called to the crash that took place eastbound on I-80, however, details about the crash are still limited. Eastbound lanes from Exit 97 Route 219 to Exit 101 […]
therecord-online.com
George and Michael Gedon purchase Dean K. Wetzler Jr. Funeral Home, rebrand as Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC has been in continuous operation for over 180 years, operating as a funeral home a year and a half before Clinton was established as a county. In October of 2022, the Gedon Family saw an opportunity to grow. “It only made sense to expand our footprint,” Gedon said.
Man wanted for holding up gas station in Lycoming County
HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County are searching for a robbery suspect. Police say a man entered the Citgo gas station along Main Street in Hughesville just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. He allegedly handed a note to the cashier demanding money then pulled out a gun. He...
Nationally known Christmas tree auction in central Pa. takes place Friday
MIFFLINBURG – Neil Courtney says he has his honey ready as he prepares to auction 60,000 Christmas trees to buyers from Maine to Florida. What is billed as the world’s largest Christmas tree auction will be held Friday beginning at 8 a.m. at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction near Mifflinburg and continue until all the trees are sold.
Comments / 0