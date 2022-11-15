Read full article on original website
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Houston Zoo Lights canceled tonight due to rainy weather conditions
The Houston Zoo said Saturday's wet weather and holiday lights don't mix! Here's what to do if you already purchased tickets for tonight.
Nasty cold front to bring 'most miserable day of 2022' to Houston this weekend
A wet, blustery system will make for a downright gross Saturday in the Bayou City.
cw39.com
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
cw39.com
Gross weather alert: Cold and wet Saturday with intense winds along the coast
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Nasty weather engulfs Houston and Southeast Texas Saturday with persistent, widespread rain along and colder temperatures than we’ve had all week. In Galveston, wind gusts could top 35 miles per hour. A few light showers start to move in Friday evening, then rain increases late...
iheart.com
Winter storm warning in WM extended through Sunday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Heavy snowfall across West Michigan has forced the National Weather Service to extend the National Weather Service through Sunday morning. Weather forecasts some areas to receive as much as 12 inches of snow or more, with the precipitation continuing after the warning expires. Keep up to...
spacecityweather.com
After some sunshine today, Houston will face a sustained stretch of gloomy weather
Good morning. Houston will continue to face winter-like weather through the weekend and into early next week. Of note: The forecast for Saturday looks particularly gloomy, with widespread showers, breezy conditions, and highs of perhaps only 50 degrees. We are increasingly confident that conditions will warm up next week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, but the details are rather messy.
Driving for Thanksgiving? Here are the best and worst times to hit the road
HOUSTON — An estimated 49 million people are expected to travel by car for the holiday. If you’re one of them, you’re probably coming up with your game plan now. That’s why AAA has figured out the best and worst times to hit the road. On...
cw39.com
Weekend weather: Rain begins during Friday night football, becomes widespread Saturday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — More cold temperatures ahead for Houston, but it gets even colder Saturday with widespread rain for several hours. The rain stems from a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that will start to push some showers inland from the coast late-day Friday. That means some of the high school football playoff games could be damp Friday night.
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
What are the most diverse cities in Texas?
defendernetwork.com
Flu season hits Houston area earlier than usual
Houston is seeing a spike in influenza cases several months earlier than in previous years. Late August was when the first cases started trickling into the region. That’s compared to the last flu season, which began in February. The number of cases are increasing as the holidays approach as...
fox26houston.com
New leader of historic Texan Movie Theater in Cleveland keeps curtains open
The Texan Movie Theater has been around since 1939, but sadly, wasn't seeing as much activity. The new leader, however, hoped to maintain the theater's integrity while giving residents something they've never had before.
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash closes Southwest Freeway at Gessner Road
HOUSTON – The main lanes of the Southwest Freeway northbound are closed at Gessner Road following a major crash. The accident involved two vehicles. No injuries have been reported. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go...
cw39.com
You can help Miss USA get to the Top
HOUSTON (KIAH) In less than 2 months, the 71st Miss Universe will be crowned in New Orleans, Louisiana. And you can have a part in getting Miss USA 2022, into the semi-finals, and all you have to do is Vote for her. For a number of years, the Miss Universe...
itsnothouitsme.com
2022 Houston Holiday Guide
Tis the freaking season, y’all! Temps have dropped, lights are up, and I’ve got a spiked cider in hand — let’s talk holiday activities in Houston!. This Houston Holiday Guide will be updated with more throughout the season, so check back often for new things to do!
It's lit! Downtown Houston to feature 8 winter wonderlands with lights, ice skating, markets
Walking in a winter wonderland just became a reality. 🎅⛄🎄
cw39.com
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
Tacos y Más: When Houston gets cold, caldo de res is the only answer
Caldo de res at La Imperial Bakery in the East End warms body and soul.
Crooks target Houston pastor leaving bank, steal $1,300 in Thanksgiving donations
HOUSTON — Pastor Jaime Garcia is known for great weather video he contributes to KHOU 11 News, but now he's making news after becoming a crime victim Thursday afternoon. Garcia said he was watched, followed and burglarized minutes after leaving a bank near the Heights. "This is definitely a...
cw39.com
Ice Land to open at Moody Gardens
Galveston, Texas (November 17, 2022) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Galveston Island. Festive sights, sounds, and smells will fill the air from Nov. 19 to Jan. 7 as Holiday in the Gardens will open with over nine seasonal attractions including ICE LAND, Festival of Lights trail, and more as the largest holiday destination in the region.
Three of the Top 100 Cities in The World are Located in Texas
I'm just gonna say it, I find it hard to believe we didn't land between 78-82 cities on this list. Think you know which Lone Star Cities made the list? Our highest rated city is not our capital, nor is it Dallas, TX. Nope, the honor of the the No....
