How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
Winter storm warning in WM extended through Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Heavy snowfall across West Michigan has forced the National Weather Service to extend the National Weather Service through Sunday morning. Weather forecasts some areas to receive as much as 12 inches of snow or more, with the precipitation continuing after the warning expires. Keep up to...
After some sunshine today, Houston will face a sustained stretch of gloomy weather

Good morning. Houston will continue to face winter-like weather through the weekend and into early next week. Of note: The forecast for Saturday looks particularly gloomy, with widespread showers, breezy conditions, and highs of perhaps only 50 degrees. We are increasingly confident that conditions will warm up next week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, but the details are rather messy.
Flu season hits Houston area earlier than usual

Houston is seeing a spike in influenza cases several months earlier than in previous years. Late August was when the first cases started trickling into the region. That’s compared to the last flu season, which began in February. The number of cases are increasing as the holidays approach as...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash closes Southwest Freeway at Gessner Road

HOUSTON – The main lanes of the Southwest Freeway northbound are closed at Gessner Road following a major crash. The accident involved two vehicles. No injuries have been reported. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go...
You can help Miss USA get to the Top

HOUSTON (KIAH) In less than 2 months, the 71st Miss Universe will be crowned in New Orleans, Louisiana. And you can have a part in getting Miss USA 2022, into the semi-finals, and all you have to do is Vote for her. For a number of years, the Miss Universe...
2022 Houston Holiday Guide

Tis the freaking season, y’all! Temps have dropped, lights are up, and I’ve got a spiked cider in hand — let’s talk holiday activities in Houston!. This Houston Holiday Guide will be updated with more throughout the season, so check back often for new things to do!
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
Ice Land to open at Moody Gardens

Galveston, Texas (November 17, 2022) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Galveston Island. Festive sights, sounds, and smells will fill the air from Nov. 19 to Jan. 7 as Holiday in the Gardens will open with over nine seasonal attractions including ICE LAND, Festival of Lights trail, and more as the largest holiday destination in the region.
