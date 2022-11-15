ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

‘Whiteout Conditions’ in Buffalo amid Weather Warnings

Lake-effect snow accumulating to several feet was seen in Erie County, New York, on November 17-18, with the National Weather Service warning of low visibility and extremely difficult travel conditions. The NWS in Buffalo issued a storm watch in effect until Sunday. Gov Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency...
BUFFALO, NY
cw39.com

ICYMI – 5.4 Magnitude earthquake hits Texas, Harris County Judge responds to election issues, Nancy Pelosi steps down from Democratic leadership, Houston Zoo welcomes new cougar cubs

Reports of a 5.4 Magnitude earthquake hit West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake, now the third strongest in Texas history, is still being investigated by experts. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addressed problems around Houston on Election Day that included paper ballot shortages and delayed openings of polling locations. Hidalgo waved off an unfolding investigation by state police as political.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations. On Friday, South Texas Independent School District announced they received an $8 million donation from Scott. The donation is the largest in the district’s history, officials said.
EDINBURG, TX
cw39.com

TxDOT Launches Statewide Holiday Anti-Drunk Driving Campaign

HOUSTON (CW39) – Celebrating the holidays with friends and family should be a joyous time of year for everyone. Too often, however, the holiday season turns tragic because someone chooses to get behind the wheel after drinking. Last year, Texas saw 48,641 traffic crashes during the holiday season which...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

‘It’s a Texas thing’: Why do Texans love Texas so much?

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Buc-ee’s, Whataburger and H-E-B are just a few places that hold a special place in many Texans’ hearts. “It’s a Texas thing. It really is,” said Sally Cummings, a Texas native. But why does the love run so deep?. Texas...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Abbott: COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students prohibited

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements. “In letters to TEA Commissioner Mike Morath and school superintendents statewide, the Governor explains that his Executive Order...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy