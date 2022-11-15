Read full article on original website
Related
envirotech-online.com
Extended temperature range available for range of highly precise and reliable gas sensors
LogiDataTech GmbH’s MF420-P product range has been using a catalytic sensor (pellistor) to determine the concentration of explosive gases and vapours reliably and accurately in an air mixture for many years. In addition, they can also monitor for hydrogen, methane or LPG, as well as gases from the alcohol family such as methanol, ethanol, propane.
Comments / 0