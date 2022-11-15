Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2

Poland is increasing its “readiness” of some military units after a report that an explosion that killed two people near the Ukrainian border was caused by stray Russian missiles, Polish officials said. The US and Western allies are investigating the reports, but have not confirmed that the blast in the village of Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland, was caused by Russia. Poland is now verifying if it needs to request consultations under Article 4 of the NATO military alliance treaty, a government spokesman said. Article 4 allows NATO members to bring any issue of concern, especially regarding security,...

4 DAYS AGO