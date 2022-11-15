Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2

Read full article on original website
Biden calls ’emergency’ meeting of NATO leaders after reports of Russian missile hitting Poland
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden called an “emergency” meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a “Russian-made” missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border. Biden,...
Daily Beast
Putin’s ‘Hunky-Dory’ Act Flops as Frantic Russians Flee Crimea
As Ukrainian forces gain momentum and push Russia’s military to retreat from territory stolen during the war in Ukraine this year, Moscow is working to signal that some territory it took from Ukraine is off limits. Russia’s Governor for Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said Friday that Russia is working to...
Ukraine news – live: Biden vows investigation into claims Russia fired missile at Poland that killed two
Poland is increasing its “readiness” of some military units after a report that an explosion that killed two people near the Ukrainian border was caused by stray Russian missiles, Polish officials said. The US and Western allies are investigating the reports, but have not confirmed that the blast in the village of Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland, was caused by Russia. Poland is now verifying if it needs to request consultations under Article 4 of the NATO military alliance treaty, a government spokesman said. Article 4 allows NATO members to bring any issue of concern, especially regarding security,...
Poland, NATO say deadly missile that struck Polish territory was not a Russian attack
Poland says there is 'absolutely no indication' a missile that came down in Polish farmland, killing two people, was a deliberate attack by Russia.
Benzinga
Despite NATO Coming In Support Of Ukraine, Kyiv Asserts It Does Not Take Blame For Poland Missile Attack
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his top military commanders had assured him that "it was not our missile and not our missile strike" that landed in Poland, killing two people. "I have no doubt in [Tuesday's] report to me personally — from the Commander of the Air Force to...
The Pentagon says the US would 'defend every inch of NATO territory' after reports that Russian missiles killed 2 people in Poland
Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder couldn't confirm that the rockets had landed in Polish territory as Vladimir Putin's forces battered Ukraine.
Russia Demands an Apology for Poland Missile Panic
Russian officials have lashed out at Western leaders following NATO’s admission that a Russian-made missile struck a farm on the Polish side of the Ukrainian border Tuesday in a “likely” accident by Ukraine’s missile defense system. Jens Stoltenberg, the head of NATO, made the announcement Wednesday...
104.1 WIKY
Biden disputes Ukraine leader comments that missiles that landed in Poland weren’t Ukrainian
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin. “That’s not the evidence,” Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia. (Reporting by...
How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine
Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
The Jewish Press
NATO, US, EU All Say Missiles That Hit Poland Came From Ukraine, Not Russia
Oops. Everyone was a little quick on the trigger Tuesday night when making statements about the missile fire that killed two people in a Polish village three miles from its border with Ukraine. Now, officials from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States say it is “likely”...
KEYT
Meloni tells NATO it can count on Italy in Ukraine
ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is pledging Italy’s “strong commitment” to NATO and efforts to help liberate Ukraine from Russia’s invasion. Meloni told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a meeting at her office on Thursday that the best way to defend European security was to remain united. Meloni heads Italy’s first far-right-led government since the end of World War II. She has strongly backed Ukraine in the war, even as her two principal coalition allies, former Premier Silvio Berlusconi and League leader Matteo Salvini, have equivocated. Both men have past ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Berlusconi boasted last month that he had reconnected with Putin and the two had exchanged gifts.
A missile struck NATO ally Poland and killed 2 people as Putin's forces barraged Ukraine
Poland's prime minister has called an emergency defense committee meeting, the government said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Poland Calls Missile That Killed 2 ‘Russian-Made'; Biden Says It's ‘Unlikely' It Was Fired From Russia
The Polish government said a Russian-made missile killed two of its citizens Tuesday near the border with Ukraine, but U.S. President Joe Biden said that it was “unlikely” that it was launched from Russia. Polish leaders convened an emergency security and defense meeting and agreed to increase its...
LIVE: Poland and Biden say missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukraine
An international investigation is underway regarding the origin of the missile that struck Poland, a member of NATO, and killed two people.
US News and World Report
Russia Summons Polish Envoy After Missile Incident
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has summoned the Polish ambassador to Moscow to the foreign ministry, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Earlier the Kremlin accused Poland of reacting in "absolutely hysterical" fashion to Tuesday's incident when two people were killed by a missile in eastern Poland. Poland and NATO said on Wednesday it was probably a stray rocket fired by Ukraine's air defences and not, as some reports initially suggested, by Russia.
Russia Calls Report of Poland Missile Strike a 'Provocation'
Russia dismissed reports its missiles struck a Polish village on Tuesday as a "provocation" amid mounting concerns of further strained tensions between Russia and the West. U.S. security officials said Russian missiles crossed into Poland, which borders Ukraine, on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. The missiles reportedly struck the village of Przewodów, killing two people. Polish authorities were holding an emergency meeting due to a "crisis situation" but had not publicly commented on the strike.
CNBC
Ukraine refuses to accept it was behind Poland missile strike, despite NATO forgiveness
Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says he had "no doubt" that Ukraine was not to blame for a missile strike that hit a Polish village on Tuesday evening, killing two people. That's despite NATO's initial assessment that the blast took place as Ukraine was trying to defend itself against Russia. Zelenskyy...
defensenews.com
Poland will not invite Ukraine to co-host missile strike investigation
WARSAW, Poland — The Polish authorities will not ask Ukraine to co-host the investigation of the fatal missile strike in Poland’s south-east. Warsaw believes the strike was most likely caused by Ukrainian air defense attempting to intercept a missile fired by Russia, according to a senior Polish official.
AOL Corp
'That's not the evidence': Ukraine clashes with allies over Poland missile in rare public split
LONDON — In a rare display of public discord, Ukraine and its Western backers are openly clashing over who launched the missile that killed two civilians in NATO member Poland. It may be the most significant rift during the war so far between Ukraine and its supporters, including the...
Italy open to supplying air defence systems to Ukraine - official
ROME, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Italian government is readying a new arms package for Ukraine including air defence systems, a governing coalition official said on Tuesday. Western nations have been delivering more air defence hardware to Ukraine since President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last month asked the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations for help to stop Russian missiles raining down on Ukrainian cities.
