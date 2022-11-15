ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sioux City Journal

Lab-grown meat is OK for human consumption, FDA says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given a safety clearance to lab-grown meat for the first time. Upside Foods, a California-based company that makes meat from cultured chicken cells, will be able to begin selling its products once its facilities have been inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

