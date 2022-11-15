Faribault's Hidden History: Evangeline Marrs-Whipple loved the U.S. First Lady

Evangeline Marrs, later Evangeline Whipple, is among the most impactful historic figures to call Faribault home. Her contributions, even after her death, would wind up saving Shattuck St. Mary’s from financial reckoning during the Great Depression.

Prior to meeting Bishop Henry Whipple, she was already a successful and respected businesswoman and real-estate mogul with a multi-million-dollar fortune. But Henry is said to have “ignited her passion for philanthropy,” which would remain important to her for the rest of her life.

Evangeline is often treated as a footnote to Henry’s legacy, at least in Faribault.

Though often overlooked, Henry actually wasn’t the last love of Evangeline’s life. A number of handwritten and preserved letters indicate that Evangeline had a romantic relationship with Rose Cleveland, the former First Lady of the United States and the sister of former President Grover Cleveland.

“My Eve looks into my eyes with brief bright glances,” Rose wrote to Evangeline, “with long rapturous embraces — when her sweet life beneath and her warm enfolding arms appease my hunger, and quiet my soul and carry my body to the summit of joy, the end of search, the goal of love.”

Rose also quotes Evangeline, "I love you Forever!” and “Yes, darling, I will be with you, surely, in the autumn.”

Words and phrases

Since Grover was unmarried for his first 15 months in the White House, Rose stepped in and served as First Lady for that time. It’s long been discussed whether America is ready for a queer person in a top post at the White House, but what’s been relatively ignored is that there already was one.

Lizzie Ehrenhalt is a historian, a writer for MNopedia, and co-author of “Precious and Adored: the Love Letters of Evangeline Whipple and Rose Cleveland, 1890-1918.” She explained one of the main reasons queer history can fly under the radar.

“It's not an identity; it's a behavior. It's something you do, not something you are. … I think what people get hung up on is that the language we use these days is not the language that has been used throughout history,” she said. “Our words for sexual orientation and gender identity — queer, trans, gay, bi, pan, genderqueer — all of these words were not used before 20, 30 years ago. But then even homosexual and heterosexual were not really used by doctors and psychiatrists until the 1920s and '30s.

“But the fact that those words didn’t exist before a certain point in time doesn’t mean that the people themselves didn’t exist. There have always been people that have had same-sex relationships and who were, in some way, gender variant. This has always been going on; it’s just that the language has been changing. Rose and Evangeline are an example of two women having a really long-term romantic and sexual relationship, before sexual orientation, as a phrase, existed.”

In one of her letters to Evangeline, Rose shared a first-person perspective. She wrote: “I cannot find the words to talk about it” and “the right word will not be spoken.”

Even without the right words, they weren't hiding their relationship, according to Ehrenhalt.

“The women weren’t really bothered by the fact that they were in love with each other," Ehrenhalt said. "They were very comfortable with that love. They actually showed it. They were very open with their families. It wasn’t a secret. There wasn’t a sense that there was something shameful that they had to hide. It’s a story that shows us that some of our stereotypes about people in the 19th century need complicating.

“Need complicating, meaning that we need to think about people in the past as being more complicated than stereotypes might lead us to believe. People in the past were just as complex as people who live today. They were ambivalent about some things. They did things that were contradictory and they didn’t fit into neat identity categories, just the way that it’s hard for people to do that today.”

Trips to Florida

During one of her many winter trips to the Everglades, Evangeline met a likeminded, wealthy, best-selling author named Rose. Their friendship would quickly evolve.

“They got to the point where Rose Cleveland was best friends with Evangeline’s mom,” Ehrenhalt said. “She was really part of the family. And they did a lot of traveling together. When they first met in the winter of 1889-1890, there was a tradition of what’s called a ‘romantic friendship.’ So, it was socially acceptable for women to have these really intimate, open relationships with each other.”

One of the things Evangeline and Rose were part of was the Florida Audubon, a group focused on conservation and wildlife.

Henry Whipple was another one of the first members of this board of directors. He was enamored with Evangeline and, by all accounts, she was enamored with him. Of course, this gave way to a messy, complicated love triangle, Ehrenhalt noted.

After that winter, Rose moved into Evangeline’s home in Massachusetts, and the couple occasionally stayed in Rose’s house in New York. During this time, Henry would even send love letters to Evangeline at Rose’s house.

It wasn’t until Henry went to New York that friction began. He went to New York on "unexplained business," according to the book “Then and Now: A History of Rice County, Faribault, and Communities." He would later wire home that he’d gotten married to a woman named Evangeline, who came home with him.

Giving back

When Evangeline moved to Faribault with Henry, Rose was left heartbroken. She expressed this through the many letters she sent Evangeline during this time, which are published in “Precious and Adored.”

“I do not think you need me now," Rose wrote. "But I plead that you will consider what I said this morning. I will give up all to you if you will try once more to be satisfied with me. Could you not take six months for that experiment? We would go away from everyone.”

Tilly Laskey, the curator of the Maine Historical Society and the other co-author of “Precious and Adored,” said Evangeline’s work in Faribault kept her busy.

“Evangeline was really involved with the St. Mary’s School, funding it and making sure that the students had everything they needed,” she said. “She was also really involved with the Native communities and supporting a lot of the economic endeavors. The Dakota Lace Project was something that she was really involved in, trying to sell those on the East Coast.

“She was trying to open up that market to Dakota people. She was also really good friends with a lot of the Native people that Bishop Whipple had close relationships with. And she continued those relationships after he died.”

Even after Henry’s death, she stayed in Faribault for nine years. When her mother became ill, she cared for her in the Faribault house, according to Ehrenhalt and the Rev. James Zotalis of the Cathedral of our Merciful Saviour.

War and pandemic

Nine years after her husband’s death and a few years after her mother’s, she got word that her brother, Kingsmill Marrs, was sick in Europe. She wrote a letter to Rose, explaining what she was going through.

As Ehrenhalt pointed out, Rose was basically part of the family, so Evangeline’s brother was like Rose’s brother. Rose offered to take care of the reservations and get the two to Europe, where they would care for Kingsmill together.

Even after Kingsmill died a year and a half later, they stayed in Europe, moving to a small Italian town called Bagni di Lucca. They spent several years there, volunteering and doing humanitarian work for the American Red Cross.

During World War I, they worked as nurses for the soldiers, many of whom were infected with the Spanish flu. Rose, Evangeline and Nelly Erichson, their friend and roommate, all worked to treat the soldiers. This would be known as the one of the deadliest pandemics to sweep the globe, second only to the bubonic plague. Erichson caught it while treating a soldier; Rose caught it while treating Erichson.

Within a few weeks, Evangeline was the only one left alive.

The pandemic cut what little time Rose and Evangeline had together short, leaving her alone in the Italian countryside. Rose was eulogized by the prime minister of Italy and all throughout America, due to her notoriety and unfettered humanitarianism.

It's unlikely that many mourned her death as intensely as Evangeline. One letter, from Evangeline to Henry’s daughter (her stepdaughter), said that “the light has gone out for me” and the loss was one she “shall not recover from.”

Still, she powered on and lived in Bagni di Lucca for another 12 years, continuing her work for the community. Laskey said "rumor has it" that Evangeline was on her way back to Faribault when she became ill.

While in London, Evangeline died at the age of 73. Along with leaving much of her fortune — about $66 million in today’s money — to the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour and Shattuck St. Mary’s School, she asked to be buried alongside her life partner in her will.

Many of her bequeathed gifts were later destroyed or sold, due to financial burdens of the Great Depression. This included Henry and Evangeline’s house.

Queer erasure

Not all was lost. Evangeline’s stepdaughter, who got the letter about Rose’s death, saved some things from the house before it was demolished.

Among the items recovered were a collection of love letters from Rose and Evangeline, which she gave to the Minnesota Historical Society in 1969. According to Laskey, the letters were hidden from the public for decades.

“Nobody really thought about going beyond the stereotype,” Laskey said. “It was definitely something that was hush-hushed by the Minnesota Historical Society when they got the letters. Certain letters, like the ones that talk about sex, were sealed and the public wasn’t allowed to see them. (This was) because of the notion that the women were having a lesbian relationship and they didn’t want the family to be embarrassed or whatever. It’s just ridiculous.”

David Nichols, curator of the Rice County Historical Society, feels this is a disservice.

"For those individuals today, looking to identify with people from the past, leaving that out can certainly make some groups feel like they aren't represented, even though they are," he said. "Part of history's job is to identify with the past, to learn as much about who we are, from where we've been. So, bringing that into the conversation is certainly something that I think will become more common as we move forward as a society."

While history has a tendency to sometimes leave out the details, the story of Rose and Evangeline prevails the test of time. Today, in Bagni di Lucca, their matching headstones sit side by side.