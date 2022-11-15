Cullman man killed in single-vehicle crash

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at approximately 4:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. The victim was identified as James L. Caudle, 72.

Alabama State Troopers said Caudle was critically injured when the 2020 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Caudle was transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital by helicopter, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash occurred on County Road 437 near Hathcock Road, approximately 1 mile west of the Cullman city limits in Cullman County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.