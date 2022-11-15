Read full article on original website
Thomas George Kelly
Thomas George Kelly, 59, of Roseville Illinois, passed away on November 16, 2022 due to complications from surgery. Tom was born on March 8, 1963, to George and Lois Kelly in Avon, Illinois. After Tom graduated from Roseville High School in 1981, he went on to study Diesel Mechanics at Parkland College.
Monmouth-Roseville Titan Girls Basketball Claims ROWVA/Ridgewood Thanksgiving Tournament
The Monmouth-Roseville Titan girls basketball squad claims the ROWVA/Ridgewood Thanksgiving Tournament for the second consecutive year with a 70-39 win over the West Central Heat. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
Marilyn Ann Evans
Marilyn Ann Evans, age 90, formerly of Monmouth, Illinois passed away in the early morning hours of Friday November 11, 2022 at the Accent Care Hospice in Largo, Florida. Marilyn was born on December 13, 1931 in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of William and Rhoda Wolford. Marilyn was raised in Biggsville and later in Monmouth where she attended local schools and graduated from Monmouth High School in the class of 1949. She then attended Monmouth College. Marilyn married Richard Eugene “Shorty” Evans on December 17, 1950 in Monmouth. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2019. Marilyn was the Warren County Schools Director of Food Services for 14 years. She and her husband were members of First United Methodist Church in Monmouth. Marilyn was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Monmouth Hospital Auxiliary, a girl scout in her younger years, and a great Mom. Surviving her is her daughter, Deborah (Terry) Sterling of Seminole, Florida and three sons, Michael (Carol) Evans of Girard, Kansas, Patrick (Nina) Evans of Henderson Nevada, and Scott (Tari) Evans of Normal, Illinois, nine grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard “Shorty” Evans, her sister Barbara Hensley, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and three great grandchildren.
Four BIG Games on the PCSN Over the Weekend!!
Big weekend of local sports on the PCSN this weekend!!. Hear the I8FA state championship football game between the (12-0) West Central Heat and the (10-2) Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio Clippers on Sunny 97.7 WMOI. Kickoff is at 7:00, with Casey Grant and Ron Grant’s pregame show starting at 6:40. Also on...
Roger Lee Barron
Roger Lee Barron, 73, of Monmouth, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, IL. He was born August 26, 1949 in Galesburg, the son of Martin and Shirley (Gillette) Barron. He was raised and educated in Monmouth. He married Evelyn Payne on December...
West Central Outlasts Amboy, Captures First I8FA State Football Championship
Story by Prairie Communications Intern, Kadin Rogers. In front of a packed April Zorn Memorial Stadium at the campus of Monmouth College, the West Central Heat took on the Clippers of the Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio high school coop. Fresh off a dramatic last second win at Polo on the back of a Kaiden Droste 26 yard touchdown run, West Central battled with the 4 seeded Clippers all night long, but won the back and fourth, outlasting Amboy 44-36 and completing their season with a perfect 13-0 record.
MVP Baldwin Leads 5 Carl Sandburg College Chargers on All-Arrowhead Volleyball Team
GALESBURG — Setter Carmyn Baldwin was voted Arrowhead Conference Most Valuable Player to highlight five sophomore members of the Carl Sandburg College volleyball team who were selected to the All-Arrowhead Team after leading the Chargers to an unbeaten league championship. Baldwin joins Peyton Bowman, who won the award in...
A. Elaine Smith
A. Elaine Smith, 89, formerly of Abingdon, passed away at 5:36 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Resthave Home of Whiteside County in Morrison, Illinois. She was born July 22, 1933 in Galesburg, the daughter of Ernest W. and Maefra Mae (Simpson) Larsen. She married Frederick “Fred” H. Smith on April 3, 1955 at the Abingdon Christian Church. He preceded her in death on October 8, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Richard (Dolorise) Larsen and one nephew, Jon Larsen.
November is Diabetes Awareness Month
November is Diabetes Awareness month. Labs and tests are conducted daily at the Warren County Health Department with discounted labs offered in April and October yearly, says Administrator Jenna Link:. “April and October we always do our lab specials and an A1c, which is an easy screening for diabetes. You...
Sherrard Volunteer Fire Fighter Receives Fop Award for Response to Incident That Killed Knox County Deputy
On Tuesday evening, November 15 Spoon River Valley Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 427 presented Sherrard Volunteer Fighter/EMR Donovan Swartz with the Illinois FOP Back the Blue Award. Donovan was in his work truck on the morning of April 29, 2022 and observed Knox County Deputy Nick Weist get...
Supporting Chargers Athletics is More than Just Giving
Carl Sandburg College is currently in the midst of their 70 for Sandburg fall campaign to raise $70,000 for Chargers athletics programs, which Chief Advancement Officer Eric Johnson says this is more than a giving campaign:. “This is much more than a giving campaign. It is really a chance for...
Rock Island Police Urges Drivers To Be Careful Warming Up Vehicles
The Rock Island Police Department is urging drivers to be careful when warming up their vehicles. Officers recovered two stolen vehicles yesterday, with one crashing into a tree. A 12-year-old was taken into custody after being identified as the driver of one of the stolen cars. Authorities say thieves are prowling around the Quad Cities looking for cars that are warming up to steal.
Bardolph Man Found Guilty of Second Degree Murder
A McDonough County Jury found Brandon A. Whiteman, 21, guilty of Second Degree Murder on Thursday night following a four day jury trial in Macomb. The McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Whiteman following the murder of Dalton R. Rose of Keokuk, IA, 21, after Whiteman stabbed Rose in the neck with a knife while on the north side of the Courthouse Square in Macomb in the early morning hours of July 24, 2022.
