3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes handle Columbia 33-6The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes shut out Bemidji State 5-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
How to host Thanksgiving on a budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Turkey Day is slowly approaching and this year's Thanksgiving will cost a whopping 20 percent more than it did last year. Kroger's Corporate Affairs Manager, Amy McCormick, shows viewers how to feed a family of 10 for just five dollars a person. Visit Kroger's website...
Holiday festivities kick off this weekend in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for something festive to do with your family, ABC 6/FOX 28 has you covered! All the fun starts Friday. The Columbus Commons Festival Lighting kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with free hot chocolate, free carousel rides, and more. Beginning Saturday, Dec....
Deputies warning about thefts from mailboxes in Fairfield County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are cautioning people to use the mailboxes inside the post office after thefts from other mailboxes have led to several bank fraud cases. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that it is investigating several bank fraud cases that involve thefts from satellite USPS mailboxes in the Pickerington area.
Columbus City School students receive brand new winter coats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus students received brand new jackets this week thanks to the generosity of Columbus City Schools' education partners. Coats were distributed to students at half a dozen CCS elementary schools on Wednesday and Thursday, in an effort to keep kids warm and dry this winter.
Discover announces plans to open customer care center in Whitehall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Discover, digital banking and payment service company announced plans to open a customer care center in Whitehall, Ohio. The new project will involve more than $16 million for construction, training, and hiring. Discover plans to start hiring customer support representatives from Whitehall and surrounding communities early next year, officials said.
Local health departments distributing free COVID-19 home test kits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 home test kits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week. The kits will be available for pickup at 1550 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100 in Lancaster from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Thursday, November 18. There is a...
Franklin County Sheriff's Office hires new full time recruitment chief
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — The state's largest sheriff's office is hoping a new hire will help with its dire need to recruit. "The sheriff's office is people and if we don't have people, we can't do our jobs," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said at the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Chief Deputy Marvin Hill.
Employees at downtown Columbus Starbucks location strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Workers at one Columbus Starbucks location took to the picket line Thursday, joining employees at more than 100 stores nationwide. Employees at the Starbucks on East Broad Street and Third Street picketed Thursday. More than 100 unionized Starbucks stores across the county are striking Thursday...
Frontier Airlines: All-you-can-fly pass takes off next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wanna go wild?. Now you can, thanks to Frontier Airlines. The budget carrier is offering a $599 all-you-can-fly GoWild! pass for domestic travel for a year. Sound too good to be true? In the eyes of some, it kind of is-ish. Here is the catch:...
City of Whitehall holding Warrant Forgiveness Day Nov. 29
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Whitehall will be holding its Warrant Forgiveness Day on Tuesday, Nov. 29, allowing people to resolve outstanding warrants. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., any traffic or non-violent misdemeanor warrants issued by the City of Whitehall Mayor’s Court will be lifted. The city said...
1 person dropped at hospital in Franklinton after shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition after being dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton around 4:56 p.m. Saturday and taken to another hospital for treatment. Police said one victim was dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the run...
Delaware County Sheriff's Office K9 Otto graduates from therapy school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — K9 Otto from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office has graduated from therapy school!. Otto is the Delaware County Sheriff's Office's first-ever therapy training dog. The Bernese Mountain dog was rescued from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center about a year ago. He completed...
Family remember Stone Foltz with annual basketball fundraiser
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Studies show that more than 50% of college students experience some level of hazing. The Foltz family is making it their mission to eliminate the disturbing trend with their annual, "Hoops 4 a Change" event. The basketball fundraiser returned to Buckeye Valley High School where...
Dollars & Sense: How to keep the heat in your home this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The colder it gets outside, the higher it costs to heat your home. With heating bills through the roof, here are three simple ways to keep warm using things you might already have. Be a draft dodger!. Cut the leg off an old pair of...
'Snoop Doggie Dogs': Snoop Dogg launches pet accessory line
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Rapper Snoop Dogg has launched a pet line called "Snoop Doggie Doggs." While the line only mentions dogs, it also includes items designed to fit cats. "Now, your pet can officially be royalty with a collection of apparel, accessories, and toys designed by Snoop himself,"...
Car crashed into east side karate studio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a building in the 3000 block of East Broad Street around 7 p.m. Saturday, police said. Dispatch got a call about the crash at 6:52 p.m. and police went to the scene. ABC 6 has been told no one was seriously...
Measles outbreak: Should adults get vaccinated again?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles is generally a childhood infection. It was once very common, but doctors say with a measles vaccine, it can almost always be prevented. Doctors say, if you've had a vaccine as a child, typically as an adult, there's no need to get a booster.
Road closures, restrictions for Hot Chocolate Run in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many racers are participating in the Hot Chocolate Run in downtown Columbus on Sunday, which means several roads will be closed and restricted. If you plan to travel in the downtown area this weekend, here is everything you need to know about the road restrictions.
A deputy's wife shares perspective on deadly Ross County shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County deputy is in the hospital, after being involved in a deadly shootout outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office. Body camera and surveillance camera footage from the Ross County Sheriff's Office show 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell walking up to the Ross County Sheriff's Office and knocking on a window. Mitchell is seen pacing outside the building before Sergeant Eric Kocheran opens the door.
Circleville police investigating suspicious death of Columbus woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Circleville Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 31-year-old Columbus woman. Police received a call of an unresponsive female near Rosewood Avenue at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they located the body of a deceased female, police said. The victim has...
