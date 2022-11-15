Read full article on original website
Related
Pedestrian taken to hospital in Fayetteville crash
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a crash in Fayetteville on Saturday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street around 11:45 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition. The driver involved...
2 women dead in Robeson County crash after driver runs through stop sign, highway patrol says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two women are dead after an SUV driver ran a stop sign and crashed into their van, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened Thursday at the area of Rennert Road and Hammond Street, NCHP said. An SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and then crashed […]
cbs17
Pedestrian hit in Fayetteville hospitalized, police investigating
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit Saturday morning. On Saturday at 11:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to a pedestrian-involved traffic accident near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street. Police said the pedestrian was taken to...
cbs17
Cumberland County family looking for new home at holidays after falling victim to rental house scam; losing $12,000
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Ariana Baxter and her family are scrambling for a place to live, right before the holidays. The Cumberland County woman is the latest victim of a rental house scam. “We were settled in here. We had a routine going. You know my children were comfortable...
cbs17
Man steals cigarettes then flips vehicle in Goldsboro chase, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilmington man is facing arrest after police said he stole from a convenience store before wrecking his vehicle after a chase. Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, a clerk at the Speedway store at 1501 U.S. 70 West reported that someone stole cigarettes, according to police.
wpde.com
Dozens of cars, motorcycles burn in Robeson County auto body shop fire
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An auto body shop burned Friday morning on Old Red Springs Road in the Maxton community of Robeson County, according to officials. Officials said dozens of cars, ATV's, motorcycles and thousands of dollars worth of equipment burned in the fire. Investigators said the business...
wcti12.com
Kinston police looking for suspect in breaking and entering of church
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for a man as a suspect in the breaking and entering of a church. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-4020 or at 252-523-4444.
jocoreport.com
Fire Destroys Family Business
PRINCETON – Fire trucks lined the road on US 70 just inside Wayne County on Thursday evening, as firefighters fought to control a huge blaze at “Karen and Mickey’s Oakwood Firewood.”. Dozens of firefighters from Oakland, Little River and Princeton Fire Departments extinguished the flames but not...
Father of woman thrown off balcony in Fayetteville fighting for custody of grandchildren, praises daughter's strength
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The father of the woman recently thrown from a third-floor apartment balcony in Fayetteville says his daughter is still alive. Moses Avery now says he's in a fight of his own. Avery is the father of the woman that police said was thrown from a balcony....
cbs17
Raeford woman facing multiple drug charges in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford woman was arrested for multiple drug charges, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Narcotics Agents arrested 39-year-old Shamorrow Danyel Coleman on Thursday. Coleman is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine, sell of Schedule II,...
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested, victim identified in deadly Hope Mills shooting
A man has been arrested for a deadly shooting that took place in Hope Mills.
Missing 9-year-old in Wendell found alive; boy was hiding in a camper, sheriff says
"We are going to search for him until we find him," said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.
WITN
Maury correctional offender dies in apparent suicide, NCDPS says
MAURY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was found dead inside of an Eastern Carolina prison Friday night according to The Department of Public Safety. Bradley Chavis, 33, was found unresponsive around 6:45 p.m. and after the prison’s first responders attempted to perform lifesaving measures, he was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m.
WECT
Victim in critical condition, investigators ask for help after shooting at Lumberton school football game
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement officers are asking for help in their investigation after a woman was shot outside a Lumberton Junior High football game Wednesday night. Police responded to a call just before 8 p.m. of reported gunfire at Lumberton Senior High School football stadium. On arrival they...
cbs17
BUSTED: Traffic stop turns into ‘huge’ drug seizure in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A routine traffic stop turned into a ‘huge’ narcotics seizure in Fayetteville Wednesday, according to police. Officers said they were patrolling the area of Raeford Road and Montclair Road when they pulled over a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Silviano Carrillo Ramirez. After a...
2 men found dead in Bladen County; deputies begin murder investigation
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities who found two men dead in Bladen County say they are investigating their deaths as homicides. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday identified the men as Willford Robinson Jr., 46, and Josey Rodriguez, 41, both of White Oak. They were found dead Tuesday morning by deputies responding to a 911 call […]
WECT
Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were found dead on Nov. 15 following a shots fired report. At around 5 a.m., the BCSO received a 911 call reporting shots fired at Tatum and Monroe Lane in the White Oak area. The office states that deputies found two deceased men at the scene when they arrived.
cbs17
Police accuse Sanford woman of shooting gun in high school parking lot
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford woman accused of firing a gun in the Lee County High School parking lot after pointing it at another woman is in police custody, authorities say. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that 37-year-old Marie Shavone Debrow faces four charges in connection with...
jocoreport.com
Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In
KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
WECT
Mother frustrated with school district, says son was injured in school bus fight
Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car crash near Whiteville. A 63-year-old woman was hit by the mirror of an ambulance that was responding to the scene of a two-car crash just north of Whiteville on Monday night, Nov. 14. Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as...
Comments / 0