Raleigh, NC

Hurricanes’ Kochetkov gets 1st NHL shutout, Canes beat Blackhawks 3-0

By Associated Press, Amber Trent, Matt Carlson/AP
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP/WNCN) — The Carolina Hurricanes’ netminder Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves for his first NHL career shutout; the Canes went 3-0 against the Chicago Blackhawks Monday night for the win.

Jordan Martinook and the Canes’ captain Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist for Carolina (10-5-1). Andrei Svechnikov scored his team-leading 12th goal, and Brent Burns had two assists.

Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour said Kochetkov was focused and solid in the match up.

“He was dialed in,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “They had a lot of good looks. He was solid.”

The 23-year-old Kochetkov is the first goalie in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers franchise history to win his first five regular-season games. The 6-foot-3 native of Penza, Russia, made two starts last season.

Svechnikov shared how he believes Kochetkov will have an impact for the team and is a skilled goalie.

“I think he’s going to be a star in this league for a long time, especially for our team,” Svechnikov said. “He’s going to get his confidence even more, even bigger and he’s a great goalie for sure.

“I feel like he’s just so focused on the game days, and he’s just dialed in every moment.”

Kochetkov was recalled from the AHL Chicago Wolves last week after Frederik Andersen was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. And Kochetkov stopped 20 of 22 shots when facing the Oilers in his season debut. The Canes took that win against Edmonton with 7-2.

RELATED STORY | Hurricanes rout Oilers 7-2 behind Svechnikov’s hat trick

“We just kind of lucked out as far as having to play him,” Brind’Amour said. “We had injuries; [t]hat’s the classic tale of kind of taking advantage of your opportunity and he’s done that.”

“I don’t know where this can go, but we love the kid.”

The Hurricanes took command of the first period, outshooting the Blackhawks 14-8 and taking a 2-0 lead.

Martinook opened the scoring at 9:45 on a midair deflection of Burns’ high shot from the point. It appeared Martinook’s stick might have been above his shoulder, but the goal stood.

Staal made it 2-0 with 3:11 left in the period, beating Mrazek over the glove on the short side with a screened shot from the right circle.

And Kochetkov made a sprawling stop on Max Domi from the edge of the crease during a Chicago power play early in the second. He made a point-blank save on Reese Johnson midway through the period.

Svechnikov boosted Carolina’s lead to 3-0 with 5:53 left in the second after a turnover.

