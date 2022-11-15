Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lifetime Movie "The 12 Days Of Christmas Eve’' Starring Kelsey Grammer Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaMontville, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
UConn basketball doubleheader at XL Center: Block party, tickets, and what you need to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Both the UConn men’s and women’s basketball teams will play at the XL Center in Hartford for a doubleheader Sunday. The women start things off at 1p.m. against No. 10 NC State, while the men will play...
CT native Donovan Clingan thriving for UConn men's basketball team: 'It's a dream come true'
STORRS — Donovan Clingan began his UConn men’s basketball career Nov. 7 by coming off the bench at the XL Center to a rousing ovation. The celebration of a Connecticut kid by a Connecticut fan base, curious about the baseline for his boundless potential, hasn’t ceased through the three games Clingan has played.
Jeff Jacobs: How UConn football coach Jim Mora helped get CIAC championships back to Rentschler Field
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Not only did Jim Mora manage to find a pulse in the UConn football program, he got it upright and bowl eligible in his first year. Across the college football landscape, few, if any, have done a better job....
Opinion: Vermont values come shining through
If “Florida is where woke goes to die” as its governor, Ron DeSantis boasts, Vermont is where elitism goes to shrivel up and starve. When I moved to Vermont 37 years ago from Eugene, Ore., my housemate in a South Royalton farmhouse, Carol Brock, told me “You’ve got to do your time in Vermont.”
Ahead of Transgender Day of Remembrance, CT's trans community and allies talk progress and path forward
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Transgender Day of Remembrance takes place on Nov. 20 and honors those in the transgender community who have died due to the effects of anti-transgender bigotry and violence. The day was founded in 1999 by advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith to pay respects to Rita Hester, a Black transwoman who was brutally murdered, according to GLAAD.
Home visit program supports Delaware’s new mothers
GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — When Dina Archila Cerna found out she was pregnant, she said she had so much fear about having her first child that she hid her pregnancy from her own mother – the entire time she was pregnant. Living in southern Delaware as an immigrant,...
When was the coldest day in Laredo, Texas history?
Wintery weather has been spreading across the Lone Star State recently as Texans head into the holiday season. Although the winter season in Texas is usually mild compared to other parts of the U.S., the state has still experienced some drastic drops in temperature over the years. The Great Blizzard...
National Day of Mourning: CT Indigenous groups are pushing back against Thanksgiving myths
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Save for Wednesday Addams’ revisionist pageant in "Addams Family Values," not many films tell the story of how Thanksgiving became a holiday. Fewer, still, do so with any degree of accuracy. For the Indigenous communities who make up...
Idaho AG-elect hires former Trump administration attorneys
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will add a new position of solicitor general to challenge federal government actions and policies when Republican Raul Labrador becomes the state’s new attorney general in early January. Labrador on Thursday announced two staff positions to be filled by former members of President...
Colin McEnroe (opinion): The secret to Republicans reclaiming the CT governorship
Republicans of Connecticut, be of good cheer. For even though your enemies did smite ye and send unto ye boils and carbuncles and cause ye to creep and crawl upon the ground like a white, many-legged thing one might find after turning over a damp piece of wood in the forest, ye shall have hope.
Average CT electric bill could jump about $80 a month in January, utility companies say
Eversource and United Illuminating warned Thursday that Connecticut customers could absorb big increases on their electric bills come January due to a sustained increase in natural gas prices on the supply component of bills that represents about half of the total monthly cost. Eversource is Connecticut's largest utility with nearly...
Editorial: Utilities’ price hike will be painful for CT
Nothing unites politicians from opposing parties like utility rate hikes. Republican leaders, as one might expect, criticized planned rate hikes from Eversource and United Illuminating this winter as if they were the product of state government leadership. But the state’s actual leaders, including recently reelected Gov. Ned Lamont, were just as harsh in their criticisms. “This is a massive increase that will be unaffordable for many Connecticut families and businesses,” Attorney General William Tong, also reelected earlier this month, said.
UI CEO (opinion): Electric supply prices demonstrate need to reform energy market structure
We’re living through difficult times. Inflation, war in Ukraine, supply chain shortages — the combined impact has led to higher costs across the board, from groceries to gasoline, and hit our pocketbooks hard. Unfortunately, electricity supply is not immune to such cost increases. With few local energy resources,...
