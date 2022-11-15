ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large RV storage garage burns in Joplin

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 5 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 reports of a large garage fire in the 400 block of West 31st alerted Joplin E-911.

Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and EMS crews responded emergency.

400 BLOCK WEST 31ST STREET IN JOPLIN IS VISIBLE FROM 32ND AND PEARL.

Joplin Fire first report on the scene, “large detached garage from the residence, fully involved. Will be out to extinguish.”

Even in the darkness huge amounts of smoke were visible above the skyline from 32nd and Indiana, about a mile to the east of the fire.

The detached garage is a taller one, one designed to park a large RV inside.

On scene West 31st is blocked as crews run hoses from nearby hydrants. Joplin City Public works respond to place road closing signs.

6:43 a.m. 31st Street Command stated the fire was under control.

This is a breaking news story stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more as we are live at the scene.

