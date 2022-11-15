Read full article on original website
Related
valdostatoday.com
VSU Celebrates Lighting of the Palms Nov. 29
VALDOSTA – VSU will host its annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University hosts its annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, on the West Hall Front Lawn. Dr....
valdostatoday.com
VFD Shop With A Firefighter donations needed
VALDOSTA – The VFD is seeking monetary donations for local children to participate in the holiday experience of shopping with a firefighter. The Valdosta Fire Department is asking the local community to support a local child in need with a donation to the Shop With A Firefighter program. A local child will get the opportunity to participate in a holiday gift-purchasing experience.
valdostatoday.com
Mayor’s Motorcade accepting donations for Parkwood residents
VALDOSTA – The annual Mayor’s Motorcade will be accepting donations for over 100 residents at the Parkwood Developmental Center. The City of Valdosta is making the holiday season memorable for persons with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs who reside at the Parkwood Developmental Center. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 10:00 a.m., Mayor Scott James Matheson, VFD Fire Chief Brian Boutwell, and members of the Valdosta Fire Department will deliver gifts to more than 100 residents, ages 7 to 80—who reside at the facility, as part of the annual Mayor’s Motorcade.
Comments / 0