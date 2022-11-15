Officials warn Kansas City drivers to be safe on wet roads during morning commute

As snow continued to fall Tuesday morning in Kansas City, officials told drivers to be wary during their morning commutes.

The National Weather Service warned drivers that roads would be slick in northern and central Missouri as of 4:50 a.m. In and around Kansas City, the weather service said interstates and roads are wet but still safe as light snow continues.

Between midnight and 4 a.m., there were no weather-related crashes in the metro area, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A. Officials said road conditions in the Kansas City area are primarily wet.

“As with any change in weather, always anticipate a change in road conditions,” the highway patrol tweeted. “Not all roadways are created equal.”

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H, which serves St. Joseph and other parts of Northwest Missouri, told drivers to drive slower, increase distance between vehicles and allow more time for their morning commute.

St. Joseph police told drivers around 7:30 a.m. to avoid the area of northbound Interstate 229 at 36 Highway because of a traffic incident that is blocking one lane of traffic.

As of about 7:45 a.m., the highway patrol said southbound Interstate-29 is blocked at the 59-mile marker in Andrew County because of vehicle crashes. Drivers should take alternate routes.

As of 6 a.m., RideKC said its buses are running regular routes and schedules. Until 10 a.m. RideKC Freedom, RideKC Freedom On-Demand, RideKC Flex and RideKC Micro Transit are in phase A of an inclement weather plan with 30 to 60 minutes delays possible for some passengers.

Buses may be delayed throughout the day due to road conditions or staffing issues. Customers can reschedule or cancel RideKC Freedom trips by calling 816-842-9070.

The Kansas City Streetcar is also running on schedule, and all platforms and tracks have been cleared.