TR Morning Briefs: 11/15/2022

By Staff
 5 days ago

Local News

Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch reported on his Facebook page that Centerville Rd near Pimlico Rd is scheduled for resurfacing from Monday, Nov 21 through Wednesday, Nov 23. The roadway will remain open with flagging operations. The request for resurfacing was due to deteriorating conditions of the road near the school entrances.

On Sunday night, a Tallahassee man was shot taking out the trash in the 900 block of Cochran Drive. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. when the man was doing the chore for an elderly neighbor couple. Allegedly, the man was hit by a stray bullet from two shooters in their own separate vehicles who were targeting each other. The man is expected to survive and was determined to have not been the target. No arrests have yet been made and an investigation from TPD has begun.

On Monday night, one person was injured in a shooting in Tallahassee. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the incident happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Holton Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, said a TPD spokesperson. The extent of their injuries was not provided, but the victim was expected to survive. An investigation was opened, but no suspect had been arrested, said TPD.

Florida News

In an interview on Sunday, Florida Sen. Rick Scott said that the GOP leadership “caved” to Democrats on recent legislative issues, which, he says, is the likely reason the GOP underwhelmed in the midterm elections last week. Scott said that the Republicans “caved in on the debt ceiling, caved in on a gun bill, caved in on a fake infrastructure bill” and added “We [made] it difficult for our candidates.” Scott finalized his comments saying the GOP leadership in Washington wanted to “rush through an election because they don’t want to do any assessment of what we have done wrong.”

Florida’s senior Sen. Marco Rubio also had an interview from over the weekend and stated that a revitalized GOP is still poised to win elections in the future. He said the party should be working to advance “working-class values” and that he hopes the rest of the country comes to learn lessons about Arizona taking days to count ballots.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is viewed as the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, according to Texas Republicans. The poll conducted by the Texas GOP and CWS Research shows Florida’s governor ahead of former President Donald Trump by 11 points.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also announced yesterday that he is brining back Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo for DeSantis’ second term. Ladapo was the medical officer who lead Florida in not recommending the COVID shot for healthy children and his February guidance called “Buck the CDC” which recommended against corporate masking, keeping kids in school, and reducing isolation times.

Sports News

Florida State men’s basketball fell to the Troy Tojans at home last night, 79-72. The Seminoles made a push in the second half, with Florida State enjoying two 7-0 runs against the Trojans over two-minute intervals. The Trojans ultimately made their last three shots to secure the victory over Florida State. The Noles are 0-3.

