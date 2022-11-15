ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch an animated Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, Megadeth and more perform at Ozzfest in the metaverse

By Liz Scarlett
 5 days ago
(Image credit: Ozzfest)

Ozzfest became the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse this weekend, and saw a number of bands, including Motörhead, Megadeth and Ozzy Osbourne himself perform inside the digital world.

Hosted in Decentraland from November 10 to November 13 as part of the second instalment of the Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival, each act was made up of pre-recorded and specially arranged performance footage primed for the event.

Fan-filmed recordings - which is viewable below - has captured the virtual festival in action, showing attendees dancing around in their avatar forms, while an animated version of each rockstar is positioned on a steam-punk style stage.

The full line-up was comprised of openers Britoff, followed by The Raven Age, Skid Row, Black Label Society, Motorhead and Megadeth, with Ozzy closing the show.

For Ozzy's performance, his solo avatar is placed within a dome-like cage while a scatter of bats fly around and music from his newest album, Patient Number 9, plays out. Strangely however, the Prince Of Darkness barely seems to be moving, and his mouth looks like its frozen. It's hardly a riveting watch and really, kind of seems a little pointless, made all the more futile as the system lags.

Motorhead's set, which had all the potential to be a surreal occasion; after all, seeing the late frontman Lemmy, in even a live digitised form, must be quite the experience; looks similarly stagnant, and like Ozzy, is stood totally alone without an accompanying band.

Megadeth don't even appear to have their own avatars, fans simply appear to be watching a large screen placed within the virtual universe.

The only amusing thing about the set-up is that the punters seem to be enjoying themselves, as they run, jump and even fly around the venue while shaking their virtual limbs. Many of the festival goers will have been wearing VR headsets, although they were not required.

Speaking of the festival prior to the event, Osbourne declared: "I'm thrilled to be bringing Ozzfest to the metaverse. This allows me and the other bands on the bill to reach our fans in a new innovative way.”

While a statement on the Metaverse festival website read: "Set in an otherworldly cyberpunk landscape being reclaimed by nature, the Festival will feature 15 uniquely designed stages that will see performances from 100+ musical artists from across a wide variety of genres, as well as new interactive experiences".

Check out fan-filmed footage of Ozzfest in the metaverse below:

Amazing time jamming out here watching @OzzyOsbourne at Ozzfest in @decentraland!! Thanks for the sick wings! @CryptoBatzNFT #Ozzfest #MVFW #Decentraland pic.twitter.com/GwwDt3lH5SNovember 11, 2022

Day Two at OzzFest: Having such a badass time with the DCL Fam jamming out to Motorhead! @myMotorhead @decentraland @CryptoBatzNFT #DCLMVMF22 #Motorhead #Decentraland #CryptoBatzNFT #OzzFest pic.twitter.com/oonVnd4A6KNovember 12, 2022

OMG!!! 🤩🔥 IT WAS EPIC TODAY!!! 💃🏻🖤🎸🦇👏I had a looooot of fun during @OzzyOsbourne’s performance in @decentraland !!! 🥳 @TheOzzFest was just aweeeeesome! Thank you so much for this experience! 😌🙏@CryptoBatzNFT #Decentraland #DCLMVMF2022 #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/j4iMf51wuYNovember 14, 2022

