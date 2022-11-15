ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Jay Leno suffered third-degree burns in car fire, may need skin grafts

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Jay Leno revealed he suffered third-degree burns and may need skin grafts after a 115-year-old car burst into flames in his famous LA garage, where he was rescued by a quick-thinking friend.

The “Tonight Show” host told TMZ he was fixing a clogged fuel line Saturday on his 1907 White Steam Car when gasoline sprayed on his face and hands.

Almost simultaneously, a spark then triggered an explosion, setting the 72-year-old car enthusiast on fire.

Leno told the outlet that his buddy, Dave, quickly smothered the flames, preventing even more severe injuries.

The comedian was rushed to the Grossman Burn Center and treated for third-degree burns, which may require skin grafts, he also revealed to TMZ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oVOTJ_0jBMIRki00
Jay Leno revealed he may need skin grafts after a 115-year-old car burst into flames in his LA garage.
NBCUniversal via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00omDv_0jBMIRki00
Jay Leno said he was fixing a clogged fuel line in his car when gasoline sprayed on his face and hands.
Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

On Monday, Leno told The Post: “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Sources had told TMZ that the explosion severely burned the left side of Leno’s face, but did not seriously injure his eye or ear.

Leno, who has reportedly canceled his engagements for two weeks, told the outlet that he expected to remain hospitalized for up to 10 days.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fp9bo_0jBMIRki00
After being sprayed with gasoline, a spark triggered an exploding, setting the "Tonight Show" host and his car on fire.
NBCUniversal via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NngJ6_0jBMIRki00
The comedian was rushed to the Grossman Burn Center and treated for third-degree burns and is expected to say hospitalized for up to 10 days.
NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Concern for the funnyman started Sunday night after he did not show up to a scheduled appearance at the Financial Brand Forum 2022 in Las Vegas due to a “very serious medical emergency.”

In June, US News & World Report said Leno’s car collection included over 180 vehicles, including exotic cars, hypercars, and museum-grade artifacts.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy