Jay Leno suffered third-degree burns in car fire, may need skin grafts

Jay Leno revealed he suffered third-degree burns and may need skin grafts after a 115-year-old car burst into flames in his famous LA garage, where he was rescued by a quick-thinking friend.

The “Tonight Show” host told TMZ he was fixing a clogged fuel line Saturday on his 1907 White Steam Car when gasoline sprayed on his face and hands.

Almost simultaneously, a spark then triggered an explosion, setting the 72-year-old car enthusiast on fire.

Leno told the outlet that his buddy, Dave, quickly smothered the flames, preventing even more severe injuries.

The comedian was rushed to the Grossman Burn Center and treated for third-degree burns, which may require skin grafts, he also revealed to TMZ.

On Monday, Leno told The Post: “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Sources had told TMZ that the explosion severely burned the left side of Leno’s face, but did not seriously injure his eye or ear.

Leno, who has reportedly canceled his engagements for two weeks, told the outlet that he expected to remain hospitalized for up to 10 days.

Concern for the funnyman started Sunday night after he did not show up to a scheduled appearance at the Financial Brand Forum 2022 in Las Vegas due to a “very serious medical emergency.”

In June, US News & World Report said Leno’s car collection included over 180 vehicles, including exotic cars, hypercars, and museum-grade artifacts.