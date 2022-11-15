Listen to Nickelback's country-rocking new ode to weed, High Time

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Liz Scarlett
Ahead of the release of their new album Get Rollin' this Friday (November 18), Nickelback have shared its third single, the country-rocking High Time.

The track, which features a stomping rhythm and twanging, funky guitar, celebrates a nomadic life out on the road, driving from state to state in a "beat-up" van. 'Some folks just go Straight & Narrow / Turns out that life ain’t right for me' bellows frontman Chad Kroeger , while tripped-out, psychedelic visuals swirl around vast roads and desert landscapes in the lyric video.

The official press release reads: " High Time takes listeners on a hazy cross-country road trip that reminds us that it’s always 4:20 somewhere".

High Time follows the previously-released singles Those Days and San Quentin.

“We’ve spent the last few years making a record at a pace that gave us the freedom to create and we can’t wait for everyone to hear the new music,” said the Canadian hard rockers in a statement speaking of the forthcoming album. “We’ve missed the fans and look forward to bringing the new songs to life on stage, so let’s Get Rollin’!”

Earlier this week, Kroeger expressed his thoughts on his well-hated and highly-memed band , revealing that fans who think that Nickelback take themselves seriously are totally not getting the joke.

"When we recorded 'You look so much cuter with something in your mouth [2008 single Something In Your Mouth],' I mean these songs, you guys play these songs on the radio," he explains in conversation with WRIF (as transcribed by Metal Injection.) "I think it is hilarious, and anybody that thinks that we take this band seriously is hilarious 'cause we're just four goofballs sitting there going, 'Can you imagine if they play this on the radio?' Then you guys play it on the radio."

Listen to High Time below:

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

