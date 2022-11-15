ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WBTV

Rain chances for Thanksgiving, Black Friday prompt First Alert Weather Days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly temperatures with dry conditions are likely to continue through early next week. Despite that, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, as rain chances are possible. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this weekend and early next week. High...
WJCL

Coldest temperatures so far this fall season arrive Friday morning

Freezing temperatures are possible Friday morning as a winter-like airmass settles over southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The last time Savannah saw the temperature drop to 32° was March 14, 8 months ago. A Freeze Watch has been issued for inland locations in southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry for...
SAVANNAH, GA
outerbanksvoice.com

Brrrr! Freeze Watch in effect for region

(National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City) The National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City has announced that a Freeze Watch is in effect for portions of Eastern North Carolina from late on the night of Thursday, Nov. 17 until 8:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. The current forecast indicates temperatures expected in the 30’s on the coast.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
avlwatchdog.org

$650M Pratt & Whitney plant opens in South Asheville

With attendance from Gov. Roy Cooper, numerous company officials and a slew of local politicians and business leaders, the mammoth 1.2 million-square-foot Pratt & Whitney plant held an opening ceremony Nov. 16 in South Asheville. The $650 million plant, billed as “transformative” for the region, eventually will employ 800 people...
ASHEVILLE, NC
publicradioeast.org

Time ticking on REAL ID implementation in North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that the implementation of REAL ID enforcement begins in less than six months. REAL IDs are meant to be an alternative to other federally approved IDs, such as passports. Implementation of REAL ID enforcement had been delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wccbcharlotte.com

CDC: Flu Cases Jump To VERY HIGH Level Across The Carolinas

ATLANTA, GA — The flu season continues to ramp up across the country. The Centers for Disease Control says about half of the country is reporting HIGH or VERY HIGH activity when it comes to respiratory illnesses. On Friday, the CDC released its updated flu activity map. It shows...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kennardo G. James

This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022

This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US

If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC

