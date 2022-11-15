Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Rain chances for Thanksgiving, Black Friday prompt First Alert Weather Days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly temperatures with dry conditions are likely to continue through early next week. Despite that, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, as rain chances are possible. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this weekend and early next week. High...
WJCL
Coldest temperatures so far this fall season arrive Friday morning
Freezing temperatures are possible Friday morning as a winter-like airmass settles over southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The last time Savannah saw the temperature drop to 32° was March 14, 8 months ago. A Freeze Watch has been issued for inland locations in southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry for...
outerbanksvoice.com
Brrrr! Freeze Watch in effect for region
(National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City) The National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City has announced that a Freeze Watch is in effect for portions of Eastern North Carolina from late on the night of Thursday, Nov. 17 until 8:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. The current forecast indicates temperatures expected in the 30’s on the coast.
WBTV
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College captures N.C. Work-Based Learning Student of the Year and Employer of the Year Awards
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s Work-Based Learning program has won the top state award for outstanding student and employer of the year for 2022. Mechanical engineering student Aleah Abernathy was named the 2022 William D. Weston Outstanding Student of the Year by the North Carolina Work-Based...
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
Autopsy findings released after North Carolina woman’s mysterious death in Mexico
The death certificate for Shanquella Robinson has been released, but her family says it doesn't answer enough questions.
avlwatchdog.org
$650M Pratt & Whitney plant opens in South Asheville
With attendance from Gov. Roy Cooper, numerous company officials and a slew of local politicians and business leaders, the mammoth 1.2 million-square-foot Pratt & Whitney plant held an opening ceremony Nov. 16 in South Asheville. The $650 million plant, billed as “transformative” for the region, eventually will employ 800 people...
publicradioeast.org
Time ticking on REAL ID implementation in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that the implementation of REAL ID enforcement begins in less than six months. REAL IDs are meant to be an alternative to other federally approved IDs, such as passports. Implementation of REAL ID enforcement had been delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic...
wccbcharlotte.com
CDC: Flu Cases Jump To VERY HIGH Level Across The Carolinas
ATLANTA, GA — The flu season continues to ramp up across the country. The Centers for Disease Control says about half of the country is reporting HIGH or VERY HIGH activity when it comes to respiratory illnesses. On Friday, the CDC released its updated flu activity map. It shows...
This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022
This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.
Albany Herald
North Carolina man buys Powerball ticket at Walmart and wins $100,000
A man made a run to Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and came home $100,000 richer. Michael Buck told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that a store employee convinced him to buy a ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing.
Millennials are flocking to this North Carolina city, new report finds
The city also has been named a hot spot for Generation Z.
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US
If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
How to see if you’re eligible for one-time SC income tax rebate
This week, the South Carolina Department of Revenue began issuing one-time tax rebates to some South Carolinians.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
Gunshots fired at North Carolina high school football game for 2nd time in 2 weeks
During the fight around 9 p.m., gunshots were fired during the football game between Wallace-Rose Hill High School and James Kenan High School.
Comments / 0