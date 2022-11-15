ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Liz Cheney Brutally Trolls Kari Lake in Viral Tweet After Arizona Election Loss

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 5 days ago
Reuters

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) mercilessly mocked conspiracy theorist Kari Lake Monday night after Lake lost her race for Arizona governor. Last month, Trump-loving election-denier Lake tweeted an open letter sarcastically thanking Cheney for running a TV commercial against her, lauding the “Cheney anti-endorsement” as “the gift that keeps on giving.” Lake’s letter signed off by thanking Cheney again for “the huge boost” to her campaign. After the Arizona governor race was called for Lake’s Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs, Cheney took the opportunity to reply to Lake’s Oct. 28 letter. “You’re welcome,” Cheney tweeted, with the post amassing over 332,000 likes by Tuesday morning. Separately, Lake has already sought to cast doubt on the result of her race, tweeting late Monday: “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”

Ed Gamache
4d ago

Liz Cheney received 49,300 primary votes in Wyoming. Kari Lake has in excess of 1,100,000 votes in the Governor’s race.

