ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Andrew Garfield, 39, blasts ‘societal’ pressure he felt to have kids before 40

By Nika Shakhnazarova
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yerfj_0jBMIHAg00

It turns out that even Spider-Man has to deal with certain pressures in society these days.

Actor Andrew Garfield, 39, admitted to struggling with the “societal obligation” of becoming a father by age 40.

The Brit said it was tough for him to accept that his life was going in a “different path” which meant that his later mother Lynn didn’t get a chance to become a grandmother before her death in 2019.

“Releasing myself from the societal obligation of procreating by the time I’m 40 has been an interesting thing to do with myself,” he told British GQ . “Where do I start with why it didn’t happen?”

“It’s more about accepting a different path than what was kind of expected of me from birth. Like by this time you will have done this, and you will have at least one child – that kind of thing,” he went on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEhoL_0jBMIHAg00
Andrew Garfield graced the cover of British GQ for its Men of the Year issue.
Luke Gilford

“I think I have some guilt around that. And obviously, it’s easier for me as a man,” he added.

Though the actor remained tight-lipped about his current relationship status, it’s reported that he’s rekindled his romance with ex-girlfriend Alyssa Miller after their split earlier this year .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrktS_0jBMIHAg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aURK_0jBMIHAg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EBeIJ_0jBMIHAg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O3Tj1_0jBMIHAg00

The Oscar-nominated “Tick, Tick… Boom!” star and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model were first spotted together in November 2021, before briefly splitting.

Garfield has previously dated several women in Hollywood, including “Spider-Man” co-star Emma Stone , and singer Rita Ora .

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have ‘no bad blood’ after breakup: ‘They’re friends’

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are still friends despite their split.  “There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,” a source tells Page Six exclusively.  “This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.”  The insider points out that the challenges of dating long-distance contributed to Wilde, 38, and Styles, 28, pressing pause after nearly two years of dating. “They’re on a break. It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids,” the source explains. “This is the right...
Page Six

Aaron Carter was in physical decline in days before he died: manager

Aaron Carter’s manager was taken aback by the embattled entertainer’s frail appearance just two days before he was tragically found dead. “He looked thin. He was extremely tired,” Taylor Helgeson tells Page Six exclusively. “He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working. He looked like he needed to be taking care of him.” Helgeson, who had been managing Carter for eight months, tells us he met with the “I Want Candy” singer at a music studio the week he passed because they had plans to work on a new album together. When the Big Umbrella Management exec saw his client’s...
UTAH STATE
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Page Six

Jhené Aiko gives birth to second baby, her first with Big Sean

Jhené Aiko has given birth to her second child, her first with Big Sean. “11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙,” she captioned an Instagram carousel Friday showing the family of three in the delivery room of a hospital. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.” Sean also gushed over the newborn, posting similar pictures to his own account and writing, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could...
Page Six

Cory Hardrict posts cryptic video after Tia Mowry’s divorce ‘awakening’ reveal

Cory Hardrict seems to be reminiscing about his longtime marriage to Tia Mowry. Shortly after Mowry publicly revealed the exact moment she knew she wanted to file for divorce, Hardrict hopped on Instagram Live. Though he did not utter a single word during Thursday night’s livestream, the 43-year-old seemed to say quite a bit. Nas’ new song, “Reminisce,” played from Hardrict’s car radio as he sat silently in the driver’s seat. Some of the lyrics of the track include, “Reminisce. Relationships ain’t the prettiest. I was stuck on the silliness. Was it love that I was really in? We don’t know until it really end,...
Page Six

Candace Cameron Bure defends marriage remark, slams those who ‘hate’ her ‘values’

Candace Cameron Bure claims people are trying to “assassinate her character” and is blaming the media for using her controversial marriage comments to “fan flames of conflict and hate.” “All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” she tells Page Six in a lengthy statement via her rep on Wednesday. “It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry...
Page Six

Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah details ‘painful’ feud with Hilton family

Farrah Brittany shared her thoughts on mom Kyle Richards’ ongoing feud with older half-sister Kathy Hilton. In a new interview on the “#NoFilter with Zack Peter” podcast, the “Buying Beverly Hills” star, 34, noted that her close relationship with cousin Paris Hilton — the eldest daughter of Kathy, 63 — makes the situation particularly tough.  “It’s too painful,” Brittany said, adding that she and Paris, 41, avoid the topic when they see each other. “We’re both very defensive of our moms — but we’re also extremely, extremely close. If we let that interrupt our dynamic, it would be just too painful, really, and...
Page Six

Jenna Bush Hager hilariously confesses she never wears underwear

Jenna Bush Hager and BFF Hoda Kotb still don’t know everything about one another. During Wednesday’s epode of “Today with Hoda and Jenna,” Kotb revealed she was “surprised” to learn Bush Hager “never wears underwear.” According to Kotb, the pair had to share a dressing room ahead of their live show that morning when she “noticed” her co-host’s affinity for going commando. “I just had a little shock with it,” she joked, adding that the pair already know “a lot about each other.” With her secret now revealed to millions of viewers around the country, Bush Hager defended her decision saying that...
Page Six

Kendall Jenner peed in an ice bucket on the way to the 2022 Met Gala

She may have gotten a little pee on her Prada. Kendall Jenner had to use an ice bucket to relieve herself on the way to the 2022 Met Gala. In the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” the model was on her way to fashion’s biggest night in May when she just couldn’t hold it in any longer. “I need to drink a sip of water, and I need to pee. Nobody judge me,” Jenner told her entourage of assistants and helpers in a sprinter van. While initially laughing off the suggestion of using an empty ice bucket, the 27-year-old ultimately decided to go for...
Page Six

Pete Davidson jokes about Kim Kardashian rejecting him at 2021 Met Gala

Pete Davidson used his brief “Kardashians” cameo to troll Kim Kardashian for rejecting him at the 2021 Met Gala. “You look so f–king handsome. Like, so cute,” Kardashian, 42, told Davidson, 28, in the hallway of their hotel as the two were preparing to attend the 2022 Met Gala together.
Page Six

Andy Cohen speaks out on Lizzy Savetsky’s ‘unfortunate’ ‘RHONY’ exit

Andy Cohen finally spoke out on Lizzy Savetsky’s unexpected exit from the “Real Housewives of New York City” reboot, calling the situation “unfortunate.” The co-executive producer confirmed the news of Savetsky’s departure from the Bravo reality show due to anti-Semitism — which Page Six broke on Wednesday — while giving a very personal take on the matter as a fellow Jewish American. “I can confirm that she is leaving, unfortunately,” he told People on Friday. “What I can also tell you is that when I’ve spoken out against anti-Semitism, the response that I’ve gotten has been quite alarming.” Cohen, 54, believes we’re “living...
Page Six

Aaron Carter’s manager says cyberbullying broke him: ‘It was a nightmare’

Cyberbullying “broke down” Aaron Carter over a period of time, his manager exclusively tells Page Six. “It was like a nightmare,” Taylor Helgeson says of the incessant hate the late “I Want Candy” singer received. “It was nonstop. It was so relentless and, yeah, it did a number on him.” Carter was tragically found dead at age 34 on Nov. 5. He was reportedly surrounded by compressed air cans and pill bottles at the time. Although Helgeson previously told us he doesn’t believe suicide was ever an option for the “Aaron’s Party” singer, his mental health was certainly affected due to online trolls. “I wouldn’t...
Page Six

Avery Singer posts video of ‘RHONY’ fan grabbing her: ‘Who normalized that it’s okay’

The ORDACITY of fans these days. Ramona Singer’s daughter, Avery Singer, called out “Real Housewives of New York City” fans who think it’s OK to “touch someone you don’t know” by sharing a video of a woman grabbing her in public. After one of her Instagram followers asked if she felt “uncomfortable” when fans say hi in public, she used the moment a woman recognized her during a night out ND hugged her against her will as an example. She said, “It’s all about the approach…I try to be low key and don’t love when people grab me or freak out. Idk...
Page Six

See photos of Brad Pitt getting close to new gal pal Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were seemingly having a great time hanging out on Sunday night at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by Page Six. After arriving together and meeting up with Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn, the potential new couple hugged and even held hands as they made their way inside the venue. The “Fight Club” star, 58, donned a white T-shirt, a gray jacket, jeans, white sneakers and a brown hat. De Ramon, 29, also got the casual dress code memo because she sported baggy leather pants, a white crop top...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Maren Morris wants to ‘make DJ gay again’ amid Candace Cameron Bure drama

Maren Morris wants Candace Cameron Bure to return to her roots. The country singer, who has been a vocal ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, hit back at the actress following her controversial comments about “traditional marriage.” “Make DJ [Tanner] gay again,” Morris, 32, wrote in an Instagram comment Tuesday, referring to Bure’s character from “Full House.” The comment appeared under a post shared by social media personality Matt Bernstein that slammed Cameron Bure, 46, and her decision to move from Hallmark Channel to the Great American Family network because the latter wouldn’t feature same-sex couples at the forefront of its shows. “You went decades...
Page Six

Rebel Wilson’s partner, Ramona Agruma, on motherhood: ‘Priorities change’

Rebel Wilson’s partner, Ramona Agruma, says her priorities have changed since the pair welcomed their daughter, Royce. “You start thinking about someone else instead of yourself,” Agruma said on Wednesday’s episode of “The Morning Show.” “Priorities change, when you think like, ‘Oh I wish I would go have a massage or something’. Like no, I just want to spend time with her and be at home.” And the Lemon Ve Limon founder isn’t just adjusting to being a new mom. Agruma also shared that things have changed now that her life is in the spotlight because of her relationship with the “Pitch Perfect”...
Page Six

Madison LeCroy buys airplane seat for wedding dress ahead of nuptials

Precious cargo! Madison LeCroy’s wedding dress had its own seat on her flight to Mexico ahead of her upcoming nuptials this weekend. The “Southern Charm” star posted a photo of her now-husband Brett Randle, 36, sitting in the middle seat of their row, while the dress occupied the window seat. “Highly recommend getting your dress it’s [sic] own seat,” she captioned the Instagram Story on Thursday. LeCroy, 32, has kept the details of her dress under wraps, but the garment bag had Bergdorf Goodman written on the front of it. “I, honestly, am gonna wear as many dresses as possible,” she told Us Weekly in...
Page Six

Page Six

156K+
Followers
18K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy