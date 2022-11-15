Read full article on original website
Ron DeSantis Reportedly Waiting For Trump To 'Punch Himself Out' Of Presidential Race
Sources say the Florida governor will bide his time while he waits for Trump to implode.
President Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden marries in 19th White House wedding
It was a nice day for a White House wedding. Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden's granddaughter, wed Peter Neal in a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House today, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, were set up together by a mutual...
Trump claims special counsel investigation will 'not be fair'
Following the appointment of a special counsel to look into the investigations of Mar-a-Lago and January 6 by Attorney General Garland, Donald Trump claims it will not be a fair process and referred to the counsel as “super radical left.” NBC News’ Julia Ainsley reports. Nov. 19, 2022.
Republican infighting escalates over poor 2022 election results as Trump re-emerges
WASHINGTON — A forced reckoning over a poor election performance has ruptured the Republican Party, sparking conflict at the highest levels over what went wrong and spurring challenges to the top two GOP leaders in Congress while the party grapples with whether to nominate Donald Trump for president again in 2024.
‘The world has moved beyond Trump’: Former Republican Congressman
Former Rep. Francis Rooney (R-Fla.) discusses former President Trump’s presidential bid and what it would take for the GOP to chart a path without Trump.Nov. 18, 2022.
Nancy Pelosi, the first female speaker of the House, says she’ll step down as Democratic leader
WASHINGTON — Nancy Pelosi, the first female speaker of the House, who helped shape many of the most consequential laws of the early 21st century, said Thursday that she will step down after two decades as the Democratic Party’s leader in the chamber. “With great confidence in our...
McCarthy skips Pelosi's retirement speech as some Republicans pay grudging respect
WASHINGTON — When Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement from congressional leadership on Thursday, the House chamber was packed with Democratic lawmakers in anticipation of the announcement from an icon of American politics. The Republican side of the chamber was largely empty. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who...
Former President Trump fires back at special counsel
Former President Trump lashed out at the Justice Department and special counsel Jack Smith. Veteran prosecutor Smith is now supervising the investigations into the classified documents found at Trump's Mar-A-Lago home and the former president’s role in January 6th. The appointment of the special counsel was triggered in part by Trump’s launch of a third bid for the White House, but the campaign won’t necessarily impact the timeline of the investigations.Nov. 19, 2022.
Watch live: Pelosi delivers House floor speech on her political future
We apologize, this video has expired. Watch live coverage as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers a floor speech on her future plans as NBC News projects Republicans will gain control of the House of Representatives next year.Nov. 17, 2022.
Midterm elections roundup: Seven House races still uncalled
A little more than a week after the polls closed, NBC News’ Decision Desk can now project that Republicans will take control of the House and its current House estimate is that the GOP will have a 221-214 majority, plus-or-minus two seats. It comes as there’s now just seven...
Pence on Trump’s Jan. 6 role ‘I don’t know if it is criminal to listen to bad advice from lawyers’
Former Vice President Mike Pence discusses whether or not he thinks Donald Trump committed a crime by instigating the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, in an interview with 'Meet the Press'Nov. 18, 2022.
Michael Gerson, former Bush speechwriter during 9/11, dies at 58
Michael Gerson, speechwriter to former President George W. Bush and a columnist at the Washington Post has died at the age of 58 due to complications from cancer, according to the Washington Post. Gerson helped craft President Bush’s remarks following the 9/11 attacks and was a frequent guest on Meet the Press.Nov. 17, 2022.
Biden admin. asks SCOTUS to vacate student loan debt injunction
The Biden administration will ask the Supreme Court to step in and let them restart their student loan forgiveness program which was blocked after six Republican states sued the White House. Nov. 18, 2022.
Republicans pitched an economic solution. Now they'll have to deliver.
WASHINGTON — Central to Republicans pitch to voters in the midterm elections was a pledge to tackle high inflation and bolster the economy, but a GOP "civil war" is brewing over what policies could accomplish those goals. Having now secured some power — Republicans will control the House, NBC...
FBI raises national security concerns over TikTok
TikTok is now turning five years old, exploding in notoriety and concern as it remains the most popular overall app in the world. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky reports on how U.S. officials have sounded the alarm for years about data privacy, leading the FBI to now speak out. Nov. 18, 2022.
Biden administration asks Supreme Court to allow student loan forgiveness plan
The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to reinstate their student loan forgiveness plan after it was blocked and put on temporary hold by an appeals court. NBC's Monica Alba reports.Nov. 18, 2022.
