Former President Trump lashed out at the Justice Department and special counsel Jack Smith. Veteran prosecutor Smith is now supervising the investigations into the classified documents found at Trump's Mar-A-Lago home and the former president’s role in January 6th. The appointment of the special counsel was triggered in part by Trump’s launch of a third bid for the White House, but the campaign won’t necessarily impact the timeline of the investigations.Nov. 19, 2022.

15 HOURS AGO