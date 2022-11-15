ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trump claims special counsel investigation will 'not be fair'

Following the appointment of a special counsel to look into the investigations of Mar-a-Lago and January 6 by Attorney General Garland, Donald Trump claims it will not be a fair process and referred to the counsel as “super radical left.” NBC News’ Julia Ainsley reports. Nov. 19, 2022.
Former President Trump fires back at special counsel

Former President Trump lashed out at the Justice Department and special counsel Jack Smith. Veteran prosecutor Smith is now supervising the investigations into the classified documents found at Trump's Mar-A-Lago home and the former president’s role in January 6th. The appointment of the special counsel was triggered in part by Trump’s launch of a third bid for the White House, but the campaign won’t necessarily impact the timeline of the investigations.Nov. 19, 2022.
Midterm elections roundup: Seven House races still uncalled

A little more than a week after the polls closed, NBC News’ Decision Desk can now project that Republicans will take control of the House and its current House estimate is that the GOP will have a 221-214 majority, plus-or-minus two seats. It comes as there’s now just seven...
Michael Gerson, former Bush speechwriter during 9/11, dies at 58

Michael Gerson, speechwriter to former President George W. Bush and a columnist at the Washington Post has died at the age of 58 due to complications from cancer, according to the Washington Post. Gerson helped craft President Bush’s remarks following the 9/11 attacks and was a frequent guest on Meet the Press.Nov. 17, 2022.
FBI raises national security concerns over TikTok

TikTok is now turning five years old, exploding in notoriety and concern as it remains the most popular overall app in the world. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky reports on how U.S. officials have sounded the alarm for years about data privacy, leading the FBI to now speak out. Nov. 18, 2022.

