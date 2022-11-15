ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

2 women killed in wrong-way Raleigh Beltline crash. Here’s what police say happened.

By Mark Schultz
The News & Observer
 5 days ago

Two people were killed and a third taken to the hospital after a crash involving a car and a tow truck on the Raleigh Beltline early Tuesday morning.

The Raleigh Police Department has identified those killed as 19-year-old India Simone McBride and 20-year-old Dearia Takayla Davis.

According to a preliminary investigation, McBride was driving a 2010 Honda Civic the wrong way on Interstate 440, going west in the eastbound lanes between New Bern Avenue and I-87 shortly after 1:30 a.m., according to a news release.

The driver of a Ford flatbed tow truck was driving eastbound on I-440 when the two vehicles collided head-on.

The tow truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A third vehicle also struck the disabled Honda Civic in the roadway after the initial collision, the release stated. The driver was not injured.

No charges have been filed.

This case remains under investigation.

2nd fatal, wrong-way crash

Tuesday’s crash was the second, wrong-way crash on a highway in which area residents have died this week.

A head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver in Wayne County on Sunday night killed four people, The News & Observer reported

Two of the dead were teenage passengers from Holly Springs , according to the State Highway Patrol. The crash happened in the town of La Grange as a small SUV headed east in the westbound lane of U.S. 70 near mile marker 369.

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
