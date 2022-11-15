Read full article on original website
Upcoming events in Southern Ilinois
Annual 33rd Mayor Ed Quaglia and Attorney Bart Mann Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner at the Herrin Civic Center, November 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or drive thru. Meals are free. For delivery to your home, call Herrin City Clerk, by November 23 at 618-942-3175. Volunteer to be a delivery driver, call Jane Gillespie at 618-925-0082. Chairs for the event are Ryan and Melissa Tanner Farley, Kent Ingersoll and Gillespie. Cheers and thanks to scores of volunteers who prepare, the meal, cook the turkeys, serve and deliver meals to home bound; then turn around and clean up. It is a true community service. Mayor Ed Quaglia began the Annual Thanksgiving Dinner during his first tenure as Herrin Mayor in the 1980's. The City of Herrin has a huge volunteer family for events throughout the year.
SIU’s Paul Simon Institute to host discussion with Champaign mayor
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen is the next guest in the virtual Meet the Mayor series hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute. Feinen, will join John Shaw, institute director, for a virtual discussion at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29. They...
SIU addressing students’ needs during holidays and all year
CARBONDALE, Ill. — As the holiday season approaches, Southern Illinois University Carbondale is offering students numerous options for dining, lodging and other support, both during the holidays when usual options aren’t available as well as throughout the year in conjunction with the university’s new Higher Education Resources and Opportunities for Salukis in Need (HEROES) program.
Sun, Nov. 20 at 5:30pm – Scholastic Hi-Q: Carterville vs. Trico
Scholastic Hi-Q is the game show where knowledge rules! Tune in this week to see Carterville and Trico go head-to-head in this battle of the brains. Keep up with which teams are advancing to the next round with the Scholastic Hi-Q 2022-2023 season bracket. Tune in Sun, Nov. 20 at...
The Williamson County Courthouse will take part in the National Adoption Day celebration on Friday
18 children in foster care will have their adoptions finalized Friday at the Williamson County Courthouse in Marion, joining 10 youth in care at a similar event at the Richard J. Daley Center in Chicago and families at more than 400 courthouses across the country to celebrate National Adoption Day.
Businesses can sign up now for February job and internship fair
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is inviting businesses to register now for the spring 2023 Job and Internship Fair. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2023, in the Student Center Ballrooms and is designed to connect Salukis with career and internship opportunities.
A new contract agreement will avert a teacher strike in Carbondale District 95
A day after members with the Carbondale Education Association who teach in the elementary district could've gone on strike, the Board of Education has announced a deal has been reached on a new contract. Board of Education President Catherine Field told us last week the issues being negotiated involved retirement...
The U.S. States Attorney’s Office in southern Illinois honors law enforcement
A southern Illinois community is receiving one of the 2022 Law Enforcement Public Service Awards from the U.S. Attorney of Southern Illinois. The Centralia Police Department and the Centralia Safe Streets Working Group received a group award for their investigation which led the successful prosecution of Chris Jamison, a prolific shooter and member of a well-known street gang in Centralia.
Wil Clark named SIU’s chief information officer
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Wil Clark, who has served as Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s chief information officer on an interim basis since December 2021, has been named to the permanent position, effective, November 4. Clark came to SIU as the technology services director within the Office of Information Technology...
A Union County man is convicted of grooming and other charges
A Union County man has been convicted of grooming, indecent solicitation of a child and solicitation to meet a child. The Union County State’s Attorney reports 51-year-old Billy Tellor of Dongola was charged with using the internet to contact a child via an instant messaging service with the intent to commit a sex offense against the child.
