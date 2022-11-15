ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bleacher Report

Ranking the Top 25 Shortstops of the 2022 MLB Season

It's time to put a bow on the 2022 MLB season with Bleacher Report's final positional rankings. Throughout the year, we released monthly updates to our position-by-position power rankings, selecting the top 10 players at each spot. Now it's time to finalize those rankings while expanding the list to the 25 best at each position.
MLB Rumors: José Abreu 'Top Priority' for Padres; Sides Have Been in Contact

The San Diego Padres are looking to fill a hole at first base this offseason, and they could do so with a former American League MVP. Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports that the Padres have already been in touch with free-agent slugger José Abreu, and the team considers him a "top priority" to add power to the middle of the lineup.
