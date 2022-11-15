Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bleacher Report
Brian Cashman Says Yankees Made Aaron Judge New Contract Offer: 'We're on the Clock'
On the same day he was crowned American League MVP, Aaron Judge received a new contract offer from the New York Yankees. General manager Brian Cashman told reporters about the proposal Friday. "It's in real time, so we're on the clock," he said. "We're certainly not going to mess around."
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge Rumors: Dodgers to 'Make a Run' at OF After Bellinger Non-Tendered
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not tender a contract to Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, and it appears the club has its sights set on one particular free-agent outfielder to replace him. The Dodgers "will make a run at Aaron Judge," per MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The Dodgers...
Dodgers: Walker Buehler Gives an Update on his Recovery from Tommy John Surgery
All-Star Pitcher hopes to make a return by 2024 spring training.
Bleacher Report
Gio Urshela Traded to Angels from Twins for Pitching Prospect Alejandro Hidalgo
The Minnesota Twins have traded third baseman Gio Urshela to the Los Angeles Angels for right-handed pitching prospect Alejandro Hidalgo, the team announced Friday. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news. Urshela, who turned 31 years old in October, hit .285 (.767 OPS) with 13 home runs and 64 RBI...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Top 25 Shortstops of the 2022 MLB Season
It's time to put a bow on the 2022 MLB season with Bleacher Report's final positional rankings. Throughout the year, we released monthly updates to our position-by-position power rankings, selecting the top 10 players at each spot. Now it's time to finalize those rankings while expanding the list to the 25 best at each position.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: José Abreu 'Top Priority' for Padres; Sides Have Been in Contact
The San Diego Padres are looking to fill a hole at first base this offseason, and they could do so with a former American League MVP. Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports that the Padres have already been in touch with free-agent slugger José Abreu, and the team considers him a "top priority" to add power to the middle of the lineup.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge's Record 62nd HR Ball Going to Auction After Cory Youmans Declined Offer
You'll soon have an opportunity to own a piece of baseball history. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Cory Youmans plans to take New York Yankees star Aaron Judge's American League record-setting 62nd home run ball to auction. Youmans told Passan he already declined a $3 million offer. "It seems fair in...
Bleacher Report
MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees' Gleyber Torres Interests Mariners in Offseason
Having already made one move to add a power-hitting outfielder to their lineup, the Seattle Mariners may not be done making trades as we head into the hot-stove season. Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mariners have interest in New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres. It's...
Bleacher Report
Yankees FA Aaron Judge Won't Bid on 62nd HR Ball at Auction: 'Out of My Price Range'
Aaron Judge's record-breaking 62nd home run ball is heading to auction after the man who caught it declined a $3 million offer, but don't expect the slugger to participate. Judge said Saturday that he doesn't plan on placing a bid on the ball that set a new mark for most home runs in the American League in a single season:
Comments / 0