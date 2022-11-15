Things to know today: GOP 1 seat away from House majority; Hobbs defeats Lake in Arizona; Grammy nominations

Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Funeral set for former North Carolina judge Doug McCullough
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A funeral was set for Friday in North Carolina for Doug McCullough, a former state Court of Appeals judge, federal prosecutor and Marine who died at age 77. McCullough died Oct. 18, according to an obituary from Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas....
Elko Daily Free Press
5 new regents to enter chancellor-less, budget-bruised higher ed system
NSHE has had three different chancellors in five years. The most recent chancellor left with a $610,000 buyout after just 19 months in the role. (Nevada Current file photo) This year’s elections brought five new regents to Nevada’s higher education ecosystem. When the newly elected are seated, they will have no shortage of issues to address, including finding a permanent chancellor and restoring pandemic budget cuts.
Elko Daily Free Press
Regents agree on $110,000 settlement to oust chief of staff after 3 months on the job
Robert Kilroy, the chief of staff and special counsel to the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents, resigned late Thursday and agreed to a $110,000 payout from regents that ends his stint under the board after just three months on the job, according to documents obtained by The Nevada Independent.
Comments / 0