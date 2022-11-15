Things to know today: GOP 1 seat away from House majority; Hobbs defeats Lake in Arizona; Grammy nominations

NSHE has had three different chancellors in five years. The most recent chancellor left with a $610,000 buyout after just 19 months in the role. (Nevada Current file photo) This year’s elections brought five new regents to Nevada’s higher education ecosystem. When the newly elected are seated, they will have no shortage of issues to address, including finding a permanent chancellor and restoring pandemic budget cuts.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO