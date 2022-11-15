Here are eight things to know for Thursday, Nov. 17. Get information about vital steps taken to support our school buses, another chance to learn about the budget process, the 2022-2023 winter athletics safety plan, how to make sure your voice is heard on the upcoming school calendar, upcoming ESL classes for parents, a call for more crossing guards, exciting wins for our students in sports and music, and reminders about the upcoming school closure.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO