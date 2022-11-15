Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
mocoshow.com
A Winning Fall Season for MCPS Student Athletes
The Poolesville HS boys cross country team and the Damascus HS cheerleading team won their respective 2A State Championship titles over the weekend. This is the first-ever cheerleading championship title for MCPS. Congratulations to teams who also made it to the championship finals – Winston Churchill HS boys’ cross country...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Native Maury Povich to be Inducted Into The Greater Washington Jewish Sports Hall of Fame Tonight
Maury Povich will be inducted into the Greater Washington Jewish Sports Hall of Fame tonight at tonight’s Dinner of Champions that will take place at the Bender JCC in Rockville. Povich is a five-time Woodmont Country Club match and medal play champion on the golf course, maintaining his 2.1-Handicap. He began his successful broadcasting career as a sports radio producer for the Washington Senators alongside Bob Wolff during the summers of 1955-61, which turned into a sports, news and daytime talk show career spanning 67 years.
mocoshow.com
Asian American Health Initiative’s Healthy Communities Fund Awards $830,000 to Programs for the Asian American Community
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County’s Asian American Health Initiative(AAHI), one of the three minority health initiatives that are part of the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, has awarded 10 local organizations a total of $830,000 from their Healthy Communities Fund. The funding will be used to develop new and sustain existing culturally and linguistically appropriate programs and services in behavioral health, senior wellness and health and social support services for the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities.
Hilltop
Howard Student Named Glamour’s College Women Of The Year
Howard University junior Evolone Layne was named one of Glamour Magazine’s College Women of the Year. Layne’s accomplishments in the STEM field led to the honor. The nomination process included submitting a resume, a statement about a social issue she was passionate about and an interview to discuss her application.
mocoshow.com
MCPS: Eight Things to Know For Thursday, November 17
Here are eight things to know for Thursday, Nov. 17. Get information about vital steps taken to support our school buses, another chance to learn about the budget process, the 2022-2023 winter athletics safety plan, how to make sure your voice is heard on the upcoming school calendar, upcoming ESL classes for parents, a call for more crossing guards, exciting wins for our students in sports and music, and reminders about the upcoming school closure.
mocoshow.com
Systemwide Closure Days Added to 2022–2023 MCPS School Calendar
On Oct. 25, the Board of Education adopted a resolution to make modifications to the 2022–2023 school year calendars that include additional systemwide closure days during the winter and spring breaks. The following modifications have been made to the Traditional and Innovative School Year Calendars:. Winter break: Thursday, Dec....
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg High School Varsity Football Coach Tyler Bierly Steps Down From His Position
Gaithersburg Varsity Head Football Coach Tyler Bierly has stepped down from his position with the football program. He was hired by the school in April 2019. His full statement, originally posted on social media, can be seen below:. “Today I am officially stepping down as the head football coach of...
mocoshow.com
Six Will Become Newest Members of Montgomery’s Human Rights Hall of Fame in Ceremonies on Sunday, Nov. 20
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich today applauded the selection six individuals—each with different backgrounds, but all of whom have made significant contributions to the County’s legacy—who will become the newest members of the County’s Human Rights Hall of Fame at induction ceremonies on Sunday, Nov. 20, in Germantown. The12th biennial event will see the inductions of Daryl Davis, Rev. Dr. Philip W. Davis Sr. (posthumously), Dr. Jeremiah Floyd, Janice Freeman, Willie Pearl Mackey King and Charles L. (Chuck) Short.
WUSA
DC teachers walkout over contract, building standards
WASHINGTON — Teachers across the District walked out of their buildings Thursday to fight for a new contract. The Washington Teachers Union said it has been negotiating for a new contract the last three years with District of Columbia Public Schools. Some members say, during that time, prospective hires...
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Maryland-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride. Keep reading to learn more.
mocoshow.com
Both MoCo Mission BBQ Locations to Add Beer and Wine to the Menu
Mission BBQ, an American BBQ restaurant, arrived in MoCo when its Rockville restaurant opened back on 2017, taking over the Benjarong space in Rockville’s Wintergreen Plaza. Since then, Mission BBQ has opened a second MoCo location in Germantown, opening in early 2020 in the space that was formerly home to Ruby Tuesday. Both MoCo locations are now looking to add beer and wine to their menu.
mocoshow.com
More Than 250 Montgomery County Residents Attended MCDOT-Sponsored Adult Bike and E-Scooter Safety Classes
MCDOT recently completed the fall series of Adult Learn to Ride and Basic Skills bike classes and E-scooter Safety training classes. Combined, more than 250 residents participated and learned basic skills to safely navigate on a bicycle or an electric scooter. MCDOT partnered with the Washington Area Bicyclists Association (WABA)...
Explosion rocks Gaithersburg elementary school, parents & students grateful for safety
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — The explosion in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon caused an elementary school across the street to have a scare in the aftermath of the incident. At around 8:30 on Wednesday morning, Brown Station Elementary School was rocked by what Montgomery County Fire and Rescue is calling a catastrophic explosion […]
mocoshow.com
MCDOT Wins Michael F. Dwyer Excellence in Preservation Award
MCDOT recently won the Montgomery Preservation Incorporated (MPI) 2021 Michael F. Dwyer Award for rehabilitating and preserving the historic Montevideo Road Bridge in Poolesville. MPI is Montgomery County’s nonprofit historic preservation organization dedicated to preserving, protecting, and promoting the county’s architectural heritage and historic landscapes. MPI’s Board of Directors announced the winners at an awards event held on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Kensington Armory.
NBC Washington
‘Don't Quit:' Maryland Students Help Save Teacher After Heart Attack
Students and staff at North Point High School in Charles County were honored Tuesday night for their heroic efforts to save the life of their welding teacher. Frank Holiday suffered an almost impossible-to-survive severe heart attack during a class back in September, and that day changed the lives of everyone present.
mocoshow.com
Brookside Gardens’ Garden of Lights Display Opens Friday, November 18
Montgomery Parks announces the opening of this year’s Brookside Gardens’ annual Garden of Lights outdoor, walk-through winter light display on Friday, November 18 (preview photos and video available below). Garden of Lights features glimmering one-of-a-kind displays adorning the flowerbeds and pathways throughout Brookside Gardens. New features this year include a winter wonderland scene with tall ice-like formations and falling snow in the Rose Garden and oversized colorful flower forms throughout the Formal Gardens. All new displays were handcrafted by Montgomery Parks staff.
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Wings Now Open
Silver Spring Wings at 11335 Elkin Street (former site of El Rinconcito Catracho) in the Wheaton Urban District is now open for carry out and delivery. The menu features chicken wings, chicken tenders, boneless wings, fried rice, potato wedges, coleslaw, fresh lemonade, strawberry shortcake, and double fudge brownies. The restaurant is also expected to eventually share a space with its sister brand, District Teriyaki.
mocoshow.com
Foxtrot Now Open in Bethesda; Gift For Opening Week Customers Available
Foxtrot’s fifth DMV-area location is now open at Bethesda Row (7262 Woodmont Ave.). Visitors who download and use the Foxtrot App opening week will receive a gift while supplies last. The 4,000-square-foot space’s renovation was reimagined by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with Studio Saint as interior designer.
mocoshow.com
“Urban Wood Sale” by Montgomery Parks Returns in December
Per Montgomery Parks: Our Urban Wood Sale is back! Shop for resources for your next woodworking, homebuilding, furniture repair, or craft project. This year, the sale features kiln dried, planed, and air dried wood. Slabs are different sizes and thicknesses (sizes ranging from 3/4” to 3” thick), and prices range from $5- $400. Walnut, cedar, pine, poplar, oak, beech, cherry, cypress, and ash will be available. Credit card only. No advanced sales.
drifttravel.com
Underground Donut Tour Launches in Washington DC
The Underground Donut Tour, is launching their next US tour in Washington, DC. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 7 years across the US, UK and Ireland, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, Miami, New Orleans, London, Dublin, Las Vegas and now adding Washington DC to our roster. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer.
Comments / 0