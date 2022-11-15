Read full article on original website
Jazz for the common good: ESU Jazz Ensembles fundraise for United Way of the Flint Hills
The Jazz Ensembles of Emporia State University Music Department offered a night of music to support a special cause on Thursday. Under the guidance of the Director of ESU Jazz Dr. Gary Ziek and ESU guest director Katelyn Hess, the first and second Jazz Ensembles offered a variety of songs with solos of trumpet, saxophones and trombone played by different students.
Jazz and the Honors Band: Emporia State University Music Department offers a weekend full of music
The Emporia State Music Department is offering a weekend full of music with two upcoming concerts. The department will be collaborating with the United Way for a special fundraising jazz concert Thursday night. The concert starts at 7 pm at Albert Taylor Hall and the entrance is free with a freewill donation accepted.
Emporia Spanish Speakers and the Kansas Leadership Center share the importance of having a bilingual city with the community
Can one city speak two languages? Emporia Spanish Speakers thinks it is possible and their efforts were highlighted at the pop-lunch event hosted by the Kansas Leadership Center on Wednesday. Emporia Spanish Speakers was recently featured in The Journal, a leadership magazine of the KLC. Members of the community gathered...
Harvest Home Festival offers residents a chance to shop while helping community groups
Messiah Lutheran Church brought the community together for its annual Harvest Home Festival at the Lyon County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Residents had numerous shopping options for the holidays, but they also had a chance to raise funds for four different local organizations. Pastor Eddie Hosch says this is part and parcel of what the event is all about.
Harvest Home Festival returns Saturday
As usual, Messiah Lutheran Church’s Harvest Home Festival offers a lot of opportunities to socialize, get holiday gifts and raise funds for several worthy causes. Activities are on the Lyon County Fairgrounds again Saturday, including the hub of activities — the Anderson Building. Doors open at 8 am, and event organizer Greg Larson says a lot will be inside — like the popular biscuits and gravy breakfast to get things started.
National Teachers Hall of Fame radio auction culminates American Education Week by raising more than $22,000 for Hall of Fame induction activities
For the 31st consecutive year, the KVOE National Teachers Hall of Fame radio auction closed out American Education Week festivities. The auction once again originated from the Emporia State Federal Credit Union Industrial Road branch on 14KVOE, 96.9 FM, KVOE-TV at KVOE.com and ValuNet Fiber Channel 3. In addition to playing host to the auction, ESFCU also made the first contribution of the evening with a $2,000 donation.
Emporia Spartan Boxing Club returning to competition Saturday
Emporia’s Spartan Boxing will be back in action Saturday night in Kansas City. 22-year-old Fransoir Jones, 29-year-old Mercedes Silvey and 20-year-old Pierce Moore will represent Spartan Boxing at Authentic Boxing’s Strike Night 15. Jones is 1-0 as an amateur and Silvey is currently 2-0. Moore is making his...
With plans moving forward for a hotel-convention center in northwest Emporia, downtown may see hotel-only concept
Can Emporia have two convention centers in town? According to Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods, the answer is yes — if they are placed in the right areas. Next question: will Emporia have two convention centers? That answer hinges on a potential hotel-convention center in northwest Emporia and longstanding plans for the so-called Breckenridge Hotel and Convention Center downtown, which may well be halted if the property sells and new ownership moves in a different direction. Woods tells KVOE News Emporia will draw conventions to town based on assets, and a lot of those tourist attractions or “anchors” are downtown.
Salvation Army holiday efforts off to good start after kettle kickoff, American Legion toy run
Saturday was a big day for the Salvation Army of Emporia. A special media challenge helped to open up the annual kettle campaign. KVOE was stationed at Bluestem Farm and Ranch Supply, and General Manager Ron Thomas says the campaign is starting when demand for services is high. Over $2,500...
Salvation Army kettle campaign begins Saturday as American Legion holds first Toy Run
For the next month-plus, residents have a chance to help those less fortunate through the Salvation Army’s annual Bell-ringing campaign. Salvation Army Capt. Mylie Hadden says the kettle goal is $30,000, or about $6,000 a week. Proceeds help residents in a few different ways. The campaign officially begins Saturday...
Emporia State highlights current Teachers College programs with latest reinvestment announcement
Emporia State University made its latest reinvestment announcement Wednesday — but it wasn’t like others the last two months. Unlike other programs like art, music, business and nursing, where the university announced new or reopened positions along with new programs, ESU made no such announcement for the Teachers College on Wednesday. Instead, ESU used National Educators Week to highlight current teacher education and certification programs for all school levels, as well as its approach of immersing students in classroom training and alternate pathways to get into education. Here’s Dean of the Teachers College and Interim Co-Provost Joan Brewer:
Spartan Boxing goes 0-3 in Kansas City Saturday
Three Emporia Spartan Boxers were in action Saturday night. 22-year-old Fransoir Jones, 29-year-old Mercedes Silvey and 20-year-old Pierce Moore fought as part of Authentic Boxing’s Strike Night 15. All three boxers lost via decision. Jones now holds a record of 1-1, Silvey falls to 2-1 and Moore begins his...
Pair of missing Emporia juveniles found
Two juveniles briefly listed as missing Friday were found shortly after being highlighted by Emporia Police. Officers put out separate social media calls to the public asking for help in finding 10-year-old Alexis Holt and 11-year-old Daisy Blevins after they went missing around 4:30 pm in eastern Emporia. Both were reported as safe by Friday night.
Emporia State mens Disc Golf team Ranked #1
The Emporia State men’s Disc Golf team is ranked number 1 in the nation after finishing in 1st place at the MidSouth Qualifier. Individually Alexis Chaparro is ranked 4th in the nation. The Emporia State women are ranked 11th after finishing in 2nd place at the MidSouth Qualifier. Individually...
Emporia State cross country teams wrap up season at Regionals
The Emporia State Cross Country teams closed out their seasons at the NCAA Central Regional meet Saturday. The men finished in 16th place. They were led by Jaime Diaz who finished in 46th place. The women finished in 19th place. They were led by Tayler Williams who finished in 70th...
Dr. Alberto Ruiz rounds out finalist interviews for Emporia State provost and vice president for academic affairs position Thursday
Dr. Alberto Ruiz has a number of ideas in the pipeline for how to increase student retention, recruitment and success if he is chosen as the next Emporia State University provost and vice president for academic affairs. Ruiz was the last finalist for the position to make a visit to...
‘Winners all around:’ Rotary Club’s Grocery Grab benefits local family, helps Family Promise of Flint Hills
Emporia Rotary Club’s fourth Grocery Grab, held at Good’s Cash Saver early Saturday, led to a good haul for a local family. Jaree Martinez won the right for a five-minute dash around the store. After handing off that particular responsibility to her partner, Martinez says this was the culmination of a lot of winning recently.
Jesse Taylor named new Emporia Deputy Fire Chief
The Emporia Fire Department has announced its new Deputy Fire Chief. Jesse Taylor has been promoted to the position according to a news release from Emporia Fire Chief Brandon Beck. Taylor has been with the department since 2001 when he joined in a voluntary capacity. Taylor was then hired on...
Emporia State’s Conner Lierz a nominee for Gene Upshaw Award
Emporia State offensive lineman Conner Lierz is a nominee for the Gene Upshaw Award. Lierz is one of 33 nominees from across the nation for the award, which honors the top offensive lineman in Division II. He earned first-team All-MIAA honors for the Hornets after being a second-team selection as a junior.
Drury rolls to 91-58 win over Emporia State women
The #10 ranked Drury Panthers rolled to a 91-58 win over the Emporia State womens basketball team Saturday. The Hornets held a 17-10 lead with just over 2 minutes to play in the 1st quarter before Drury went on a 15-2 run to take a lead they would not give up.
