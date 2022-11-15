ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

Jazz for the common good: ESU Jazz Ensembles fundraise for United Way of the Flint Hills

The Jazz Ensembles of Emporia State University Music Department offered a night of music to support a special cause on Thursday. Under the guidance of the Director of ESU Jazz Dr. Gary Ziek and ESU guest director Katelyn Hess, the first and second Jazz Ensembles offered a variety of songs with solos of trumpet, saxophones and trombone played by different students.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Harvest Home Festival offers residents a chance to shop while helping community groups

Messiah Lutheran Church brought the community together for its annual Harvest Home Festival at the Lyon County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Residents had numerous shopping options for the holidays, but they also had a chance to raise funds for four different local organizations. Pastor Eddie Hosch says this is part and parcel of what the event is all about.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Harvest Home Festival returns Saturday

As usual, Messiah Lutheran Church’s Harvest Home Festival offers a lot of opportunities to socialize, get holiday gifts and raise funds for several worthy causes. Activities are on the Lyon County Fairgrounds again Saturday, including the hub of activities — the Anderson Building. Doors open at 8 am, and event organizer Greg Larson says a lot will be inside — like the popular biscuits and gravy breakfast to get things started.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

National Teachers Hall of Fame radio auction culminates American Education Week by raising more than $22,000 for Hall of Fame induction activities

For the 31st consecutive year, the KVOE National Teachers Hall of Fame radio auction closed out American Education Week festivities. The auction once again originated from the Emporia State Federal Credit Union Industrial Road branch on 14KVOE, 96.9 FM, KVOE-TV at KVOE.com and ValuNet Fiber Channel 3. In addition to playing host to the auction, ESFCU also made the first contribution of the evening with a $2,000 donation.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Spartan Boxing Club returning to competition Saturday

Emporia’s Spartan Boxing will be back in action Saturday night in Kansas City. 22-year-old Fransoir Jones, 29-year-old Mercedes Silvey and 20-year-old Pierce Moore will represent Spartan Boxing at Authentic Boxing’s Strike Night 15. Jones is 1-0 as an amateur and Silvey is currently 2-0. Moore is making his...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

With plans moving forward for a hotel-convention center in northwest Emporia, downtown may see hotel-only concept

Can Emporia have two convention centers in town? According to Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods, the answer is yes — if they are placed in the right areas. Next question: will Emporia have two convention centers? That answer hinges on a potential hotel-convention center in northwest Emporia and longstanding plans for the so-called Breckenridge Hotel and Convention Center downtown, which may well be halted if the property sells and new ownership moves in a different direction. Woods tells KVOE News Emporia will draw conventions to town based on assets, and a lot of those tourist attractions or “anchors” are downtown.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State highlights current Teachers College programs with latest reinvestment announcement

Emporia State University made its latest reinvestment announcement Wednesday — but it wasn’t like others the last two months. Unlike other programs like art, music, business and nursing, where the university announced new or reopened positions along with new programs, ESU made no such announcement for the Teachers College on Wednesday. Instead, ESU used National Educators Week to highlight current teacher education and certification programs for all school levels, as well as its approach of immersing students in classroom training and alternate pathways to get into education. Here’s Dean of the Teachers College and Interim Co-Provost Joan Brewer:
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Spartan Boxing goes 0-3 in Kansas City Saturday

Three Emporia Spartan Boxers were in action Saturday night. 22-year-old Fransoir Jones, 29-year-old Mercedes Silvey and 20-year-old Pierce Moore fought as part of Authentic Boxing’s Strike Night 15. All three boxers lost via decision. Jones now holds a record of 1-1, Silvey falls to 2-1 and Moore begins his...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Pair of missing Emporia juveniles found

Two juveniles briefly listed as missing Friday were found shortly after being highlighted by Emporia Police. Officers put out separate social media calls to the public asking for help in finding 10-year-old Alexis Holt and 11-year-old Daisy Blevins after they went missing around 4:30 pm in eastern Emporia. Both were reported as safe by Friday night.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State mens Disc Golf team Ranked #1

The Emporia State men’s Disc Golf team is ranked number 1 in the nation after finishing in 1st place at the MidSouth Qualifier. Individually Alexis Chaparro is ranked 4th in the nation. The Emporia State women are ranked 11th after finishing in 2nd place at the MidSouth Qualifier. Individually...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State cross country teams wrap up season at Regionals

The Emporia State Cross Country teams closed out their seasons at the NCAA Central Regional meet Saturday. The men finished in 16th place. They were led by Jaime Diaz who finished in 46th place. The women finished in 19th place. They were led by Tayler Williams who finished in 70th...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Jesse Taylor named new Emporia Deputy Fire Chief

The Emporia Fire Department has announced its new Deputy Fire Chief. Jesse Taylor has been promoted to the position according to a news release from Emporia Fire Chief Brandon Beck. Taylor has been with the department since 2001 when he joined in a voluntary capacity. Taylor was then hired on...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State’s Conner Lierz a nominee for Gene Upshaw Award

Emporia State offensive lineman Conner Lierz is a nominee for the Gene Upshaw Award. Lierz is one of 33 nominees from across the nation for the award, which honors the top offensive lineman in Division II. He earned first-team All-MIAA honors for the Hornets after being a second-team selection as a junior.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Drury rolls to 91-58 win over Emporia State women

The #10 ranked Drury Panthers rolled to a 91-58 win over the Emporia State womens basketball team Saturday. The Hornets held a 17-10 lead with just over 2 minutes to play in the 1st quarter before Drury went on a 15-2 run to take a lead they would not give up.
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy