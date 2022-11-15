Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWCH.com
Kansas game wardens investigate poached antelope
LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas game wardens are investigating after they found two antelope that had been shot and laid out in a winter field. The animals were found over the weekend on the Lane/Ness county road just north of K-4 Highway in Lane County, game wardens said. One...
KAKE TV
Snow causes dangerous driving conditions across Kansas
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The snowfall may have passed Kansas already, but it came down in the western part of the state. "Coming back up, it was crazy driving in it," said Riella Pardise. Riella drove from Oklahoma to western Kansas in driving conditions made difficult by the snow.
greatergc.com
GC Co-op announces new shuttle loader facility at Holcomb
The Garden City Co-op (GCC) has completed all necessary steps to commence construction of its planned new shuttle loader facility to be constructed northwest of Holcomb. This transloading facility with track access on the BNSF rail line will allow for an efficient loop track to be built and create opportunities for future industry development that will not only benefit GCC and its member farmers but the entire region as well.
This Small Kansas Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Kansas, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Sunflower State? It appears that Kansas' small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Dodge City is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0