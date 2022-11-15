Read full article on original website
Florida visit confirmed QB Jaden Rashada's decision to change course
After making one of the most shocking flips of the 2023 recruiting cycle last week, Pittsburg (CA) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada took in his first ever game inside The Swamp. He's now Florida's prized commitment in their 2023 class at a premier position. It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Rashada. He won a playoff game on Friday night, and then hopped on a red eye flight to spend his Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville. He was joined by his father, Harlan Rashada, on the visit, who spoke with Swamp247 about their weekend trip to his sons future home.
Crash to rock bottom entering Bedlam signifies depth of change that was needed at Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — I stood in the bowels of Dolphin Stadium as a distraught Nic Harris bawled on a golf cart just outside the locker room. Just moments earlier, with time winding down, a backpedaling Tim Tebow had motioned his arms together at Harris with the Gator Chomp, as he and Florida dashed the elite defensive back and Oklahoma’s chances at an eighth national championship.
College Football Overtime: Winners and Losers of Week 12
College football is an escape. It’s a sport of pageantry, school pride and passion. It’s something that connects friends for decades. It’s the beautiful chaos that occupies our Saturdays every single fall. None of that felt quite the same this weekend after the events that occurred in...
WATCH: ISO highlights of 2023 USC CB priority target Rodrick Pleasant
One of USC's remaining priority recruits in the 2023 recruiting class is four-star Serra (Calif.) cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. The Trojans remain firmly in the mix along with UCLA, Oregon, Cal, Boston College, Miami, Penn State and Michigan. Above you can watch isolation highlights from three games of Pleasant's senior year.
Bowl projections ahead of rivalry week: USC enters College Football Playoff, Tennessee to Cotton Bowl
College football bowl projections are updated coming out of Week 12 after a series of stunning results. Heading into rivalry weekend, teams prep for their final move prior to conference championship play. The playoff semifinal matchups are a tough after No. 4 seed following Tennessee's shocking loss at South Carolina, which sent hope to several programs -- including USC and Clemson -- in the top 10.
What Josh Heupel said about Tennessee's loss to South Carolina
No. 5 Tennessee’s College Football Playoff hopes came to a gut-wrenching end on Saturday night when it lost 63-38 to South Carolina in Columbia. The Vols’ defense struggled from the start and the offense struggled to keep up before Hendon Hooker suffered an injury early in the fourth quarter.
Jim Harbaugh press conference: Michigan coach on the Illinois win, injury concerns, and onto Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh says he came from a “locker room full of heroes” to his postgame press conference after his Michigan football team beat Illinois, 19-17, on Saturday at the Big House to stay undefeated. Perhaps the biggest hero of all was Jake Moody,...
Maryland Football's attendance problem is even worse than it looks
Maryland football's lack of fans in the stands has been discussed, but the picture is more clear -- and bigger -- after a deep dive Friday by Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post. Among other depressing numbers for those who support the program: the Terps are averaging barely 22,000 attendees per game. That's the actual number of people at the games, including building staff and everyone else in the building, as opposed to the inflated numbers all schools distribute based on how many tickets were dispersed.
N.C. A&T's B&GMM won't make the championship game but the band will play on at the Rose Bowl
It's true. The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine won't be making it Gardner-Webb for the Big South Championship showdown between the Bulldogs and the North Carolina A&T State University Aggie fo0tball team. The band has performed at a majority of functions this year and Gardner-Webb would literally...
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Iowa loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Credit to Iowa, they found a way to win. Really good football team, really good football rivalry. A really tough football game. Courageous game by both teams. Somebody had to win. Somebody had to lose. We had our chances. In fact, we had a lot of chances, we just didn't capitalize on those chances. That locker room is full of winners in there. Unfortunately, and I said this before, winners do lose. And that's all they did tonight.
Everything that A&M boss Jimbo Fisher said after the UMass game
Here's everything that Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said after the Aggies beat UMass 20-3 to break a six game losing streak. The team ends its 2022 campaign when they take on LSU this upcoming Saturday night from Kyle Field on ESPN. Introduction:. Very happy for our seniors to...
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 28-13 loss in Bedlam
NORMAN, Okla. — For Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, it was obvious that the four interceptions thrown by quarterback Spencer Sanders were the difference in a 28-13 Bedlam loss on Saturday. The Cowboys (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) fell behind to rival Oklahoma by four touchdowns in the first quarter before closing the gap in the final three periods.
Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach
This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
Oklahoma uses fast start to cruise past Oklahoma State in Bedlam, sparking national buzz
Oklahoma has dominated Bedlam for, well, forever. The 2022 chapter in the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State rivalry was no different in the first quarter Saturday. The Sooners rolled up 299 yards of total offense in the first 15 minutes of action alone. The final three quarters were anything but smooth, but Oklahoma clinched bowl eligibility with a 28-13 win over its in-state rivals.
Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's loss to Texas
Kansas dropped to 6-5 on the season on Saturday evening with a 55-14 loss to Texas. The Longhorns led wire to wire and controlled the game against the Jayhawks. It's KU's worst loss of the season by scoring margin and largest margin of defeat since KU lost to Oklahoma State 55-3 on October 30 of last year.
Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board
Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17
Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
Ryan Day had Ohio State football players practice is snow ahead of unbeaten Buckeyes' game at Maryland
Ohio State has just two games left remaining on its schedule, with Maryland (6-4, 3-4) on the road this Saturday. The No. 2 Buckeyes then go on to play No. 3 Michigan for its finale that will decide who the East Division's representative in the Big Ten Championship Game will be, it might also lock up a spot in the playoff.
Nebraska QB Casey Thompson lays out timeline on decision on future
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson details his decision to participate in Senior Day festivities and when he plans to make a decision on his future.
TOTALLY OFFICIAL BROWNS-BILLS GAME THREAD!
I've got my expectations low. I've got my bourbon handy. I've got nothing else to do between 1PM and 4PM. Totally. Someone bring me a brat and a beer to the hospital!. Good chance we could be in the basement of the AFCN at the end of the day. Posted...
